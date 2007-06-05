The Science Channel Press Releases 2008

NOVEMBER 11, 2008

SCIENCE CHANNEL DECEMBER 2008 HIGHLIGHTS

ECOPOLIS

U.S. Premiere Monday, December 8 at 9 PM

Six-Part Special Series Airs Mondays at 9 PM

In this groundbreaking new six-part series, Nobel Prize winning scientist Dr. Daniel Kammen uses the blue-print of a city in 2050 as a test bed for new technologies that could reshape the environmental circumstances of the future megacity. Each episode investigates several different visionary, technology-driven solutions to specific future megacity challenges, including: producing enough food and water; finding clean and reliable energy sources; reducing our reliance on oil for transportation; discovering new ways to manage waste; and, increasing the energy efficiency of city buildings.

Monday, December 8

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "Hungry City"

Today, food travels 1,500 miles on average to reach consumers. By 2050, food will have to travel even further to cities - amassing more and more carbon emissions - and water will be in short supply. Dr. Kammen explores the four future-forward technologies of urban farming, methane capture, sound powered refrigeration and recycling water to help reduce the risk of a food and water crisis in the cities of tomorrow.

Monday, December 15

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "Road to the Future"

Two billion vehicles and a seven-fold aviation increase by 2050 could pour 12 gigatons of carbon dioxide into earth's atmosphere. ECOPOLIS re-thinks the technology of transportation to help minimize carbon's impact on the atmosphere. Four new advancements - algae biofuels, fuel cell vehicles, blended wing aircraft and the electric jeepney - present compelling opportunities and unique challenges for the future.

Monday, December 22

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "A World of Trash"

Trash is another environmental issue fast encroaching upon the city of the future. How will humans deal with the piles of garbage and human waste that will double compared to today's levels? Dr. Kammen examines four ideas that could revolutionize our trash and waste issues including building a landfill island, gas plasma power, sewage heating and biochar fertilizer.

Monday, December 29

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "Building the Future"

Currently, metropolitan areas cover roughly two-percent of earth's surface but account for approximately 75-percent of the world's energy demand. The buildings within those cities are inefficient, simply leaking 13-percent of the energy used back into the environment. In order to build a less wasteful future, buildings of tomorrow must become more energy efficient and four technologies - Aerogel, hybrid solar lighting, green roofs and nano-solar PV cells - may help.

Monday, January 5

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "Powering the Future"

In 2050 experts estimate the world's urban areas will use nearly three times more energy than today's cities. Burning fossil fuels is the most likely source for that power and that means producing five times more carbon dioxide emissions per person. Cutting those CO2 emissions could mean turning to nuclear fusion power, wind turbines, solar power and/or carbon recapture and storage.

Monday, January 12

U.S. Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] "Ultimate Ecopolis"

Dr. Kammen reviews the 20 bold solutions to five challenging environmental issues facing future cities. Based on the feasibility of implementing the technology and the ability to reduce carbon production, Kammen has narrowed the solutions to five of the best. Now, he will decide which single innovation should be the world's most urgent priority.

MYSTERY OF THE GIANT SLOTH'S CAVE

World Premiere Wednesday, December 3 at 9 PM

For thousands of years an underwater cave in the heart of Brazil hid bones of one of the largest mammals to ever roam the American continent: a giant ground sloth. Now paleontologists and divers are exploring the cave in search of the fossil. This dive into the past will reveal incredible secrets of already extinct giants that might help rewrite the Brazil from Pre-History.

CAPTAIN NEMO'S HEIRS

World Premiere Sunday, December 7 at 9 PM

Remember Peter Robbins, the charismatic marine explorer who built a revolutionary new research submarine in Discovery Channel's THE COWBOY AND HIS SUB? Now Science Channel, Robbins and a team of underwater experts are taking that incredible vehicle to storied Bikini Atoll. It's the site of 23 atmospheric atomic test blasts and a massive U.S. Navy ship cemetery. No one was killed when the ships sank - they were moored in the blast zones to test the bombs' effects. Viewers will see those effects up close as the sub cruises the eerie waters, moving among great warships once tossed in the air like toys. Archival footage of the ships in their glory days and of the blasts offer stark contrast to the spooky, silent hulks on the ocean floor today.

