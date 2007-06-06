SOAPnet Press Releases 2009

JULY 29, 2009

TOMBOY ALLISON FROM CHICAGO AND SINGLE MOM SORAYA FROM SAN FRANCISCO SWAP CITIES AND DATING POOLS, EACH LOOKING FOR THEIR MR. RIGHT ON SOAPNET'S ORIGINAL REALITY SERIES, "HOLIDATE," AIRING WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Episode 104 (Chicago & San Francisco) - Tomboy Allison from Chicago and single mom Soraya from San Francisco swap cities and dating pools, each looking for their Mr. Right, on this week's episode of Holidate," airing WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

In the fourth episode, Allison, a media specialist from Chicago, swaps places with Soraya, a make-up artist from San Francisco. Tomboy Allison - who was raised by her Sicilian father and brothers-goes out with three different dates, including a chef, an electrician and a software engineer in and around the City by the Bay. Some of the dates include stopping by Jordan Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma, taking a ferry ride for a trip across the bay to Sausalito, and going to a private art gallery showing at the Minna Gallery. Will she find a well-dressed, charming guy who is also athletic and enjoys doing the little things in life together?" Meanwhile, single mom Soraya searches for her perfect man - someone dark and handsome who wears a suit, but can be spontaneous, chivalrous and a good dad to her son." She goes out with a police officer, a portfolio manager and an insurance company executive while participating in an architectural tour of the Windy City, enjoying lunch at North Avenue Beach and attending a cooking class at The Chopping Block culinary school. Tune in to find out if either of the ladies finds her Mr. Right and invites him back to her hometown.

In every episode, two new women from different areas of the country venture out of their comfort zones and into a new part of the country to holidate in a city completely unlike the one they currently live in. Once they switch cities, each woman explores her new surroundings and embarks on a series of three dates in her new locale, handpicked by the other woman. While each of our women has dated many men in their own hometowns, imagine what could happen once they leave their old lives behind to become immersed in the sexiness of Santa Fe, the mystery of Miami or the non-stop nightlife in New York, all to look for Mr. Right. In the end, each girl will have the opportunity to meet up again with one of the guys she has met on her holidate and invite him to fly out and visit her in her hometown.

SOAPnet owns the world of character-driven soapy drama, from daytime and primetime soaps, to reality shows and movies. The network features same-day episodes of popular daytime dramas including All My Children," Days of our Lives," One Life to Live," General Hospital" and The Young and the Restless"; favorite primetime series The O.C.," One Tree Hill" Gilmore Girls" and Beverly Hills 90210"; and original programs including Southern Belles: Louisville," Holidate" and Being Erica." Wrapped in a 24-hour environment, SOAPnet is the one destination for stories focused on real emotions and revealing truths about intriguing yet flawed characters. Content to support all of SOAPnet's programming will be available on soapnet.com including everything from select video extras, games and blogs to community forums, photos and downloadables.



JULY 24, 2009

THE ABC DAYTIME AND SOAPNET SOAP NATION TOUR CONTINUES WITH STOPS IN GEORGIA AND TEXAS, WITH FREE EVENTS AT COUNTRY MUSIC STAR SARA EVANS'(Tm) CONCERT DATES IN MABLETON, GEORGIA ON AUGUST 8 AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS ON AUGUST 22

Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash, Kassie DePaiva, Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Jamie Luner, Chrishell Stause, Kirsten Storms, Darnell Williams and Bree Williamson to Appear as Part of Free Pre-Concert Festivities

A Special Performance by The Divas of Daytime," Kassie DePaiva, Bobbie Eakes and Kathy Brier, Will Take Place at the Ft. Worth Event

American Red Cross Blood Services Regions Will Also Be on Site at Both Events to Collect Blood Donations

The ABC Daytime and SOAPnet Soap Nation Tour continues in Georgia and Texas with free events to be held before multi-platinum, country music superstar Sara Evans'(Tm) tour dates. Actors from all three ABC soaps, All My Children," One Life to Live" and General Hospital," will participate at on-site events in the afternoon leading up to the Sara Evans concerts at night. The tours will take place on August 8 at Noon in Mableton, Georgia at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheater, and on August 22 at Noon in Fort Worth, Texas at Billy Bob's Texas. Soap Nation is an ongoing initiative to bring ABC Daytime and SOAPnet stars to more fans in more cities more often.

