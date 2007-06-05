The Science Channel Press Releases 2009

OCTOBER 1, 2009

October Premieres on Science Channel

HEAD GAMES

13-Part Series Premieres Saturday, October 17 at 9 PM

A battle of wits and wills, and a bit of say what?!," brings Science Channel's first-ever trivia series HEAD GAMES to life. Executive produced by creative genius Whoopi Goldberg, HEAD GAMES uses humor and fascinating science facts to challenge the intellect of contestants and viewers and test their knowledge about peculiar, unexpected information from the natural and scientific world. A brilliant mix of science facts and everyday wonders topped off with a healthy dose of intelligence and charm from host Greg Proops, contestants go brain-to-brain to determine who knows more funky facts and in the end, the winner walks away with some cold hard cash.

Interviews and DVD screeners are available upon request.

HEAD GAMES Press Website: http://press.discovery.com/us/sci/programs/headgames/

NICK BAKER'S WEIRD CREATURES

Eight-Part Series Premieres Wednesday, October 28 at 9 PM

Nick Baker searches the world for some of nature's weirdest creatures in all-new episodes of this favorite series. Some would dismiss the creatures he finds as freaks of nature, but for Baker the animals and insects are the unsung heroes of evolutionary biology. Baker's journeys are adventurous travelogues as he meets the scientists who study these creatures and the people who inhabit their environments.

DIVE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE WORLD

One-Hour Special Premieres October 7 at 9 PM ET/PT

DIVE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE WORLD chronicles the dedication of biologists, engineers, geologists and oceanographers as they collaborate to invent, design, build and deploy a unique, state-of-the-art deep-sea vehicle that is less cumbersome and more maneuverable than any other in human history. The underwater vehicle's mission: to provide researchers with an eye on the bottom of the deepest part of the ocean floor, and retrieve invaluable biological and geological samples for further study.

###

MAY 4, 2009

FINAL MISSION TO REPAIR HUBBLE TELESCOPE LAUNCHES LIVE ON SCIENCE CHANNEL

-- Science Channel to Broadcast Exclusive Live Coverage and Commentary on Monday, May 11, 2009 at 1:30 PM (ET)--

(Silver Spring, Md.) Science Channel will broadcast LIVE coverage of the fourth and final space shuttle mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope with HUBBLE LIVE: THE FINAL MISSION airing Monday, May 11, 2009, at 1:30 PM (ET) / 10:30 AM (PT). The network will also encore the live broadcast in primetime at 9 PM (ET) following the premiere of the all-new special THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: HUBBLE'S FINAL CHAPTER at 8 PM (ET). *Live coverage contingent upon NASA's launch of the Shuttle Atlantis. Launch date and/or time subject to change.

Originating from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., Science Channel's live coverage of the launch of the Space Shuttle Atlantis, HUBBLE LIVE: THE FINAL MISSION, will feature in-depth, exclusive analysis from NASA astrophysicist and space telescope expert Dr. Kim Weaver and former NASA astronaut Paul William Richards. The one-hour special will also feature live NASA coverage from the launch site at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., and the Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

"Science Channel is the home for live coverage of defining moments in science like this mission to repair one of NASA's historically important space exploration tools," said Debbie Myers, Science Channel general manager. "No other network lends expert perspective to these important scientific moments, or can explain what each means to the lives of viewers quite like the Science Channel."

The astronauts are scheduled to install a Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a Cosmic Origins Spectograph (COS) and several other instruments a level of repair never attempted before in space. If successful, the WFC3 will improve the telescope's sensitivity to visible, infrared and ultraviolet light by 10-30 times, and the COS will improve Hubble's sensitivity by ten times.

Since 1990 the Hubble Space Telescope has served as humanity's eye on the universe. The telescope has sent thousands of images back to Earth that have altered scientists' views of the cosmos and helped to answer important questions. THE ENDS OF THE EARTH: HUBBLE'S FINAL CHAPTER, premiering Monday, May 11 at 8 PM (ET) explores the telescope's rich history with interviews from NASA astronauts Mike Massimino and John Grunsfeld, members of the seven person crew assigned to repair Hubble, and with never-before-seen high-definition footage of the underwater training the crew undertook for more than one year.