DECONSTRUCTED

Series Airs Tuesdays at 9 PM

DECONSTRUCTED, a new series from the producers of Science Channel's hit series HOW IT'S MADE, engages viewers by literally cutting commonplace objects in half to illustrate and explain each object's inner workings. The series several items per episode including barbecue grills, plasma screen televisions, microwave ovens, smoke detectors, air conditioners, pianos and more.

Tuesday, December 2

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 11

Description TBA

Tuesday, December 9

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 12

Description TBA

Tuesday, December 16

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 13

Description TBA

WEIRD CONNECTIONS

Series Airs Tuesdays at 10 PM

This series is a revealing, startling and immersive journey into the weirder side of science. Find out how a locust watching Star Wars changed the anti-collision abilities of automobiles, and how new, seemingly far-fetched research can actually advance mankind's scientific understanding.

Tuesday, December 2

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] Quack Science

Does a duck's quack echo? This may not seem like a pressing question in modern science, but that's what acoustics researcher Jonathan Hargreaves decided to find out. And the answer may lead to cutting edge technology that could one day save the lives of fighter pilots in the skies.

Tuesday, December 9

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] The Vomitator

In this episode we meet Psychologist Frederick Bonato, a scientist who makes people vomit for a living. He observes their reactions to an optical illusion in a psychedelic spinning drum. There Dr. Bonato discovers the power of confusing the senses and reveals why it makes us vomit. This strange experiment takes viewers to NASA where a new cure for space sickness could allow astronauts to travel to Mars.

Tuesday, December 16

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] The Mosquito Banquet

Dr. James Logan is trying to solve why mosquitoes bit some people more than others. He locks volunteers in a room with the hungry and discovers it's all about body odor. It's not that some people are more attractive to mosquitoes - instead some people are downright repulsive to them. Viewers learn that this bizarre scientific discovery is leading to new techniques for cancer detection.

HOW IT'S MADE

Series Airs Fridays at 9 and 9:30 PM

From holograms and fiber optics to chocolate and hockey sticks, find out how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. In each episode of this series, you'll be amazed to see how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.

Friday, December 5

North American Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 14

Pneumatic Impact Wrenches, Cultured Marble Sinks, Plantain Chips, NASCAR Stock Cars

Friday, December 12

North American Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 15

Jaws of Life, Artificial Christmas Trees, Soda Crackers, Ratchets

Friday, December 19

North American Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 16

Thermometers, Produce Scales, Aircraft Painting, Luxury Chocolates

Friday, December 26

North American Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode 17

Carburetors, Air Conditioners, Sugar



OCTOBER 15, 2008

SCIENCE CHANNEL NOVEMBER 2008 HIGHLIGHTS

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

PUNKIN CHUNKIN 2008 (wt)

World Premiere Thursday, November 27 at 9 PM

Comedian Brad Sherwood guides viewers through this perennial rite of October. More than 70 teams from across the U.S. travel to Delaware - with homemade trebuchets in tow - to compete in the world-famous Punkin Chunkin Championship. The pumpkins will fly as teams compete to win first prize and break the world record of 4,438 feet in the ultimate physics challenge.

BRINK

World Premiere Friday, November 28 at 10 PM

Series Airs Fridays at 10 PM

BRINK is the next-generation source of interactive science information on television and on the web. Hosted by lifelong science enthusiast and humorist Josh Zepps, the series immerses viewers on the frontlines of cutting-edge breakthroughs in technology, research, inventions, discoveries and the mysteries of the scientific world. The series explores people who are on the brink of changing our lives, and will also include content generated from scientists, organizations, universities and viewers from around the world.