General Hospital's" Bradford Anderson will host both events. The ABC Daytime talent confirmed to attend the Mableton pre-concert events include Melissa Claire Egan and Darnell Williams from All My Children"; Bree Williamson from One Life to Live"; and Brandon Barash and Kirsten Storms from General Hospital." The Ft. Worth talent appearing include Bobbie Eakes, Jamie Luner and Chrishell Stause from All My Children," and Kassie DePaiva and Bree Williamson from One Life to Live." A special musical performance by The Divas of Daytime," Kassie DePaiva, Bobbie Eakes and Kathy Brier, will take place at the Ft. Worth Event.

Throughout the afternoon, the free events open to the public will include talent autograph signings, meet and greets, games, auction items and giveaways. Sara Evans ticket holders who attend will receive a special premium. Talent is subject to change. Additional ABC talent will be announced in the near future. Check www.soapnet.com for schedules and talent updates.

Additionally, The American Red Cross Blood Services will also be on site at in both Mableton, GA and Ft Worth, TX to encourage and collect blood donations. Sara Evans has lent her support as a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet member since 2005. Every two seconds someone needs blood. Call the American Red Cross at 1 800 GIVE LIFE (800 448-3543) or visit www.givelife.org (sponsor code: soapnation) to learn more and make an appointment to donate blood.

ABC Daytime and SOAPnet are the presenting sponsor of Sara Evans'(Tm) nationwide summer tour. As part of the Soap Nation Tour, ABC Daytime will execute on-site events in key markets with soap talent, as well as maintain a presence at all Evans'(Tm) tour stops and offer affiliate promotional opportunities.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and counsels victims of disasters; provides nearly half of the nation's blood supply; teaches lifesaving skills; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization - not a government agency - and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its humanitarian mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org or join the Red Cross blog at www.redcrosschat.org

Annually producing over 1000 hours of original programming, ABC Daytime consists of The View," All My Children," One Life to Live" and General Hospital," and consistently ranks as one of the top lineups among the key demographic of Women 18-49. In addition, General Hospital" holds the record of 10 Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Drama.

JULY 21, 2009

MIAMI-BASED JASMINE AND BOSTON'S "MOST ELIGIBLE BACHELORETTE," JESSICA, SWAP CITIES AND DATING POOLS, EACH LOOKING FOR THEIR MR. RIGHT ON SOAPNET'S ORIGINAL REALITY SERIES, "HOLIDATE," AIRING WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Episode 103 (Boston & Miami) - Family-oriented Jasmine and business-owner Jessica swap cities and dating pools, each looking for their Mr. Right, on this week's episode of "Holidate," airing WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

In the third episode, Jasmine, a school psychologist from Miami, swaps places with Jessica, a shoe boutique owner from Boston. Jasmine goes out with three different dates, including a software analyst, a lacrosse coach and a photographer, in and around historical Beantown. Will she find "an outdoorsy guy that loves sports, travel and family"? Meanwhile Jessica (who was named Boston Improper's "Most Eligible Bachelorette") searches for her perfect man - well groomed and driven, and who doesn't need her to "mother" him. She goes out with an emergency room doctor, aircraft salesman and a software engineer, visiting some of Miami's hot spots, including the city's world famous South Beach and Lil'(Tm) Havana. Tune in to find out if either of the ladies finds her Mr. Right and invites him back to her hometown.

In every episode, two new women from different areas of the country venture out of their comfort zones and into a new part of the country to holidate in a city completely unlike the one they currently live in. Once they switch cities, each woman explores her new surroundings and embarks on a series of three dates in her new locale, handpicked by the other woman. While each of our women has dated many men in their own hometowns, imagine what could happen once they leave their old lives behind to become immersed in the sexiness of Santa Fe, the mystery of Miami or the non-stop nightlife in New York, all to look for Mr. Right. In the end, each girl will have the opportunity to meet up again with one of the guys she has met on her holidate and invite him to fly out and visit her in her hometown.

JULY 14, 2009

GRAB YOUR PENCILS AND NOTEBOOKS! IT'S BACK TO SCHOOL WITH SOAPNET'S "ONE TREE HILL" MARATHON, AIRING SUNDAY, AUGUST 16, 8AM - 1PM

Five-Hour "One Tree Hill" Marathon Features School-Themed Episodes

It's that time of the year! Time to buy a new wardrobe and stock up on pencils, papers, notebooks and "One Tree Hill." Relive your favorite school-themed episodes of the popular series as SOAPnet celebrates back to school. The five-hour marathon airs Sunday, August 16 from 8AM-1PM (EST/PST).

Episodes

8AM - Episode 2004-036 Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows" - Brooke is touched when Mouth helps with her quest for Student Council President.