HUBBLE LIVE: THE FINAL MISSION is produced by Science Channel, John Grassie is executive producer. ENDS OF THE EARTH: HUBBLE'S FINAL CHAPTER is produced by Dangerous Films. Richard Dale is executive producer for Dangerous Films and Jack Smith is executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com



APRIL 23, 2009

ACHIEVE CINEMATIC NERDVANA WHEN SCIENCE CHANNEL PEERS BEHIND THE ACTORS TO EXPLAIN THE SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES

-- Series Airs Tuesdays at 9 PM (ET/PT) Beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2009 --

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Science Channel invites viewers on a geektastic journey to the cinematic intersection of art and science in the all-new series SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES, premiering Tuesday, May 26 at 9 PM (ET/PT). Appealing to the movie junkie in us all, the new series explores the remarkable yet rarely celebrated scientific world that exists behind the screen, spotlighting the visionary artists, entrepreneurial spirit, innovative technology and remarkable techniques responsible for creating unforgettable, edge-of-your-seat moments in blockbuster films.

SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES breaks down famous movie scenes to show viewers the inside science on how each sequence was strung together. In each episode host and self-proclaimed movie geek Nar Williams gets the inside scoop on the tricks of the Hollywood trade. Williams gets some much appreciated hands-on experience, acting as the guinea pig to show the technological creative behind the scenes. Highlighting the equipment used in creating the latest visual effects and computer graphics, coupled with interviews with the award-winning artists, stunt men and technicians responsible for using or sometimes even inventing the equipment, SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES celebrates the world of movie magic like never before. From motion arrest film techniques and the science of perspective in chase scenes to state-of-the-art cameras and creating 3-D worlds, SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES features rare behind-the-scenes footage to help bring viewers to the cutting-edge of filmmaking technology.

"We're excited to introduce viewers to new host Nar Williams, who uncovers the secret world of the engineers, inventors and innovators creating mind-blowing movie effects," said Science Channel general manager Debbie Myers. "Nar's genuine enthusiasm for this series comes through in every episode and our viewers will love riding along with him as he immerses himself in the action."

In the first episode, Williams interviews Academy Award-winning special effects pioneer John Dykstra who invented the Dykstraflex a motion control rig used to blow up the Death Star in Star Wars. Williams then gets up close, and maybe a little too personal, with the most used modern motion control system in the business today: Milo. Milo captures precise shots so that two or more scenes can be composited together to create one fluid moment, and is most famous for creating the "spidysense" scene in the first "Spider Man" film. Next, Williams moves on to Hydraulx, the company that created visual effects on movies such as "Terminator 3," "X-Men 3" and "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem," for a crash course in how the latest visual effects and CGI are created. Finally, Williams stops at Doggicam where Academy Award-winner Gary Thieltges demonstrates an amazing inventory of camera mounts that have been used in movies such as "The Dark Knight." There Williams slips on a body-mounted camera to experience firsthand a simulated chase.

SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES creates an even greater sense of wonder for movie buffs everywhere. Future episode topics include: a sneak peek into creating the miniatures used in "Night At the Museum 2;" demonstrating the camera crane technology that is used in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise; and even a lesson in crime scene reality simulation from Showtime's popular series, "Dexter."

So who is Nar Williams? Glad you asked. Williams is Geek-in-Chief of the blog AchieveNerdvana.com, where he blogs about sci-fi, sci-tech and geek culture. He also co-hosts the weekly video podcast Nerdbunker, and writes the weekly "Pulp Science" column for the online magazine Geekscape. Williams has hosted hundreds of hours of live, interactive talk shows as a producer at the online broadcaster NowLive, where he created, hosted and produced the shows "Nerdvana," "Goober & The Viking," "Pop Load," "The Surf" and more.

SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES is produced for Science Channel by Authentic Entertainment, Inc. Lauren Lexton and Tom Rogan are executive producers for Authentic Entertainment, Inc., and Jack Smith is executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com



APRIL 21, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL'S EGYPT'S MYSTERY CHAMBER REVEALS NEW, SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MUMMIFICATION OF PHARAOHS THAT MAY REWRITE THIS ASPECT OF ANCIENT EGYPTIAN HISTORY

-- Viewers Offered a Unique Look Into a Sacred World Never Meant to be Revealed --

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Since 2006 the world famous discovery of tomb KV63 in Egypt's Valley of the Kings has been shut to the outside world, the meaning of its remaining unopened relics, blemished inscriptions and delicate artifacts left shrouded in uncertainty. Now, for the first time since the tomb's unearthing, Science Channel exclusively returns viewers to the depths below Egypt's desert as a team of archeologists uncovers the true purpose for KV63, and reveals, for the first time, that the tomb's contents hold several new, important clues about the mummification of Egyptian pharaohs. EGYPT'S MYSTERY CHAMBER world premieres on Sunday, April 26 at 9 PM (ET/PT).

