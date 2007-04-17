Spike TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2007

NETWORK:

Spike TV

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"Get More Action"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

An entertainment network brand dedicated to men.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Comedy, Drama, Action-Adventure, Martial Arts, Sports Entertainment

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men, 18-49

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

98.6 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Spike TV is a division of MTV Networks. A unit of Viacom.

SISTER NETWORKS:

BET, Centric, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVN International, MTVU, MTV Tr3s, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons, Teen Nick, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic, VH1 Soul

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 345 Hudson New York, NY 10014

Main Phone: 212-767-8705

President: Kevin Kay

EVP, Original Series and Animation: Sharon Levy

SVP, Sports & Specials: Brian Diamond

SVP, Event Production & Talent Development: Casey Patterson

SVP, Programming: John Griffin

VP Original Programming: Tim Duffy

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

The network does not accept any unsolicited material. All materials must be submitted through agency, attorney or production company representation. Sports & Specials are handled on the east coast, scripted and serialized are on the west coast. There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION:

ESPN, Discovery, Comedy Central, Scifi Channel, USA, MTV, F/X, A&E

NETWORK URL:

http://www.spike.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://www.spike.com/schedule/spike