9AM - Episode 2005-047 - From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea" -- With the gang preparing to return to school for their senior year, they celebrate with one last big blowout beach party.

10AM - Episode 2005-048 - First Day on a Brand New Planet" - It's the first day of school for the gang's historic senior year.

11AM - Episode 2006-078 - Everything in Its Right Place" -- When Brooke fails another test putting her in academic jeopardy, she conspires with Rachel to steal the answers to a calculus exam.

12PM - Episode 2006-080 - Pictures of You" -- During an in-class assignment to get to know each other better, secrets are revealed, new relationships are formed and old ones are strengthened.

JULY 10, 2009

ADVENTUROUS CYNTHIA AND HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC JACKY SWAP CITIES AND DATING POOLS, EACH LOOKING FOR THEIR MR. RIGHT ON SOAPNET'S ORIGINAL REALITY SERIES "HOLIDATE," AIRING WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 AT 10 PM ET/PT

This Week's Episode Focuses on a Houston and Los Angeles Switch

Episode 102 (Houston & LA) - Adventurous Cynthia and hopelessly romantic Jacky swap cities and dating pools, each looking for their Mr. Right, on this week's episode of "Holidate" airing WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

In the second episode, Cynthia Hunt, a skin care products company vice president from Houston, swaps places with Jacky Reres, a regional account manager from Los Angeles. Cynthia likes men with a bit of an edge, so she steps out with three different dates, including an account executive and fitness model, in and around the beach community of Malibu. Meanwhile back at the ranch, romantic Jacky searches for her perfect guy - a manly man with a sense of chivalry, intelligence, creativity and humor - and goes out with a senior consultant, marketing executive and an architect, visiting Houston's famous spots, including The Grove and the Houston Zoo. Will one of these two ladies find her Prince Charming and invite him back to her hometown?

In every episode, two new women from different areas of the country venture out of their comfort zones and into a new part of the country to holidate in a city completely unlike where they currently live. Once they switch cities, each woman explores her new surroundings and embarks on a series of three dates in her new locale, handpicked by the other woman. While each of our women has dated many men in their own hometowns, imagine what could happen once they leave their old lives behind to become immersed in the sexiness of Santa Fe, the mystery of Miami, or the non-stop nightlife in New York, all to look for Mr. Right. In the end, each girl will have the opportunity to meet up again with one of the guys she has met on her holidate and invite him to fly out and visit her in her hometown.

JULY 1, 2009

PREMIERE

TWO SINGLE WOMEN LIVING IN DIFFERENT CITIES SWITCH LOCALES TO FIND OUT, CAN A CHANGE OF ADDRESS CHANGE YOUR LIFE? ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF SOAPNET'S ORIGINAL REALITY SERIES "HOLIDATE," DEBUTING WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 AT 10 PM ET/PT

This week's episode focuses on a New York and Los Angeles switch

Episode 101 (NY & LA) - SOAPnet premieres "Holidate," a 10-episode, original reality series focusing on two different women each week who are both successful and dynamic, but unlucky in love. These women will switch cites and more importantly, the boys next door! The series premiere of "Holidate" airs WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

In every episode, two new women from different areas of the country venture out of their comfort zones and into a new part of the country to holidate in a city completely unlike where they currently live. Once they switch cities, each woman explores her new surroundings and embarks on a series of 3 dates hand-selected by the other lady. While each of our women have dated many men in their own hometowns, imagine what could happen once they leave their old lives behind to become immersed in the sexiness of Santa Fe, the mystery of Miami, or the non-stop nightlife in New York, all to look for Mr. Right. In the end, each girl will have the opportunity to meet up again with one of the guys she has met on her holidate and invite him to fly out and visit her in her hometown.

In the first episode, Christian Cloud, a 34-year-old model from the Los Angeles beach community of Venice, will swap places with Tai Beauchamp, a 31-year-old social entrepreneur and fashion, beauty and style expert from New York. While in the Big Apple, Christian will date three separate men, including an owner of a successful hedge fund company and a profitable real estate broker, in and around different locales in the City that Never Sleeps." Will one of these guys be her Mr. Right? Meanwhile on the West coast, Tai looks for the perfect man - all who work in the entertainment industry - as each date takes her to a wide variety of settings in the City of Angels including the famed southern California beach, a private yacht sunset cruise, and one of Hollywood's hottest nightspots. Will Tai invite one of her dates back to the East coast?

