SOAPnet Press Releases 2008

DECEMBER 15, 2008

SOAPnet CLAIMS VALENTINE SEASON FROM JANUARY 4 THROUGH FEBRUARY 14 WITH "SUGAR-FREE VALENTINE'S" A SIX-WEEK PROMOTION INCLUDING NEW PROGRAMMING, A SEASONAL ON-AIR LOOK, STUNTS, INTERSTITIALS AND THE CHANCE TO WIN A VIRTUAL BOYFRIEND

SOAPnet claims Valentine Season with "Sugar-Free Valentine's," a six-week promotion from January 4 - February 14 including new programming, a seasonal on-air look, stunts, interstitials and a contest where the winner wins a virtual boyfriend for a year.

"Greg Behrendt's Wake-Up Call," a new relationship-reality series premieres on January 8 at 10PM. In support of the launch, Behrendt hosts a series of interstitials giving his funny and no-nonsense approach to relationships - for example - he thinks the three C's a woman should be concerned about are not cut, color and clarity, but rather should be cooking, cleaning and communicating.

Other seasonally appropriate interstitials will include soap stars sharing their favorite, good-or-bad pick up lines and in the vein of the ending to "There's Something About Mary" our stars will sing along to the Partridge Family's "I Think I Love You" and Sonny and Cher's "I Got You, Babe."

Starting January 4, fans can also join in the fun by entering the "Best Worst Date Contest." The road to true love is paved with potholes and there is nothing better than trading dating horror stories with your girlfriends. Think your story is the best of the worst? Entrants can log-on tosoapnet.com and spill the dirt. The winner will receive a virtual boyfriend for a year, which comes with deliveries like flowers, candy and jewelry all year long. Plus, compliments will be sent to their cell phone and maybe even a mix CD or two. Imagine all the perks of having an incredible man in your life without having to wonder if he'll call or deal with dirty socks!

SOAPnet.com will also get into the spirit and feature the "100 Reasons We Fell in Love with TV," - a series of galleries and articles detailing the moments that made us fall in love with televised drama. Additionally, stories from the "Best Worst Date Contest" will live on SOAPnet.com along with style coverage that will help you accessorize your Valentine's day wardrobe with features like "How to Wear Red" and "Style Round-up: Girls Night Out."

OCTOBER 28, 2008

SOAPnet Sets Records in October 08

In Prime, driven by all time highs for All My Children and One Life to Live, recording October-best levels, this month qualified as SOAPnet's most-watched month in almost two years in Total Viewers and third-most-watched in the net's history. In Women 18-49, October 08 wrapped as SOAPnet's most-watched month in more than a year, also ranking as the net's top rated October on record in the target demo. In Sales Prime, SOAPnet delivered its largest monthly audience in the net's history in Total Viewers, and qualified as the net's top rated month in one year in Women 18-49.

Growing its audience for the fifth straight month, The Young and the Restless recorded its largest monthly audience ever on SOAPnet in Women 18-49 and third-largest yet in Total Viewers. Meanwhile, delivering its second straight month of growth, October 08 stood as All My Children's most-watched month on record on SOAPnet in Total Viewers, and hit October-best levels in Women 18-49. At the same time, One Life to Live delivered its largest monthly audience ever on SOAPnet in Total Viewers and enjoying its most-watched month in over one year in Women 18-49. Lastly, General Hospital generated its largest October audience of all time in Total Viewers, garnering the show's largest audience in seven months (since March 08).

Crossing the 70 million threshold in September, as of November 08 (most current available), SOAPnet is available in 71.0 million homes up by a notable 3.9 million homes in a year's span

JULY 2, 2008

Connie fears she may lose Gabe when a new coach is hired, and rumours of a trade run rampant, On Soapnet's new original

series, "mvp," airing thursday, JULY 24 at 11:00 pm, et/pt

Episode 106 ("Trades and Rumors") - Connie fears she may lose Gabe when a new coach is hired, and rumors of a trade run rampant. The wives host an event to welcome the new coach's wife, but it all turns ugly when Molly encourages a violent confrontation between Tabbi and two puckbunnies. Trevor is lured into Molly's bed, but things fail to go according to Molly's plan when Trevor leaves her to go back home to Tabbi. Damon feels threatened by Mandy and her determination to become a part of his life. When Evelyn confronts the scheming Malcolm about stealing her energy juice idea, his sexual infatuation with her is exposed, on "MVP," THURSDAY, JULY 24 (11:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m., ET) on the SOAPnet Network.

"MVP" stars Lucas Bryant as Gabe McCall, Kristin Booth as Connie Lewis, Deborah Odell as Evelyn McBride, Natalie Krill as Molly McBride, Peter Miller as Damon Trebuchet, Dillon Casey as Trevor Lemonde and Anastasia Phillips as Tabbi.

"Trades and Rumors " was written by Sherry White.

"MVP" is produced by Screen Door Inc., with Mary Young Leckie and Heather Haldane serving as executive producers.