Smithsonian Channel Network Needs
Smithsonian's audience skews 60% male, but the Smithsonian Institution is thought of as a family audience, so that's a filter, too.
Specific content needs they are looking for include "megatech", science, history/science investigations. They want "definitive looks" at big topics....JFK, MLK, 9/11. Like much of cable, Smithsonian Channel is beginning its move toward more series
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.