JUNE 30, 2009

SOAPNET ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL REALITY SERIES, "BANK OF MOM AND DAD," FROM BBC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS AND ACQUIRES CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED SCRIPTED DRAMA "BEING ERICA," FROM BBC WORLDWIDE FOR A SECOND SEASON

NETWORK ALSO PICKS UP TEN EPISODES OF THE ONE HOUR SPECIAL "HOLIDATE"

Committed to growing the original program offerings and broadening SOAPnet's reach, Brian Frons, President, Daytime, Disney ABC Television Group today announced a new reality series from BBC Worldwide Productions, "Bank of Mom and Dad," and the second season pickup of the critically-acclaimed original scripted drama, "Being Erica" from BBC Worldwide Sales & Distribution. "Holidate," a reality series about women finding love in different cities has been picked up for ten episodes. The series will be produced by ABC Media Productions, the arm of the Daytime Division that develops and produces non-scripted original programming franchises for primetime, syndication and cable.

"Bank of Mom and Dad," adapted from a BBC format, is an original reality series where women in their 20s and 30s have to face their Mom and Dad moving in for one week to police their finances and take over their lives. With wayward lifestyles and spending spiraling out of control, each episode sees one woman having a major reality check as she faces up to her debt. With the help of financial expert Farnoosh Torabi, Mom and Dad take total control in an emotionally charged intervention where the parents have to approve every dollar spent. Farnoosh Torabi, best known for her work on CNBC, MSNBC and Real Simple, will help plan a road map for change and the tools to make it happen. The series, produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, has been picked up for 10 episodes and will premiere Wednesday, September 30 at 10PM.

"Being Erica," which brought over a half-a-million new viewers to SOAPnet in its first season, has been picked up for 12 additional episodes. In the first season, the series followed the life of single 32-year-old Erica Strange, who with the help of mysterious therapist Dr. Tom was able to relive a past regret each week, in order to come back and make a positive change in her present. A year since her therapy began; Erica was enjoying the outcome with a great new job and boyfriend. However, at the end of season one, Erica defies Dr. Tom's trust by tempting to change the fate of the death of her brother Leo, leaving Erica at a crossroads. In season two, we see an Erica who is worldlier, more accountable, and more experienced in the ways of time travel. If season one introduced her to time travel, season two has her questioning and exploring its dynamics. We also learn more about the mysterious Dr. Tom and his colleague Dr. Naadiah. The second season stars Erin Karpluk (Erica), Dr. Tom (Michael Riley) Tyron Leitso (Ethan) and Joanne Vannicola (Dr. Naadiah, Dr. Tom's colleague.) The one-hour series, created by Emmy-Award winning writer Jana Sinyor, is executive-produced by Sinyor, Aaron Martin, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, and is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Worldwide. Season two will premiere in early 2010.

"Holidate," which was previously announced as a one-hour special, has been greenlit for a ten episode series that will premiere Wednesday July 29 at 10PM. The reality series takes two women, per episode, who are looking for love but having no luck with the suitors in their individual cities and transports them into each other's lives. The women will spend time in each other's city and date the men in each other's towns. The women will be able to communicate with each other throughout the journey in hopes of finding true love. Women from cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago will be featured.

Content to support all of SOAPnet's programming will be available on soapnet.com including everything from select video extras, games and blogs to community forums, photos and downloadables.

These three series join SOAPnet's most recent reality series "Southern Belles: Louisville" which premiered May 21. The series, produced by Endemol USA in association with ABC Media Productions, premiered as SOAPnet's number one reality series on record in total viewers, women 18-34 and women 18-49 and was the second-most-watched premiere in the net's history, behind only the debut of "General Hospital: Night Shift."

About BBC Worldwide, America

BBC Worldwide is the main commercial arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of the UK public broadcaster, BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) and maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC and Rhode Island. The business brings together the seven core BBC Worldwide divisions: Channels, Content & Production, Sales & Distribution, Global Brands, Digital Media, Home Entertainment & Magazines. The highly acclaimed cable channel BBC America, now available in 64 million homes, is among the key brands in the region. BBC Worldwide Productions is responsible for the smash hit "Dancing with the Stars" on ABC and the upcoming "Great America Road Trip" for NBC. BBC Worldwide Sales & Distribution business negotiates, sells and distributes television programs to networks and secures co-production partners, in the Americas region.



JUNE 24, 2009

ABC DAYTIME AND SOAPNET BRING HOME 10 PROMAX & BDA AWARDS

The Daytime Division of the Disney/ABC Television Group, ABC Daytime and SOAPnet, received 10 PROMAX&BDA Awards at the North America Award Ceremonies held last week at the Hilton Hotel in New York.

