B&C BEYOND: Sept. 15, 2014

View photos from the premiere screening of the seventh and final season of 'Sons of Anarchy' at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6 in Hollywood and the 2014 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills on Sept. 7.

View photos from the Next TV Summit San Francisco Sept. 10 and 11 at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Word From Wheeler

Researchers Tackle Cross-Platform Measurement

Warner Bros. Expects 'Crime' to Pay in 2015

Programmatic 'Is Not Here to Destory'

Fox's Wertheimer: Trade Analog Pennies for Digital Dollars

Endemol Beyond's Keenan: That's 'PCN,' Not 'MCN'

Maker's McPherson: 'We're a Next—Generation Media Company'

Fahey Rush: 90% of Viewers Hear About New Shows Through Word of Mouth

Monetization a Big Obstacle for TV Everywhere

Roku's Wood Touts End of Linear Viewing, Cable Boxes

CBS Interactive's DeBevoise: 'There Is Demand' for 24/7 Digital News Network

Sagansky: 'Underlying Dynamics' for TV Aren't a 'Pretty Picture'