THE PRESIDENT'S GUIDE TO SCIENCE

U.S. Premiere, Sunday, November 2 at 9 PM

The decisions the next U.S. President makes can shape the future of humanity for the next several decades. What grants the President this concentration of power are the very things on which America was forged - science and technology. Yet, it is also potentially the greatest source of weakness. The president must be able to grasp everything from space exploration to the ethical dilemmas of the new bio-technologies, and often with little more science education than a high school diploma. To ease the 44th President in to the hot seat, Science Channel and the BBC have gathered the world's leading scientists, politicians and commentators to alert the next American President to the central questions he will have to face.

BUILD IT BIGGER: REBUILDING GREENSBURG (wt)

World Premiere Saturday, November 15 from 9-11 PM

Part Two Airs Saturday, November 22 from 9-11 PM

Host Danny Forster examines the science behind the ambitious plans for reconstructing Greensburg, Kansas as a "green town." From the importance of rebuilding the town's main street to the challenges of creating a green energy source, Danny guides viewers through the challenging designs and construction process the town faces on its path to becoming green.

THANKSGIVING - DEMOLITION DAY MARATHON

Thursday, November 27 from 12 PM - 6 AM

After Thanksgiving Day dinner this year watch more than just that button on your pants explode with Science Channel's new "Demolition Day Marathon." The marathon is packed with the biggest, most powerful and most breathtaking explosions from your favorite Science Channel programs including RISK TAKERS, THE DETONATORS and THE BLASTERS, as well as new favorites like EXPLOSION MANIA... all leading up to the smashing exclusive coverage of PUMPKIN CHUNKIN 2008.

ONGOING SERIES

DECONSTRUCTED

Series Airs Tuesdays at 9 PM

DECONSTRUCTED, a new series from the producers of Science Channel's hit series HOW IT'S MADE, engages viewers by literally cutting commonplace objects in half to illustrate and explain each object's inner workings. The series several items per episode including barbecue grills, plasma screen televisions, microwave ovens, smoke detectors, air conditioners, pianos and more.

Tuesday, November 4

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Seven

Description TBA

Tuesday, November 11

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Eight

Description TBA

Tuesday, November 18

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Nine

Description TBA

Tuesday, November 25

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Ten

Description TBA

WEIRD CONNECTIONS

Series Airs Tuesdays at 10 PM

This series is a revealing, startling and immersive journey into the weirder side of science. Find out how a locust watching Star Wars changed the anti-collision abilities of automobiles, and how new, seemingly far-fetched research can actually advance mankind's scientific understanding.

Tuesday, November 4

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] The Blindfold Seal

Blindfolded seals reveal how, using their whiskers, they are able to locate fish in zero visibility waters. If scientists can build robotic whiskers, the robotics could be key to saving millions of dollars and avoiding environmental damage by preventing leaking oil pipes.

Tuesday, November 11

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] The Sound of Vomit

The worst sound in the world is the sound of someone vomiting. Scientists use this information to annoy teenagers, whisper in someone's ear from a distance, and disperse crowds with sonic devices. The research could break up dangerous riot scenarios without using deadly force.

Tuesday, November 18

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] Brain Drunk

A professor tricks his students into getting drunk on alcohol free beer illustrating the power of placebo. New technology shows that we can learn to control our brain activity, which could help air traffic controllers, use this to prevent accidents.

Tuesday, November 25

World Premiere

10 PM

[TV-G] Tripping Up Grannies

From research on what makes our fragile Grandmothers trip, scientists make discoveries about human balance and how this research can help buildings think for themselves, move and save lives.

HOW IT'S MADE

Series Airs Fridays at 9 and 9:30 PM

From holograms and fiber optics to chocolate and hockey sticks, find out how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. In each episode of this series, you'll be amazed to see how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.

Friday, October 3

World Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode One

Binoculars, Sparklers, Rubber Boots and Circular Saw Blades

Friday, October 10

Network Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Two

Anatomical Models, Jukeboxes, Tortilla Chips and Spark Plugs

Friday, October 17

Network Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Three

Pencils, Metal Recycling and Coffee

Friday, October 20

Network Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Four

Javelins, Cuckoo Clocks, Hearts of Palm and Windshield Wipers

Friday, October 27

Network Premiere

9 PM

[TV-G] Episode Five

Technical Glass, Washing Machines, Playing Cards and Crossbows

COMING NEXT MONTH...