Promax/BDA Design Awards were received for:

Collaborative Effort:

Permissions (ABC Daytime/SOAPnet) - SILVER

Promax/BDA Promotion & Marketing Awards were received for:

Integrated Media Content Promotion - Daypart/Block of Programs Campaign

Permissions Campaign (ABC Daytime/SOAPnet) - BRONZE

Integrated Media Network Channel, Station, Platform Branding/Image Promotion - General Branding/Image Campaign

Permissions Campaign (ABC Daytime/SOAPnet) - SILVER

Interactive Content Promotion - News Program

The View" (ABC Daytime) - BRONZE

Outdoor, Out of Home, Print, and Poster General and Content Promotion - Trade Print Ad

SOAPnet April '08 Trade Ad (SOAPnet) - BRONZE

Television - Video Presentation Content Promotion - Daytime Program Spot (Multiple)

All My Children": Tornado Campaign (ABC Daytime) -SILVER

Believe Campaign (ABC Daytime) - BRONZE

Television Video Presentation Content Promotion - Daytime Program Spot

Election Critic/"The View" (ABC Daytime) - BRONZE

Interactive DVD, Interactive TV, Mobile/Immerging Platforms - Viral/Web/user Generated Content

SOAPNet.com's Gossip Girl" Puppet Recaps (SOAPnet.com) - BRONZE

Interactive Craft Categories - Copywriting

SOAPnet.com - BRONZE

Adam Rockmore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, ABC Daytime and SOAPnet, leads the ABC Daytime and SOAPnet On-Air Promotions teams that created these campaigns. The team includes: Scott Tucker, Director of Special Projects, ABC Daytime/SOAPnet; Tiesha Brunson, Director of On-Air Promotions, ABC Daytime; Julie Tucker, Writer/Producer, All My Children"; JC Oliva, Writer/Producer, General Hospital"; Bernadette Piccolomini, Writer/Producer, The View"; Rachel Salazar, Freelance Writer/Producer, The View"; Leeanne Irvin, Creative Director, On-Air Promotion,

SOAPnet; Lawrence Jones, Sr. Writer/Producer, SOAPnet; Sheri Lamoreaux, Associate Writer/Producer, SOAPnet; Ashley Rideau, Production Coordinator, Soapnet; Sarah Douglass, Production Coordinator, SOAPnet; Kraig Freck, Editor, ABC Daytime; Nicholas Marcus, Music Mixer, ABC Daytime; Olivia Gonzales, Production Coordinator, ABC Daytime; Andrew Littlejohn, Editor, ABC Daytime; and Christina Carey Shaw, Former Creative Director.

Beth Johnson, Vice President, Digital Media, leads the ABC Daytime / SOAPnet Digital team that created the interactive, online assets. The digital group included: Zachary Hug, Assoc. Director of Content; Dara Sanderson, Technical Manager; Agnes Chu, Video Manager; Jeremy Marusek, Associate Designer; Producers Jesse Murray, Megan Lynn, Horacio Rodriguez, Sally Lane, Lan Luong and Matt DeMartis; Video Producers Kyle Herrman, Ricardo Martinez and Laura Steinhoff; Nathan Geddie, Assoc. Producer; Courtney Potter, Copy Editor; Sai Ramaswami, Staff Software Engineer; and Senior Web Developers Matt Borunda and Joe Angelone.

Promax/BDA is a global, non-profit association dedicated to advancing the role and effectiveness of promotion, marketing and broadcast design professionals in the electronic media. For further information, please visit, http://www.promaxbda.org.

# # #



MARCH 26, 2009

SOAPNET INKS DEAL WITH SONY PICTURES TELEVISION EXTENDING EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO AIR SAME-DAY EPISODES OF DAYS OF OUR LIVES"

Brian Frons, president, Daytime, Disney ABC Television Group today announced that SOAPnet has extended its deal with Sony Pictures Television to air same-day episodes of Days of our Lives" in addition to acquiring the digital streaming rights.

Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." For over a third of a century, those words have introduced and underscored one of daytime drama's mainstays. "Days of our Lives," which turned 41 in November, first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later. Today it is the favorite of female viewers (18-34) of daytime television serials.

"Days of our Lives" is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Hortons and Bradys, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama. The series is produced by Corday Productions, Inc., in association with Sony Pictures Television. Executive producer Ken Corday is following in the tradition of his parents, Betty and Ted Corday, who co-created "Days of our Lives" and helmed the series for many years. Gary Tomlin is co-executive producer. Dena Higley and Christopher Whitesell are the co-head writers.

