Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of September 25, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men 18-49, Men 18-34



AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CSI, ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, ULTIMATE FIGHTER, TNA IMPACT, PLAYBOOK, THE FACTORY, MANSWERS, REAL VICE COPS UNCUT

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Spike's highest rated show THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER has become an island onto itself. Wherever it is scheduled, and it pops up a lot in different days/time slots, does well. Spike has built a Thursday night action block centered on THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER.

Spike is retooling its original-series strategy. Spike will be focusing its development slate on comedy as well as drama. In addition to their library of action movies and stunts.

Spike has also made recently a serious commitment to off-network movie product as they have beefed us their acquisition purchases with movie franchises Rambo and the Star Wars saga.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JULY - AUGUST:

PREMIERES:

**August 6th - REAL VICE COPS UNCUT

**August 24th - S.I.S. at 10pm

SEPTEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**September 17th - THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER season #8

**September 17th - MANswers season #2 at 11pm

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Prime overall in terms of ratings, share and delivery as compared with August '07 one year ago, was down. Delivery was down by -9%. The Spike Movie was up +16% in delivery from one year ago.

AUGUST 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



The overall primetime Monday-Sunday averages in ratings, share and demo delivery were down slightly this month as compared to July. Overall share and delivery was down -7% and -8%, respectively. Sunday nights specifically did show significant gain this month however. Overall share was up +109% and delivery was up +22%. Men 18-49 was up as well +13% and +17%, respectively.

Monday nights Playbook movies was up +16% this month.Titles that contain Segal, Van Damme and martial arts are a sure win on this Channel.Unlike the regular Spike movie slot, which was down this month -19% share.

Tuesday nights were stacks of CSI and a movie slot which they filled with Star Wars week after week. CSI was down this month in all key demos.Wednesday nights was ULTIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED, also down this month.But newcomer REAL VICE COPS UNCUT premiered on August 6th.Spike continues with its purchasing of off-network acquisitions and acquired the first season of this one.A perfect fit with the Spike viewer because this show profiles real life police force in action as they take down real criminals involved in the world of narcotics, gambling and prostitution.While holding onto its lead-in numbers, we'll be keeping an eye on this one to see how it performs in the upcoming weeks.

Thursday nights TNA: IMPACT! was up +5% share for Men 18-49 this month.A staple for this Channel showing no erosion month to month.Friday nights was a mix of UFC specials, Spike's Most Amazing Videos, Shocking Moments and Good Pets Go Bad.

Rounding out the weekend, Saturday was a mixed bag of ULTIMATE FIGHTER, specials, originals series and movies.A few eps of THE FACTORY which premiered last month.FACTORY was down this month, while MANswers was up with Men 18-49 share by +10%.Spike did air an original movie S.I.S. on August 24th about an elite, secretive police squad who stalks the worst of the worst on the gritty streets of Los Angeles, waiting to catch criminals in the act.While it held its own, it was not able to retain its lead-in numbers from ULITIMATE FIGHTER UNLEASHED episodes.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

STAR WARS saga. (The complete STAR WARS saga will air on Spike: Star Wars: Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clones Saturday, Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope Friday, and StarWars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back)

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN (the acquired the repeat rights to 1987-97 sitcom, which will begin airing in September 2008 for five years at an estimated $12 million. 259 episodes. Per terms of the deal, Spike also picked up the rights to repurpose the series on its broadband site).

UNSOLVED MYSTERIES (Former non-scripted NBC staple was licensed at a reported $26 million and also for five years. It begins airing in October 2008. 175 episodes each newly edited and adding fresh show wraps and updates on the people profiled in the segments).

rRAMBO MOVIES (Spike made an exclusive basic cable tv deal with Lionsgate for 5 action films including all four RAMBO movies as well as the television broadcast premiere of the most recent 2008 Rambo. This gives Spike a staggered broadcast windows to air the films over 4 years starting June 2010.)

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

None announced.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

SPIKE'S MOST AMAZING VIDEOS, MAXIMUM EXPOSURE, GAME HEAD, MANSWERS, MXC, MUSCLE CAR, XTREME 4X4, TRUCKS!, HORSEPOWER TV, MUSCLE CAR