JULY 3, 2008

SCIENCE CHANNEL LAUNCHES INTO ORBIT WITH SECOND ANNUAL SPACE WEEK AIRING JULY 6-11 AT 9 PM (ET/PT)

Science Channel is reminding viewers that the sky isn't the limit, it's just the beginning. The second annual SPACE WEEK airs Sunday, July 6 to Friday, July 11, 2008 from 9-11 PM (ET/PT) on Science Channel and Science Channel HD. As Discovery Communications continues to commemorate NASA's 50th Anniversary throughout 2008, Science Channel is immersing viewers in the awe-inspiring first triumphs of mankind's journey to the moon and the mysteries of deep space.

The limited six-part series MOON MACHINES anchors this year's SPACE WEEK programming, featuring a special look back at the extraordinary engineering feats that launched the United States into space and mankind onto the moon. MOON MACHINES documents the efforts of 400,000 people across America who, over the course of eight years, created the equipment used to accomplish the seemingly impossible task of a human lunar landing.

"As THE home for space programming, SPACE WEEK in 2008 honors the largely unknown heroes of NASA's past. The people who not only asked why, but why not as they pushed the boundaries of science and technology to place humans on the moon," said Clark Bunting, president and general manager of Science Channel. "We salute these pioneers of space exploration and we hope we can help inspire the next generation of scientists."

SPACE WEEK will also feature an information-rich experience online at sciencechannel.com with 3-D images of the Apollo vehicles from MOON MACHINES, an interactive timeline of the formation of the moon, a feature on the looming "space race" between the U.S., China and Japan, and the latest information on space exploration from the Discovery News service.

The complete schedule of 2008 SPACE WEEK premieres includes the following:

MOON MACHINES- World Premiere, Sunday July 6 at 9pm

WHEN WE LEFT EARTH: THE NASA MISSIONS- Network Premiere, Tuesday July 8 at 10pm

MARS 2.0- Network Premiere, Wednesday July 9 at 10pm

IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON- Network Premiere, Friday July 11 from 9-11pm

JUNE 26, 2008

AUGUST 2008 HIGHLIGHTS

Special Programming:

An Experiment To Save The World- North America Premiere, Sunday,August 31 at 9pm

Future Life- Network Premiere, Monday, August 18 at 10pm

Vision Of The Future- Three part special, U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 10 at 9pm

On Going Series- Beyond Tomorrow, Series aires Mondays at 8pm

Man Made Marvels- Limited Series airs Fridays at 10pm

Robocars- Limited series aires Mondays, August 4 at 10pm

MAY 29, 2008

(Silver Spring, Md.) - This June, Science Channel continues to immerse viewers in a full spectrum of scientific topics. The network's programming slate explores everything from the advancements shaping tomorrow to the mysteries of black holes with a special in-depth look at CERN's (the European Organization for Nuclear Research) Large Hadron Collider, which will revolutionize scientists' understanding the beginning of the universe.

Science Channel is also bringing its highly-acclaimed, digitally remastered COSMOS series back to viewers for a special, day-long marathon on June 22. As Discovery Communications continues to commemorate NASA's 50th Anniversary, the COSMOS marathon will celebrate Carl Sagan's legacy of opening countless minds to the power of science and the possibilities that lie beyond our world.

On the web, sciencechannel.com will feature exclusive interviews with top scientists from the first ever World Science Festival. The festival, held in New York City from May 28 - June 1, will include interactive events and panel discussions featuring some of the world's most respected minds such as Brian Cox, Daniel Dennett, Lucy Hawking, Brian Greene, Janna Levin and many more. Sciencechannel.com's coverage of SPACE WEEK also launches in June with 3-D images of the Apollo vehicles from MOON MACHINES, an interactive timeline of the formation of the moon, a feature on the looming "space race" between the U.S., China and Japan, and the latest information on space exploration from the Discovery News service.