Sony Pictures Television is one of the television industry's leading content providers. It produces and distributes programming in every genre, including series, telefilms, theatrical releases and family entertainment for network and cable television, as well as first-run and off-network series for syndication and digital distribution. With more than 25 programs on the air, SPT boasts a program slate that includes the top-rated daytime dramas and game shows, landmark off-network series, original animated series and critically acclaimed primetime dramas, comedies and telefilms. SPT also owns one-half of cable channel GSN, is a partner in FEARnet, the premier horror/thriller website and VOD service, and is part owner of national media sales company ITN Networks, Inc. Sony Pictures Television oversees all of Sony Pictures Entertainment's (SPE) domestic digital distribution efforts across all electronically delivered platforms, including the internet and mobile and manages the studio's video website, Crackle. Sony Pictures Television, advertiser sales, is one of the premiere national advertising sales companies, handling the commercial inventory in SPT syndicated series as well as in all of SPE's digital businesses in the United States, for Sony Music Entertainment and for the Tennis Channel. SPT (www.sonypicturestelevision.com) is a Sony Pictures Entertainment company.

MARCH 16, 2009

"GILMORE GIRLS" BEGINS AIRING ON SOAPNET, APRIL 4 AT 9PM



Fans and New Viewers Can Catch All Seven Seasons

"Gilmore Girls" will begin airing on SOAPnet starting Saturday, April 4th, at 9PM and 10PM (EST/PST). The series will also air on Sundays from 6-8PM. "Gilmore Girls" revolves around single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter and best friend in the world, "Rory" (Alexis Bledel). Set in a storybook Connecticut town, Stars Hollow, populated with an eclectic mix of everyday folks and lovable lunatics, "Gilmore Girls" is a humorous multigenerational series about friendship, family and the ties that bind. The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The series features fast-paced dialogue, with frequent popular culture and political references and social commentary. These manifest most clearly in Lorelai's difficult relationship with her wealthy upper class parents.



MARCH 3, 2009

SOAPNET ANNOUNCES A NEW SPECIAL, AN ACQUISITION, MOVIE PACKAGES AND DEVELOPMENT SLATE

Production Unit of Daytime Division, ABC Media Productions, Produces Many of the SOAPnet Projects, as Network Ramps Up Original Series Production

Burbank, CA - Committed to growing the original program offerings and broadening SOAPnet's reach, Brian Frons, President, Daytime, Disney ABC Television Group today announced a new reality special, "Holidate," the acquisition of Warner Bros. Television's acclaimed one-hour series, "Gilmore Girls," movie packages from Disney ABC Domestic Television and Twentieth Television, and unveiled a portion of SOAPnet's development slate. All of the new programming consists of shows that are inspiring to women with soapy elements that complement the serialized drama currently found on the network.

"SOAPnet is significantly increasing the scope of programming the network offers," said Frons. "In speaking to our viewers, we have learned that they are on a path of self discovery, and our new programming offers emotional connections along that journey. The strong female leads in our new series are reminiscent of the heroines found in soaps and we know they will resonate with our viewers."

ABC Media Productions is a coordinated business unit under the Daytime Division which focuses on creating and producing strong reality and alternative programming franchises for primetime, syndication and cable outlets both within and outside The Walt Disney Company. ABC Media Productions will produce many of the alternative series in development for SOAPnet, including the new special, "Holidate," which is also under consideration as a series.

"Holidate" is a reality special that takes two women who are looking for love but having no luck with the suitors in their individual cities and transports them into each other's lives. The women will temporarily trade homes, spend time in each other's cities and date the men in each other's lives. They'll be able to communicate with each other throughout the journey. "Holidate" begins production in March and will premiere this Fall.

SOAPnet has also acquired all seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. This acquisition is shared with sister network ABC Family. "Gilmore Girls" will begin airing on Saturday, April 4, at 9PM and 10PM. The series will also air on Sundays from 6-8PM. "Gilmore Girls" revolves around single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, and best friend in the world, "Rory" (Alexis Bledel). Set in a storybook Connecticut town populated with an eclectic mix of everyday folks and lovable lunatics, "Gilmore Girls" is a humorous multigenerational series about friendship, family and the ties that bind. The series was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The theatrical titles the network has acquired from Twentieth Television are "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "The Truth About Cats and Dogs," "Brokedown Palace," "Object of My Affection" and "The Fabulous Baker Boys." The titles from Disney ABC Domestic Television include "While You Were Sleeping," "Tuck Everlasting," "Bounce," "Three Men and a Baby," "Three Men and a Little Lady," "Miami Rhapsody" and "Adventures in Babysitting." The movies will begin airing in March. Descriptions of each movie can be found at the end of this release.

