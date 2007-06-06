SOAPnet Press Releases 2007

TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2007

Ratings Highlights for July 2007 Final National Ratings



July 07 Stands as SOAPnet's Most-Watched July of All Time in the Net's Sales Prime and Total Day in Total Viewers and Women 18-49

On the Heels of its Record Setting Debut, Original Series GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Rates as SOAPnet's Most-Watched Original Series of All Time in Total Viewers and Target Women

GENERAL HOSPITAL Garners its Largest Women 18-49 Audience in Almost Two Years, and Tallies its Best Numbers Among Women 18-34 in Nearly One Year, Posting Considerable Year-to-Year Increases

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Posts Solid Double-Digit Percentage Increases Over Year-Ago Levels in Total Viewers and Women 18-49

SOAPnet (July 2007)

Sales Prime (M-Su, 7pm-12am)

In July 07, SOAPnet delivered its largest Total Viewer (324,000) and Women 18-49 (126,000) audiences for any given July in its history.

Total Day (M-Su, 6am-6am)

SOAPnet also set records in Total Day, as July 07 finished as the Net's most-watched July of all time in Total Viewers (162,000) and Women 18-49 (70,000).

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT (Thursdays, 11pm - 12am)

Original series GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT, SOAPnet's 13-episode drama that goes beyond what is seen in daytime to reveal the lives and loves of GENERAL HOSPITAL'S favorite characters during the hospital's night shift, launched with the Network's largest Total Viewer (1.0 million) and Women 18-49 (498,000) audiences for any single telecast in its history.

In Women 18-34 (192,000), GENERAL SHOPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT debuted as the Network's most-watched series premiere of all time.

Season to date, GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT stands as SOAPnet's No. 1 original series on record in Total Viewers (915,000), Women 18-34 (134,000) and Women 18-49 (397,000).

GENERAL HOSPITAL (M-F, 10-11pm)

In July 07, GENERAL HOSPITAL enjoyed its most-watched month in almost two years in Women 18-49 (since November 05), increasing by a substantial 41% over year-ago levels (221,000 vs. 157,000).

In Women 18-34, July 07 was GENERAL HOSPITAL'S top-rated month in almost a year (since August 06), jumping by 35% (74,000 vs. 55,000), year-to-year.

In Total Viewers, the show improved over year-ago levels by a substantial 37% (513,000 vs. 375,000), delivering its largest audience in five months (since February 06).

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (M-F, 11pm - 12am)

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS delivered strong double-digit increases over year-ago levels (July 06), up by 38% in Total Viewers (480,000 vs. 347,000) and by 12% in Women 18-49 (159,000 vs. 142,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, July 07: 7/2/07-7/29/07, Most Current).

###

MONDAY, JULY 16, 2007



Ratings for Thursday, July 12, 2007 - Final National Ratings



SOAPnet's Original Series GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Sets Records in Series Premiere

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Delivers the Largest Audience for Any SOAPnet Telecast in the History of the Network in Total Viewers and Women 18-49

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Ranks as Basic Cable's No. 2 Program in the Hour in Women 18-49 and Places Among the Top 10 in Total Viewers and Women 18-34

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Stands as SOAPnet's Most-Watched Series Debut on Record in Total Viewers, Women 18-34 and Women 18-49

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Improves on its Lead-in Across All Target Demos

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT Triples-to-More-than-Quintuples Year-Ago Levels in Total Viewers, Women 18-34 and Women 18-49

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT (Thursday, 11pm - 12am)

The launch of original series GENRAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT, SOAPnet's 13-episode series that goes beyond what is seen in daytime to reveal the lives and loves of GENRAL HOSPITAL'S favorite characters during the hospital's night shift, sets records for SOAPnet, delivering the Network's largest Total Viewer (1.0 million) and Women 18-49 (498,000) audiences for any single telecast in its history.

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT ranked high versus its basic cable competition, placing No. 2 in Women 18-49 (498,000), and among the Top 10 in Women 18-34 (#8, 192,000) and Total Viewers (#10, 1.0 million).

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT debuted as the Network's most-watched series premiere of all time in Total Viewers (1.0 million), Women 18-34 (192,000) and Women 18-49 (498,000).

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT grew over its lead-in across all key demos, increasing by +63% in Total Viewers (1.0 million vs. 639,000), by 60% in Women 18-34 (192,000 vs. 120,000) and by 53% in Women 18-49 (498,000 vs. 325,000).

GENERAL HOSPITAL: NIGHT SHIFT tripled-to-more-than-quintupled year-ago time period levels (7/13/06), up by 341% in Total Viewers (1.0 million vs. 236,000), by 482% in Women 18-34 (192,000 vs. 33,000) and by 547% in Women 18-49 (498,000 vs. 77,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, Live+SD: 7/12/07).

###

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30, 2007

RATINGS HIGHLIGHTS FOR MAY 2007 -- FINAL NATIONAL RATINGS

May 2007 Stands As Soapnet's Most-Watched May On Record In The Net's Sales Prime Total Viewers And Women 18-49

GENERAL HOSPITAL Garners its largest may audience ever on soapnet, and delivers notable year-to-year increases in key women. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS enjoys its most-watched month since debuting on Soapnet in total viewers, and hits best-in-six-months levels in target Women 18-49.