Science Channel's June 2008 June programming line-up includes (all times ET/PT):

SIX BILLION DOLLAR EXPERIMENT- U.S. Premiere, Monday, June 9 at 8 PM and the series Airs Mondays at 8 PM

FOOLPROOF EQUATIONS FOR A PERFECT LIFE (wt)-North American Premiere, Sunday, June 15 at 9 PM

IMPACT EARTH- North American Premiere, Thursday, June 19 from 9-11 PM

COSMOS-Marathon, Sunday, June 22 from 10 AM-11 PM

APRIL14, 2008

SCIENCE CHANNEL DEBUTS JOAO MAGUEIJO'S BIG BANG, HOST QUESTIONS A MAJOR TENET OF PHYSICS



-- World Premiere Sunday, May 25, 2008, at 9 PM (ET/PT) --

(Silver Spring, MD) - Cosmologist Joao Magueijo has tried to make sense of the universe for the past 20 years. For his efforts in cosmology, Magueijo has been called an anarchist, a heretic, a radical and even a moron by his peers. All because of his proposed solution to the Horizon Problem -a fatal flaw of the Big Bang Theory which states that distant areas of space cannot have similar physical properties due to the immense distance between each area relative to the speed of light. The Horizon Problem is commonly accepted as solved in by Alan Guth's theory of Cosmic Inflation. Now, however, Joao has sent shockwaves through the scientific community by challenging Cosmic Inflation and claiming instead that one of the central tenets of Einsteinian physics is wrong.

In JOAO MAGUEIJO'S BIG BANG, premiering Sunday, May 25, at 9 PM (ET/PT) on Science Channel and Science Channel HD, the controversial theoretical physicist explains to viewers the Big Bang Theory, the Horizon Problem and his controversial idea using analogies to everyday things and compelling visuals that make even the most complex concepts easily digestible.

"Science Channel's ethos is to not only ask why, but to ask why not." said Clark Bunting, president and general manager, Emerging Networks. "Joao Magueijo personifies this philosophy with his theory, as it challenges the very underpinning of physics. In JOAO MAGUEIJO'S BIG BANG he engages viewers in an astonishing idea that could be the next big breakthrough in science."

Magueijo's idea casts doubt on the central principle of physics, which is that light, in a vacuum, always travels at approximately 186,000 miles per second, and nothing can travel faster. Light speed is a constant and a widely accepted concept of the physics world.

But what he proposed is that the speed of light is variable -that in the beginning of the universe light traveled at a much higher speed. Magueijo dubbed his theory Varying Speed of Light, and, if true, it makes the commonly accepted answer to the Horizon Problem redundant, as well as threatens to undermine hundreds of years of ideas and research, including Einstein's E=mc2.

JOAO MAGUEIJO'S BIG BANG is produced for Science Channel by Tigress Productions. Graham Booth is executive producer for Tigress. Dan Korn is executive producer for Science Channel.

APRIL 8, 2008

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2,2007

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS EMERGING NETWORKS CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE TRIPLE AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH



The Science Channel, Discovery Times and Military Channel Post Significant Year-Over-Year Primetime and Total Day Increases in All Key Demos in 3Q07

Discovery Channel and TLC Post Primetime and Total Day Total Viewership Gains

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL

In 3Q07, The Science Channel delivered double-digit increases in primetime and total day in households (HH), total viewers (P2+) and the key demo (P25-54) versus 3Q06.

Primetime

HH 15% (113k vs. 98k)

P2+ 20% (149k vs. 124k)

P25-54 23% (81k vs. 66k)

Total Day

HH 23% (76k vs. 62k)

P2+ 35% (93k vs. 69k)

P25-54 39% (53k vs. 38k)

DISCOVERY TIMES

In 3Q07, Discovery Times experienced triple-digit growth in HH's, P2+ and P25-54 in primetime and total day versus 3Q06. Also in 3Q07, the network set an all-time quarterly high in HH, P2+ and P25-54 in both primetime and total day.