Widely considered to be the most important find in the Valley of the Kings since Howard Carter uncovered King Tutankhamun's tomb (KV62) in 1922, archeologist Dr. Otto Schaden found KV63 less than 50 feet from the tomb of the boy king.

After suffering from several health setbacks over the past three years, Dr. Schaden returned with a team of experts in February 2009 to finish exploring 16 jars that remained sealed. What they uncovered are items that add significant information to what is already known about the process of mummification. The archeologists found several unusual objects including an intricate wooden funerary bed, mud trays with imprints of its creator still embedded in the mud, and a fully intact, large cotton swab tool used in embalming, the first of its kind ever found.

"Our recent KV63 discoveries allow us to really piece together how pharaohs were embalmed and could therefore rewrite this aspect of Egyptian history," said Dr. Salima Ikram, Professor of Egyptology at The American University in Cairo and member of the archeology team excavating KV63. "The finding sheds new light on how important and sacred the embalming tools were to the ancient Egyptians. We are getting an exciting, fascinating glimpse into a clandestine, sacred process the outside world was never meant to see."

EGYPT'S MYSTERY CHAMBER also draws several possible connections between KV63 and Egypt's famous boy king Tutankhamun. Though archeologists can rarely be certain, several items in KV63 provide a link to Tut's tomb including: the proximity of the two tombs; a near identical seal found in both tombs; pottery fragments remarkably similar to those in Tut's tomb; a seal in KV63 bears a symbol for a god worshipped during his reign; and other items of a decorative style pointing to the time period of King Tut.

Science Channel captured each moment as the team descended underground to continue their painstaking search for answers to what the tomb was or to whom it belonged. Each sample of new evidence uncovered allowed the team to piece together a clearer picture of how pharaohs were embalmed, and leads them to believe the tomb was used as a sacred holding place for the tools used in mummification. The finding also sheds new light on how important and sacred the embalming tools were to the ancient Egyptians.

Some of the evidence that leads the team to their conclusion includes:

An unusual wooden funerary bed, featuring intricate carvings of lion heads, was packed, piece by piece, in one of the large jars. After reassembling it archeologists believe it could have held a coffin or a mummy off of the ground during the embalming stage.

After opening 16 large jars from KV63 during this excavation the total amount of natron retrieved is nearly 500 pounds. Natron is a substance used to embalm the body during mummification. To find natron in such significant quantities is unusual unless it was being stored along with the rest of the embalming materials.

Mud trays with the fingerprints of those who had made or handled them were found. The trays were used as temporary containers.

A large cotton swab implement with its end covered in oil was found in the jars. The team believes this was used to push oil around the insides of the body after it was dried out.

Recently cleaned writing on Coffin A reveals the words royal nurse. The job of a royal nurse was to raise an Egyptian king's son.

Coffin E, initially thought to contain a mummy, has been used for storage. Inside it were found what appear to be the products of an embalming along with other sacred objects for the deceased's afterlife. These may be objects the deceased owned in life or objects used at the funeral, and as a result became sacred and had to be stored for eternity.

Some of the large jars contained differently shaped bags of chaff; a material commonly used in packing, but now thought to be used for drying out the body as well.

Textiles expert Dr. Elise Van Rooij re-evaluated ancient pillows found previously in 2006. At up to 80 threads per centimeter, the pillows are of a quality that was used only in a royal household. The pillows are the only ones of their kind ever found in ancient Egypt.

EGYPT'S MYSTERY CHAMBER is produced for Science Channel by Atlantic Productions. Anthony Geffen is the executive producer for Atlantic Productions. Jack Smith is the executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal, Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com



APRIL 2, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL ANNOUNCES LARGEST INVESTMENT IN ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING IN NETWORK HISTORY

-- Programming Slate for 2009-2010 Upfront Slate Announced --

(New York, NY) Building upon the successful launch of the new programming strategy in fourth quarter 2008, Science Channel's 2009-10 Upfront Season features a record number of original series and specials, an expanded emphasis on the network's robust talent pool and a new emphasis in simultaneously streamed viewing.

A cornerstone of the network's mission to make science thrilling, entertaining and surprising is adding new experts and unexpected personalities to its robust base of specialists, hosts and presenters. Beginning in the first quarter of 2010, Science Channel will premiere a major new series about the mysteries of the universe created and hosted by space enthusiast and Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman. And in the fourth quarter of 2009, Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg joins the network as executive producer of Science Channel's first-ever game show. Also in fourth quarter of 2009, Science Channel brings SCI Q Sunday's host Michio Kaku's New York Times best-selling book "Physics of the Impossible" vividly to life in an original series.