SOAPnet's development slate consists of reality and scripted series. In addition to "Holidate," the other reality series in development from ABC Media Productions is "Mother/Daughter Project" (working title). In the series, celebrity mother-daughter pairs with huge relationship issues are brought together to work out their problems under the guidance of a renowned therapist. The format is from Outline Television and will be produced in association with ABC Media Productions.

The scripted series in development are "Julia's Tango" and "Santa Monica." "Julia's Tango" is a one hour scripted series set in Buenos Aires. Despite her great job and devoted boyfriend, Julia feels stifled by a life of endless routine. On an impromptu trip to her hometown of Buenos Aires, she abandons it all to turn her family home into a bed & breakfast. With the help of her girlfriends, Julia embarks on an unpredictable detour she didn't know she needed. The format of the series is from Endemol. SOAPnet will produce the series in conjunction with Endemol.

Santa Monica" is a one-hour dramedy about four twenty-something best friends living together and embarking on adulthood. The series follows their journeys as they cope with obstacles in love lives, family lives and careers. Whether they're dealing with a broken heart or a career setback, they take comfort in the fact that they always have each other.

The Movie descriptions are below:

From Twentieth Television

"How Stella Got Her Groove Back" stars Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King and James Pickens Jr. From Terry McMillan's acclaimed novel comes the story of corporate single mother who reassesses her life after meeting a younger man while on vacation in Jamaica.

"The Truth About Cats and Dogs" stars Uma Thurman, Janeane Garofalo, Ben Chaplin and Jamie Foxx. Abby is a successful pet-advice radio host with low self-esteem. When one of her callers asks her out on date over the air, she panics and begs her neighbor Noelle, a model, to step in and pose as Abby. A fun twist on the Cyrano de Bergerac tale.

"Brokedown Palace" stars Claire Danes, Kate Beckinsale, Bill Pullman and Lou Diamond Phillips. Two high school friends head to Bangkok as a graduation gift, but soon find themselves caught up in a drug smuggling scheme. Innocent, their only hope for avoiding prison is a lawyer who comes with a heavy price.

"Object of My Affection" stars Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston, Hayden Panettiere, Alan Alda, Allison Janney, Tim Daly, Steve Zahn and Daniel Cosgrove. A woman falls in love with her gay best friend.

"The Fabulous Baker Boys" stars Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer, Beau Bridges and Jennifer Tilly. Two brothers decide to add a female singer to their musical act, but tensions brew when their feelings for her turn from professional to romantic.

From Disney ABC Domestic Television

"While You Were Sleeping" stars Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle, Jack Warden and Ally Walker. A woman poses as the fiancee of a comatose man.

"Tuck Everlasting" stars Alexis Bledel, William Hurt, Sissy Spacek, Jonathan Jackson, Ben Kingsley, Amy Irving, Victor Garber and Elisabeth Shue. A young girl must decide her fate when she falls in love with a boy who is part of a family of immortals.

"Bounce" stars Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natasha Henstridge, Jennifer Grey and Tony Goldwyn. Buddy meets Greg at the airport and agrees to switch airline tickets with him, only to have the plane crash, killing Greg. Guilt-ridden, Buddy seeks out Greg's widow, Abby, in an attempt to soothe his own conscience. But he doesn't expect to fall in love with her.

FEBRUARY 2, 2009

ERICA must relive her "first TIME," ON "BEING ERICA," THURSDAY, MARCH 5 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Episode 103 ("Plenty of Fish") -- Erica gets more than she bargained for when she brings Ethan to her high school reunion to pose as her boyfriend. Dr. Tom sends her back to confront her snobby former friends, the shy nerd who had a crush on her and the boy who took her virginity. "Being Erica" airs THURSDAY, MARCH 5 (10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

We all have regrets, we've all made mistakes. Imagine if you could actually go back in time and correct them? Here's someone who can. "Being Erica" delves into the quirky life of Erica, a highly educated and underachieving single woman who struggles to understand why her life is heading nowhere. She's made years of bad decisions and has a list of regrets. As a result, her life is at a standstill. Enter Dr. Tom, a mysterious man who is part therapist, part rogue. In each episode, Dr. Tom launches Erica back in time to a specific regret from her past, giving her the opportunity to re-live and even alter past choices in the hope of changing her present. The show stars newcomer Erin Karpluk (Erica), Michael Riley (Dr. Tom) and Tyron Leitso (Ethan.)