Primetime

HH 124% (112k vs. 50k)

P2+ 125% (144k vs. 64k)

P25-54 134% (75k vs. 32k)

Total Day

HH 156% (92k vs. 36k)

P2+ 149% (112k vs.45k)

P25-54 136% (59k vs. 25k)

In addition, Discovery Times is currently the largest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks to-date in 2007, up 145% for P2+ delivery in total day versus the same time period last year.

MILITARY CHANNEL

In 3Q07, the Military Channel posted strong double-digit gains in primetime and total day in HH's, P2+ and P25-54 versus 3Q06.

Primetime

HH 64% (82k vs. 50k)

P2+ 62% (99k vs. 61k)

P25-54 48% (46k vs. 31k)

Total Day

HH 63% (65k vs. 40k)

P2+ 56% (75k vs. 48k)

P25-54 46% (35k vs. 24k)

DISCOVERY CHANNEL AND TLC

In total viewers, the Discovery Channel is up 5% (1239k vs.1182k) in primetime and up 6% (745k vs. 701k) in total day and TLC experienced a 13% increase (911k vs. 809k) in primetime and 8% increase (520k vs. 482k) in total day versus 3Q06.

###

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2007

DISCOVERY CHANNEL AND THE SCIENCE CHANNEL NAMES TOM COSGROVE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

(Silver Spring, MD.) - Discovery Communications announced today that Tom Cosgrove has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Discovery Channel and The Science Channel, reporting to President and General Manager Jane Root. He will manage the overall network strategy for Discovery Channel and The Science Channel.

He succeeds Doug Coblens, who now serves as executive vice president, business strategy and new media for Discovery Communications.

Cosgrove previously served as senior vice president and general manager of The Science Channel, where he directed the day-to-day operations of the network, including planning and executing the programming and development, business, and brand-enhancing strategies. He continues as acting general manager while The Science Channel seeks a successor.

"Tom is a tremendous asset to our networks. He understands both the business needs and realities of our industry, while being completely plugged into the creative, development process. This will ensure balance and focus as we grow and innovate," said Root.

Prior to joining Discovery Networks, Cosgrove served as General Manager for TV Guide Channel, where he led direct day-to-day oversight of programming, production, marketing, business affairs, brand strategy, research and operations. He was responsible for year-over-year ratings growth for the first time in TV Guide Channel history. Cosgrove also has held senior management positions at ABC Family, Fox Family, Fox Kids, Fox Broadcasting, and Leo Burnett, in addition to running his own Consultancy.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Discovery HD. Discovery Networks International distributes 15 international brands, reaching 781 million cumulative subscribers with programming available in 35 languages. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

###

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2007

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS EMERGING NETWORKS EXPERIENCE TRIPLE AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH

Discovery Times, The Science Channel and Military Channel Post Significant Year-Over-Year Primetime and Total Day Increases In All Key Demos

DISCOVERY TIMES

In August, Discovery Times experienced triple digit growth in households (HH), total viewers (P2+) and P25-54 in primetime and total day versus August 06, and is currently the fastest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks to-date in 2007;

In primetime, Discovery Times increased its HH delivery by 131% (111k vs. 48k), P2+ by 129% (144k vs. 63k) and P25-54 by 131% (32k vs. 74k) versus August '06;

In total day, Discovery Times increased its HH delivery by 160% (91k vs. 35k), P2+ by 152% (111k vs. 44k) and P25-54 by 140% (60k vs. 25k) versus August 06;

Discovery Times set an all-time monthly record of P2+ delivery in both primetime (144k) and total day (111k) in August, and it was the fourth consecutive month in which all-time highs were set for P2+ delivery in both dayparts;

Year-to-date, Discovery Times is the fastest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks, up 143% for P2+ delivery in total day versus same time period last year.

MILITARY CHANNEL

In August, the Military Channel posted strong double-digit gains in primetime and total day in HH's and all key demos versus August 06.