Adding to the passionate audience's viewing experience, Science Channel will offer a new "simul-stream" experience on select programs, including the quiz show Head Games (wt). These special offerings will allow fans to simultaneously play along and screen multiple levels of information through online, mobile and traditional on-air experiences. The network will pilot this offering beginning in the fourth quarter of 2009.

Science Channel will also premiere quarterly specials that showcase significant, powerful and life-changing current events from around the globe through quick turn-around "instamentaries" and live events. These specials give in-depth context to major breakthroughs, findings and discoveries, bringing viewers to the forefront of what's next following events such as NASA missions, natural disasters, global news and more.

"With a historic commitment to original programming and an unyielding dedication to growing a diverse slate of experts and personalities, Science Channel speaks to a very broad audience of engaged viewers," said Deborah Adler Myers, senior vice president, programming, Discovery Emerging Networks. "The U.S. is going through an exciting renaissance in science, bolstered by the President's commitment to return science to its rightful place, and Science Channel is proud to be an important part of the national conversation about how science fundamentally changes all of our lives."

The highlights of Science Channel's 200910 Upfront schedule include:

NEW SERIES

HEAD GAMES (wt)

In Science Channel's first-ever game show, created by executive producer Whoopi Goldberg and her production company Whoop Inc, contestants bet the bank that they know the answers to some of science's craziest riddles. The "reel" stars of this show are the peculiar video clips used to showcase unexpected science trivia - from nature's oddities to startling lab experiments, HEAD GAMES (wt) will leave viewers learning and laughing.

PHYSICS OF THE IMPOSSIBLE

Based on the New York Times best-selling book, "Physics of the Impossible," Dr. Michio Kaku takes viewers to the frontiers of science with an authoritative exploration of the world of phasers, force fields, teleportation, time travel and more. He investigates the physics behind some of science fiction's wildest offerings and concludes that many of the technologies once thought impossible may actually be inevitable.

THROUGH THE WORMHOLE WITH MORGAN FREEMAN

Academy Award-winning actor and space enthusiast Morgan Freeman executive produces, hosts and narrates this exploration of the greatest mysteries of the universe. This new series, produced by Freeman's Revelations Entertainment, seeks the answers to the big questions: Are we alone? Where did we come from? Is there life on other planets? From the latest work at NASA and private enterprise facilities to the latest theories from futurists and physicists, this series looks at black holes, colonizing the planets, string theory and more. Science Channel invites viewers on the journey as Morgan Freeman picks up where Carl Sagan's "Cosmos" left off and explores the new frontiers of what is beyond earth.

THE WORLD WITHOUT

The premise is simple: what would the world be like if one key element we take for granted every day was removed? In this new series, hosted by geographer and ecologist Ellie Harrison, viewers will find out how the planet would respond if cockroaches, death, snakes, sunlight, earth's natural rotation, wind and more were suddenly taken from daily life. How would the earth change over a period of one year, 100 years and 10,000 years if it were suddenly void of one ingredient?

HOW MACHINES WORK

This series takes an intriguing look inside the massive machines and structures that populate the planet. Each episode dives into the inner workings and sophisticated designs behind jumbo jet aircraft, hydroelectric generators, space shuttles, sophisticated robotic manufacturing machines and more.

FRINGE SCIENCE

Drawing on the work of science visionaries throughout history, this series takes viewers on a journey into the next century. Introducing passionate, classically trained scientists who now spend their lives trying to explain the extreme reaches of science, Science Channel explores, examines and experiments with the scientific theories on the outskirts of accepted science, seeking explanations to the world's most bizarre and unexplained phenomenon.

SUPERHUMANS

From god-like strength and synesthesia to magnetism and telekinesis, this groundbreaking series reveals the amazing stories of real people with extraordinary super powers. These super human abilities completely confound our understanding of what it is to be human, how we use our senses and what the limits to our natural abilities are.

NEW SPECIALS

PUNKIN CHUNKIN 2009

For more than 20 memorable years the Delaware-based "World Championship Punkin Chunkin" has hit the skies. And Science Channel is honoring the backyard engineers who turn pumpkins into projectiles with an inside look at the high flying, far-flung action of the annual championship competition. This year's coverage will feature an additional special On the Road To Punkin Chunkin (wt) as the network examines competitors in their workshops to see how they create their monsters of engineering.

