B&C BEYOND: Sept. 15, 2014
By Luke McCord
Community:
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD:
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from the premiere screening of the seventh and final season of 'Sons of Anarchy' at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6 in Hollywood and the 2014 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Sept. 7.
Click here to view more photos.
Schmooze
View photos from the Next TV Summit San Francisco Sept. 10 and 11 at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif.
Click here to view more photos.
Researchers Tackle Cross-Platform Measurement
Warner Bros. Expects 'Crime' to Pay in 2015
Programmatic 'Is Not Here to Destory'
Fox's Wertheimer: Trade Analog Pennies for Digital Dollars
Endemol Beyond's Keenan: That's 'PCN,' Not 'MCN'
Maker's McPherson: 'We're a Next—Generation Media Company'
Fahey Rush: 90% of Viewers Hear About New Shows Through Word of Mouth
Monetization a Big Obstacle for TV Everywhere
Roku's Wood Touts End of Linear Viewing, Cable Boxes
CBS Interactive's DeBevoise: 'There Is Demand' for 24/7 Digital News Network
Sagansky: 'Underlying Dynamics' for TV Aren't a 'Pretty Picture'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.