"Plenty of Fish" was written by Jana Sinyor

The one-hour series, created by Emmy Award-winning writer Jana Sinyor, is executive-produced by Sinyor, Aaron Martin, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, and is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Temple Street Productions is an award-winning independent production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada, which counts among its productions Billable Hours" (Showcase), How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" (CBC), Canada's Next Top Model" (CityTV/A), Spoiled Rotten" (Slice), Mr. Friday" (Slice), Queer As Folk" (Showtime, Showcase), Darcy's Wild Life" (NBC, Discovery Kids, Family Channel, Nick UK) and Blueprint for Disaster" (Discovery). The series is distributed by BBC Worldwide.

JANUARY 27, 2009

ERICA goes back iN TIME TO HER college to join a secret society, ON "BEING ERICA," THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Episode 102 ("What I Am Is What I Am") Just as Erica decides to give up on getting a job in the literary world and settle for a secure position at her uncle's bridal company, Dr. Tom sends her back to her college, to join an esteemed secret society known as The Literati, on "Being Erica," airing THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26 (10:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

We all have regrets, we've all made mistakes. Imagine if you could actually go back in time and correct them. Here's someone who can. "Being Erica" delves into the quirky life of Erica, a highly educated and underachieving single woman who struggles to understand why her life is heading nowhere. She's made years of bad decisions and has a list of regrets. As a result, her life is at a standstill. Enter Dr. Tom, a mysterious man who is part therapist, part rogue. In each episode, Dr. Tom launches Erica back in time to a specific regret from her past, giving her the opportunity to re-live and even alter past choices in the hope of changing her present. The show stars newcomer Erin Karpluk (Erica), Michael Riley (Dr. Tom) and Tyron Leitso (Ethan.)

"What I Am Is What I Am" was written by Aaron Martin.

The one-hour series, created by Emmy Award-winning writer Jana Sinyor, is executive-produced by Sinyor, Aaron Martin, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, and is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Temple Street Productions is an award-winning independent production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada, which counts among its productions Billable Hours" (Showcase), How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" (CBC), Canada's Next Top Model" (CityTV/A), Spoiled Rotten" (Slice), Mr. Friday" (Slice), Queer As Folk" (Showtime, Showcase), Darcy's Wild Life" (NBC, Discovery Kids, Family Channel, Nick UK) and Blueprint for Disaster" (Discovery). The series is distributed by BBC Worldwide.

JANUARY 16, 2009

PREMIERE

Do You Ever Wish You Could Have a Do-Over?

ERICA STRANGE CAN, WITH THE HELP OF A MYSTICAL THERAPIST, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF SOAPNET'S "BEING ERICA,"

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19 AT 10 PM ET/PT

Episode 101 ("Dr. Tom") -- Erica is having a bad day. She loses her job, her date cancels on her and, to top it all off, she almost dies from a hazelnut latte. While recovering in the hospital, she meets Dr. Tom, an enigmatic therapist who offers to help her in an unconventional way-by sending her back in time to revisit choices she made at her high school dance-on the series premiere of "Being Erica," THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m., ET/PT) on SOAPnet.

We all have regrets, we've all made mistakes. Imagine if you could actually go back in time and correct them? Here's someone who can. "Being Erica" delves into the quirky life of Erica, a highly educated and underachieving single woman who struggles to understand why her life is heading nowhere. She's made years of bad decisions and has a list of regrets. As a result, her life is at a standstill. Enter Dr. Tom, a mysterious man who is part therapist, part rogue. In each episode, Dr. Tom launches Erica back in time to a specific regret from her past, giving her the opportunity to re-live and even alter past choices in the hope of changing her present. The show stars newcomer Erin Karpluk (Erica), Michael Riley (Dr. Tom) and Tyron Leitso (Ethan.)

"Dr. Tom" was written by Jana Sinyor.

The one-hour series, created by Emmy Award-winning writer Jana Sinyor, is executive-produced by Sinyor, Aaron Martin, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, and is produced by Temple Street Productions in association with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Temple Street Productions is an award-winning independent production and distribution company based in Toronto, Canada, which counts among its productions Billable Hours" (Showcase), How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" (CBC), Canada's Next Top Model" (CityTV/A), Spoiled Rotten" (Slice), Mr. Friday" (Slice), Queer As Folk" (Showtime, Showcase), Darcy's Wild Life" (NBC, Discovery Kids, Family Channel, Nick UK) and Blueprint for Disaster" (Discovery). The series is distributed by BBC Worldwide.