BRINK'S YEAR IN SCIENCE

Science Channel's BRINK takes a look back at the breakthroughs and innovations from the world of science in 2009. Which new idea or discovery will prove to be the most life-changing? What were the seminal moments, who are the people behind the discoveries and how did they do it? YEAR IN SCIENCE will answer these questions as it brings viewers up close to the most incredible scientific research.

CANE TOADS

Cane Toads (or Bufo Marinus) are native to Central America, but were imported by the hundreds to Australia in 1935 in an attempt to rid the country of the Greyback beetle which was rapidly destroying the sugarcane crop. The Cane Toads adapted beautifully to their new surroundings. The problem was that the Greyback beetle could fly and the Cane Toad could not. What the Cane Toad is unusually proficient at, however, is reproducing by the thousands. Now, Science Channel has teamed with documentary filmmaker Mark Lewis to tell the story of the Cane Toads' amphibious assault on Australia.

SPACE WEEK

As THE home for space programming, Science Channel brings you to the one place where the sky isn't the limitit's just the beginning. In our fourth annual SPACE WEEK, viewers continue a fascinating exploration of one of the last mysterious, awe-inspiring places (un)known to man through in-depth programming on Science Channel, as well as information-rich, interactive experiences online at sciencechannel.com.

RETURNING SERIES

BRINK

Airing weekly, this series immerses viewers on the frontlines of cutting-edge breakthroughs in technology, research, inventions, discoveries and the mysteries of the scientific world. BRINK meets people who are on the brink of changing our lives, provides viewers with a clear understanding of the impact and relevance science has in our lives today, and offers significant insights into how science may profoundly change our world tomorrow.

HOW IT'S MADE

Science Channel's hit series is back! From binoculars and tortilla chips to baseballs and harmonicas, find out how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. In each episode of this series, you'll be amazed to see how common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.

SCIENCE OF THE MOVIES

Host Nar Williams lifts the veil on the science behind moviegoers' favorite films, taking viewers inside the special effects of upcoming blockbusters. Each one-hour episode goes into the world of moviemaking to break down the technology and science of the business, through behind-the-scenes footage, as well as exclusive one-on-one interviews with the visionaries responsible for creating magic movie moments.

POPULAR SCIENCE: THE FUTURE OF

Science Channel is partnering with Popular Science magazine to bring viewers a rare glimpse of the extraordinary scientific and technological advancements that will shape the way we live in the next 25 years. Each episode will examine one aspect of human life including play, security, pleasure, war and superhuman ability, and uncover the cutting-edge research, maverick scientists and genius prototypes driving our future world.

CATCH IT/KEEP IT

This irreverent and enlightening competition pits a team of engineering and mechanical gurus in a race against time to save a remarkable grand prize from impending destruction. In each episode, the team can only keep that prize if they figure out how to protect it from being annihilated by a diabolical scheme, including: a 50-foot fall from a crane; a dynamite explosion; or a 10,000-gallon flood of water. Each team will have only hours to invent, build, test, and finally, implement their rescue plan, and will either walk away with a prize or with tiny pieces of it.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

MARCH 31, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL'S METEORITE MEN TAKES VIEWERS ON QUEST FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL TREASURE

-- New One-Hour Special World Premieres Sunday, May 10, 2009 at 9 PM (ET/PT) --

(Silver Spring, Md.) For thousands of years meteorites have slammed into the earth's surface, each one carrying an invaluable record of the very beginnings of the solar system. But finding meteorites, some buried over centuries by thick layers of dirt and sediment, is no easy task. Now, Science Channel is bringing viewers on a search for these alien treasures and revealing these lost pieces of our universe for the first time in METEORITE MEN, world premiering Sunday, May 10 at 9 PM (ET/PT).

Modern day treasure hunters Geoff Notkin and Steve Arnold have travelled the world for years to search as a team for remnants of ancient meteorites. In METEORITE MEN, viewers find the pair in Brenham, Kansas where for more than a century pieces of a large meteorite that fell thousands of years ago have been unearthed.

The farm fields of this area in Kansas are known in the business of meteorite hunting as strewn fields, because the meteor literally breaks into pieces upon entry into the earth's atmosphere and scatters across a very large region. It is a holy ground for anyone searching for meteorites. More have fallen in this area (per square mile) than anywhere in the United States. Using advanced metal detection equipment Arnold and Notkin work tirelessly to find the meteorite pieces that have yet to be discovered. When successful, the team donates a portion of every find to science.

