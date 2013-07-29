Trending

Smithsonian Channel Network Needs

By

Smithsonian's audience skews 60% male, but the Smithsonian Institution is thought of as a family audience, so that's a filter, too.

Specific content needs they are looking for include  "megatech", science, history/science investigations. They want  "definitive looks" at big topics....JFK, MLK, 9/11. Like much of cable, Smithsonian Channel is beginning its move toward more series