SOAPnet (May 2007)

Sales Prime (M-Su, 7pm-12am)

Featuring same day episodes of daytime's hottest dramas GENERAL HOSPITAL, ALL MY CHILDREN, and ONE LIFE TO LIVE on weekdays, and marathons of THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and DAYS OF OUR LIVES on the weekend, SOAPnet's Sales Prime daypart delivered its largest Total Viewer (296,000) and Women 18-49 (123,000) audiences for any given May in its history.

GENERAL HOSPITAL (M-F, 10-11pm)

In May 07, GENERAL HOSPITAL enjoyed its best May ever on SOAPnet in Total Viewers (410,000), and delivered strong year-to-year gains in key demos, up by 22% in Women 18-34 (61,000 vs. 50,000) and by 7% in Women 18-49 (184,000 vs. 172,000).

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (M-F, 11pm - 12am)

May 07 finished as THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS most-watched month ever on SOAPnet in Total Viewers (405,000), and the top-rated in Women 18-49 in six months (179,000 - since November 06).

Versus year-ago levels in May 06, the series' first full month on SOAPnet, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has doubled its delivery in Total Viewers (405,000 vs. 202,000) and improved by a considerable 77% in Women 18-49 (179,000 vs. 101,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, 4/30/07-5/27/07, Most Current).

###

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2007



RATINGS HIGHLIGHTS FOR FEBRUARY 2007 -- FINAL NATIONAL RATINGS

February 2007 Is Record-Setting For SOAPnet, Finishing As The Net's Most-Watched Month Ever In Prime And Sales Prime In Key Demos

In Women 18-49, SOAPnet delivers its largest prime audience in eight months, with February 07 the Net's third-most watched ever in target demo. Day.date soaps ALL MY CHILDREN and GENERAL HOSPITAL garner largest monthly audiences on record in total viewers and key women. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS enjoys its most-watched month ever since debuting on SOAPnet at the end of April 2006.

SOAPnet (February 2007)

Primetime (M - S, 8-11pm)

Powered by popular storylines for its day/date soap operas, February 07 finished as SOAPnet's most-watched month on record in Primetime (M - S, 8pm - 11pm) in the network's history in Total Viewers (377,000) and Women 25-54 (178,000).

February 07 stood as SOAPnet's most-watched month in eight months (since June 06) in Women 18-49 (141,000), and third-most-watched ever in the target demo.

Year to year, SOAPnet generated strong gains, up by 28% in Total Viewers (377,000 vs. 294,000), by 15% in Women 18-49 (141,000 vs. 123,000) and by 27% in Women 25-54 (178,000 vs. 140,000).

Day/Date Sales Prime (M-F, 7pm-12am)

In the daypart, SOAPnet recorded its largest Day/Date Total Viewer (447,000) and Women 25-54 (213,000) audiences for any given month in its history, with February 07 now the Net's second-most-watched on record in target Women 18-49 (171,000).

Compared to year-ago averages, delivery in the daypart jumped by double-digits, up by 30% in Total Viewers (447,000 vs. 343,000), by 12% in Women 18-49 (171,000 vs. 153,000) and by 29% in Women 25-54 (213,000 vs. 165,000).

GENERAL HOSPITAL (M-F, 10-11pm)

In February 07, GENERAL HOSPITAL hit a new ratings zenith on SOAPnet, delivering its largest monthly Total Viewer (528,000) and Women 25-54 (264,000) audiences of all time, with February 07 finishing as the show's most-watched month in fifteen months in Women 18-49 (214,000), since November 05.

Versus year-ago levels, GENERAL HOSPITAL posted impressive increases, up by 31% in Total Viewers (528,000 vs. 402,000) and by 28% in Women 25-54 (264,000 vs. 207,000). In Women 18-49, delivery climbed by 7% (214,000 vs. 200,000).

ALL MY CHILDREN (M-F, 8-9pm)

February 07 finished as the show's most-watched month since it debuted on SOAPnet in 2000 in Total Viewers (455,000) and Women 25-54 (227,000), with this month its highest-rated in Women 18-49 (183,000) in two years (since January 05), and its second highest-rated ever in the key demo.

Measured to February 06 levels, ALL MY CHILDREN rose by 14% in Total Viewers (455,000 vs. 400,000), by 16% in Women 18-49 (183,000 vs. 158,000) and by 18% in Women 25-54 (227,000 vs. 193,000).

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (M-F, 7:00-8:00 p.m.)

Since May 06, its first full month on SOAPnet, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS (M-F, 7-8pm) has nearly doubled its audience in key demos with February 2007 the series' most-watched yet on the channel in Total Viewers (476,000) and Women 25-54 (228,000).

Up against May 06, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS has almost doubled its delivery in Total Viewers (90%; 476,000 vs. 250,000), more than doubled in Women 25-54 (102%; 228,000 vs. 113,000), while improving by a solid 70% in Women 18-49 (172,000 vs. 101,000).

Source: Nielsen Media Research (National Ratings, 1/29/07-2/25/07, Most Current).

###