Steve Arnold is a professional meteorite hunter and entrepreneur. Since 1992 Arnold has made a career of selling, trading, and brokering meteorites, and worked with many prominent museum curators, scientists and private collectors to help them enhance meteorite collections. Over the years his dedication to making new discoveries has helped further the study of meteoritics. While exploring a wheat field in Kiowa County, Kansas, Arnold unearthed a 1,430-pound Brenham meteorite that is the largest oriented pallasite ever found. Although most of his meteorite hunting and recovery expeditions have taken place within the United States, his passion for adventure has taken him to Oman, Chile, London, Paris, Argentina and Peru.

Geoff Notkin is a professional meteorite hunter, science writer and photographer. He has traveled to more than 40 countries and some of the world's most remote locations including Chile's Atacama Desert, Iceland, England, Mexico and the Middle East in search of elusive and valuable space rocks. He has authored more than 60 published articles on meteoritics, paleontology, adventure travel, history and the arts and is currently at work on a memoir about his life as a meteorite hunter.

METEORITE MEN is produced for Science Channel by LMNO Cable Group. Eric Schotz and Ruth Rivin are executive producers for LMNO Cable Group and John Grassie is executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

MARCH 30, 2009

Popular Science Magazine and Science Channel Partner to Create Original Television Series POPULAR SCIENCE: THE FUTURE OF...

-- Series Showcases the Changes to Our Lives in the Next 25 Years --

March 30, 2009 (New York, N.Y. and Silver Spring, Md.) This summer, the nation's top science and technology magazine teams with the only network devoted entirely to the endless possibilities of science to create Popular Science: The Future of. Combining the research and editorial strengths of Science Channel and Popular Science, the series will bring viewers a rare glimpse of the extraordinary technological and scientific advancements that will shape how we live in the next 25 years. The 10-part series will make its world premiere on Science Channel and Science Channel HD in June 2009.

"We're excited to work with Popular Science magazine on this future-forward series, where current science meets the about-to-be-possible," said Deborah Adler Myers, senior vice president, programming, Discovery Emerging Networks. "We know that both our magazine readers and Science Channel's television audience crave more information working together on air, in print and online will give our consumers deep, rich information, allowing them to explore how science will enhance their lives."

"Popular Science is dedicated to delivering 'the future now' and by harnessing the best resources of the two leading players in the science and technology category we'll be able to accomplish that goal in an ever greater way," said Gregg R. Hano, publisher, PopSci Media Group. "We're thrilled to partner with Science Channel to deliver this multimedia program to our combined audience and highlight the important and exciting ways technology will impact all of us in the coming years."

Each episode will examine one important aspect of human life, uncovering breakthrough research, introducing maverick scientists and exploring the genius prototypes that show how our lives will evolve. The single topic in each episode allows for a deep exploration of how each of these subjects will fundamentally change within our lifetimes. From The Future of Play, learn how we'll spend our leisure time in the future, from video games that pack a real "punch" to city-wide experiential games for thousands. In The Future of War, soldiers wear exoskeletons that increase their strength and endurance or communicate telepathically using special helmets. In The Future of Attraction, mates are selected using compatible genome mapping, babies are designed to reduce the likelihood of diseases and a high-tech MRI scanner can prove that you love your spouse. Additional episodes planned include Security, Pleasure and Superhuman.

Popular Science: The Future of is produced by Incubator. For Incubator, Simon Andre and James Taylor are executive producers. For Science Channel, Christo Doyle is executive producer.

About Popular Science

Founded in 1872, Popular Science (www.popsci.com) is the world's largest science and technology magazine, with a circulation of 1.3 million and 6.6 million readers. Each month, Popular Science delivers "The Future Now," reporting on the intersection of science and everyday life with an eye toward what's new and why it matters. Our readers believe that the future is going to be better, and Popular Science gives them the tools and information to improve their technology and their world. Nominated for the 2009 and winner of the 2004 National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Popular Science is published by the Bonnier Corporation. The Bonnier Corporation (www.bonniercorp.com) is one of the largest consumer-publishing groups in America and the leading media company serving passionate, highly engaged audiences through more than 40 special-interest magazines and related Web properties; television, cable, radio, VOD and mobile content; live events; and branded products.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.



MARCH 17, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL DEBUTS ALL-NEW EPISODES OF THE HIT ENGINEERING SERIES BUILD IT BIGGER

-- World Premieres Begin Monday, April 20, 2009, at 10 PM (ET/PT) --

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Professional architect Danny Forster is back to shed light on the engineering and science of the worlds largest and most complex construction projects in an all-new season of BUILD IT BIGGER exclusively on Science Channel. Airing Mondays at 10 PM (ET/PT) beginning Monday, April 20, 2009, Forster spans the globe to bring viewers an inside look at the creation of enormous bridges, skyscrapers, resorts, ships, stadiums and even beaches.

The first episode finds Forster in Texas at the site of the new Dallas Cowboys stadium. Featuring interviews with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and on-site project managers, viewers are immersed in what is quickly being considered the biggest, boldest, most groundbreaking stadium in America. At three million square feet the stadium is setting a precedent in architectural design and construction and features 80,000 seats, the largest and longest retractable roof ever constructed, the largest operable glass door in the world and two 180 foot long HD video screens.

In true BUILD IT BIGGER style, the series puts viewers at the very heart of massive engineering projects from the manufacturing and fabrication of building materials to the multifaceted, meticulous process of putting the materials together into one complete structure. Along the way Forster breaks down the unique architectural challenges of each construction site by introducing viewers to the professionals responsible for making it all come together; trying his hand at some of their jobs; and interviewing architects, engineers and building crews on-site to get an inside perspective on the science behind each project. The latest computer graphics round out his explanations to help viewers gain a greater understanding of the scope and scale of each undertaking.

This season BUILD IT BIGGER also takes viewers on the U.S. Navys newest amphibious ship and the Pascagoula, Miss. shipyard where others like it are being built; to NASA in Cape Canaveral, Fla.; to Hong Kong as construction continues on Stone Cutters Bridge; to Panama for the widening of the Panama Canal; Peru; and the United Arab Emirates.

BUILD IT BIGGER is produced for Science Channel by Powderhouse Productions. Joel Olicker is the executive producer for Powderhouse. Christo Doyle is the executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 56 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the worlds number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

FEBRUARY 19, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL'S MANTRACKER PUSHES LIMITS OF WEEKEND WARRIORS IN A STRUGGLE OF INSTINCTS AND WITS

-- New Series Premieres Wednesday, March 4, 2009 at 10 PM --

(Silver Spring, Md.) Imagine being dropped in the seemingly infinite, extremely rough Canadian terrain with little more than water, a compass and your survival instincts. Now, imagine being pursued on horseback by a gritty, veteran outdoorsman trained in tracking and retrieving missing persons in the deep wilderness. And his only goal is to track and capture you. Science Channel viewers will be introduced to two weekend warriors who volunteer to meet this physically and mentally exhausting contest each week in the new series MANTRACKER premiering Wednesday, March 4 at 10 PM (ET/PT).

In each episode two challengers have 36 hours to reach a destination more than 22 miles away. Not only do they battle the deep woods, rugged rock faces and raging rivers of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario or the Yukon, but they must also outwit an unflappable MANTRACKER who is using a horse, his instincts and his deep knowledge of search and rescue to capture the two before they reach the finish line.

Driven by adrenaline and a deep desire to win, do the challengers have what it takes to endure the Canadian backcountry and beat MANTRACKER at his own game? Or will an experienced, proud man driven by protecting his reputation make escape impossible? MANTRACKER airs regularly Wednesdays at 10 PM (ET/PT).

Terry Grant is MANTRACKER, a steely-eyed cowboy with 25 years experience on a Canadian ranch and a trained volunteered with the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta for 13 years. Search and Rescue Alberta (SAR Alberta) is a nonprofit society dedicated to improving search and rescue operations in the Province of Alberta, enhancing search and Rescue civil emergency response, and promoting outdoor safety in Alberta.

MANTRACKER is produced by Bonterra Productions. Ihor Macijiwskyn is executive producer for Bonterra Productions.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 55 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com



FEBRUARY 10, 2009

SCIENCE CHANNEL BREAKS DOWN FORCES OF NATURE IN AGAINST THE ELEMENTS

-- Six-Part Special Series World Premieres Wednesday, February 18, 2009 at 8 PM --

(Silver Spring, Md.) Disasters, whether manmade or made by Mother Nature, are a part of life on Earth. Hurricanes, massive explosions, tornadoes, floods, mudslides and fires sometimes threaten human lives and ravage communities. Though the devastation is often reported, rarely is it explained exactly how these catastrophes become so powerful. Now, Science Channel is bringing viewers the science behind the planet's most basic but violent forces in AGAINST THE ELEMENTS premiering Wednesday, February 18, 2009 at 8 PM (ET/PT).

In each episode, airing weekly on Wednesdays at 8 PM (ET/PT), leading scientists analyze astonishing, spectacular scenes of force driven by air, earth, fire and water. From terrifying tornadoes and devastating flows of water to massive sinkholes and raging building or fuel tank infernos, scientists reveal for viewers exactly what is happening chemically, physically and environmentally during every moment of these incredible events from around the world.

In the first episode, viewers will see the dangers of an F4 tornado in South Dakota; a mudslide barreling down a winding hillside road in Oregon; a crude oil tank burning out of control in Texas; and a man caught in the raging current of Niagara Falls. Each disaster is scrutinized by a different expert including meteorology professor Bill Gallus of Iowa State University; firefighting trainer Gordon Lohmeyer; Portland State University geologist Scott Burns; and geological engineer Ed Medley.

AGAINST THE ELEMENTS is produced by Cheri Sundae Productions, Inc. Cheri Brownlee is executive producer for Cheri Sundae Productions, Inc. and Christo Doyle is executive producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 55 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is the world's number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. For more information, please visit www.discoverycommunications.com



JANUARY 8, 2009

Science Channel Announces Multi-Year Agreement With Distinguished Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku

- Network Secures Exclusive Television Rights to Bestseller Physics of the Impossible, Dr. Kaku Becomes Exclusive Science Channel Presenter and Host of "SCI Q Sunday" -

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 8 -- Science Channel announced today a multi-year talent and content deal with renowned theoretical physicist and internationally recognized science television commentator Dr. Michio Kaku. Under the two-part agreement, Science Channel will exclusively produce original series and specials based on Dr. Kaku's work, including a 10-part series on his groundbreaking New York Times best-selling book "Physics of the Impossible." In addition, Dr. Kaku was named weekly host of the network's "SCI Q Sunday" nights featuring innovative, future-forward science topics from around the globe, and the network becomes the new home for all long-form content hosted by the prestigious scientist.

"Science Channel is excited to feature Dr. Kaku as a cornerstone of our new programming initiative," said Clark Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Emerging Networks. "In addition to being an accomplished leader in the field of physics, including as the co-founder of string field theory, Dr. Kaku is also an exceptional communicator who can make the most complex science theory or topic fun. He has a joy for all things science and his enthusiasm is infectious."

From the potential of harnessing nuclear fusion and the complexities of gravity to the future of robotics, "SCI Q Sunday" topics immerse viewers in the ideas, experiments and astounding breakthroughs that make the world of scientific discovery turn. Dr. Kaku will also help to bring topics to life as he answers questions and hosts online discussions at sciencechannel.com with viewers, filmmakers and lead scientists from select programs.

Science Channel's "SCI Q Sundays" debuts every Sunday at 9 PM (ET/PT). Upcoming programming includes:

Where's My Robot?

Sunday, January 11, 2009 at 9 PM

Throughout the 1980s prevailing thought among the science community was that by the turn of the century personal robots would be available to the masses and an accepted, common part of society. In this one-hour special, Science Channel investigates why personal robots did not become a reality, as well as looks to the future to determine whether or not the robots will be a part of daily life.

Young Scientist Challenge

Sunday, January 18, 2009 from 8-11 PM

This two-hour special showcases the nervous energy, joy and drama inherent in the ultimate science competition -- the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Cheered on by their friends and family, middle school students from around the country compete to be named the best-of-the-best in science. For the first time, Science Channel viewers follow the students every step of the way from their home towns to the triumphant team successes, as well as the disappointing and thrilling personal finishes inherent in the battle to be named America's Top Young Scientist.

Megalab

Sunday, January 25, 2009 from 9 PM

Follow research from exciting and important scientific developments in Antarctica where some of the Earth's most hostile terrain and weather exist. Covered by over a half-a-mile thick ice sheet, Antarctica is actually a diverse continent with mountains, volcanoes, deserts and some of the oldest surface rocks on the planet. Science Channel follows scientists from Antarctica based labs as they study animals, the environment, and geology.

About Science Channel

Science Channel is broadcast 24 hours a day and seven days a week to more than 55 million U.S. homes and simulcast on Science Channel HD. We immerse viewers in the incredible possibilities of science, from string theory and futuristic cities to accidental discoveries and outrageous inventions. We take things apart, peer inside and put things together in new and unexpected ways. We celebrate the trials, errors and brinking moments that change our lives forever. To find out more go to www.sciencechannel.com

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the world's number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Discovery empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Company (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information, please visit discoverycommunications.com.