In primetime, the Military Channel increased its HH delivery by 54% (80k vs. 52k), P2+ by 56% (100k vs. 64k) and P25-54 by 47% (47k vs.32k) versus August 06;

In total day, the Military Channel increased its HH delivery by 48% (62k vs. 42k), P2+ by 47% (72k vs. 49k) and P25-54 by 28% (32k vs. 25k) versus August 06;

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL

In August, The Science Channel delivered double-digit increases in primetime and total day in P2+ and the key demo versus August 06.

In primetime, The Science Channel delivered 148k P2+ and 81k P25-54 up 12% and 13%, respectively versus August 06;

In total day, The Science Channel delivered 101k P2+ and 57k P25-54 up 28% and 33%, respectively versus August 06.

Also, in addition to strong year-over-year ratings growth, both The Science Channel and Military Channel now reach more than 50 million U.S. households, according to Nielsen Universe Estimates for September 2007.

###

TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2007



DISCOVERY NETWORKS POST STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND KEY DEMOS

Discovery Channel, TLC and Science Channel Increase Total Day and Primetime Delivery in July

SCIENCE CHANNEL

Fueled by the success of the series HOW IT'S MADE and the event HARD CORE WEEK in July 07, the Science Channel has posted double-digit gains in HH/P25-54 primetime and total day delivery, versus July 06.

In July 07, the Science Channel increased its HH delivery during total day by 27% (75k HH vs. 59k HH) and during primetime by 20% (110k P25-54 vs. 92k P25-54), versus July 06;

The channel delivered 143k P2+ in primetime during July 07, up 19% (143k P2+ vs. 120k P2+) and delivered 92k P2+ in total day, an increase of 35% (92k P2+ vs. 68k P2+), versus July 06;

In July 07, P25-54 increased 19% in primetime (75k P25-54 vs. 63k P25-54) and increased 34% in total day (51k P25-54 vs. 38k).

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

###

TUESDAY, JULY 31, 2007



DISCOVERY NETWORKS POST STRONG DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN TOTAL VIEWERS AND KEY DEMOS

Discovery Channel, TLC and Science Channel Increase Total Day and Primetime Delivery in July

DISCOVERY CHANNEL

In July, Discovery Channel experienced strong gains in households (HH), total viewers (P2+) and P18-49 versus July 06;

Discovery Channel increased its HH rating by 11% (1.0 HH vs. 0.9 HH) versus July 06 in primetime. In addition, in total day, HH ratings increased 17% (0.7 HH vs. 0.6 HH);

The network delivered 1.3 million P2+, an increase of 13% (1.3 million P2+ vs. 1.1 million P2+) versus the same time period last year in primetime;

In July, P18-49 delivery increased by 14% (692k vs. 605k) versus July 06 in primetime;

In addition, July 07's primetime median age is 3.5 years younger than July 06 (37.8 vs. 41.3) and its total day median age is 6.2 years younger (34.6 vs. 40.8);

"Shark Week's" kick-off special, OCEAN OF FEAR: THE WORST SHARK ATTACK EVER garnered a 2.8 HH rating -- the highest household rating for a "Shark Week" premiere program ever, averaging a P2+ delivery of 3.9 million.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

###

FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2007

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL DEBUTS ALL-NEW SERIES IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE THIS FALL; HOST CHALLENGES ACCEPTED THEORIES ON GRAVITY, ENERGY AND MORE



-- Respected Cosmologist and Theoretical Physics Lecturer Joao Magueijo to Host --

(Los Angeles, Calif.) - A new series debuting on The Science Channel this fall -IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE -will investigate whether existing theories on gravity, energy and more still hold true today given advanced research and technology. Scientist and host Joao Magueijo will explore mind-bending questions in the hopes of unlocking the secrets of the universe. What if light traveled faster than 186,000 miles per second? What effect would it have on gravity, on time, on energy and on the concepts governing our universe?

In the world of science, Magueijo is viewed as a renegade. His central idea is that the fundamental building blocks of life are changing. Magueijo believes our concepts of gravity, light, time and energy -while viewed as true today in physics -were not necessarily true millions of years ago, nor will those views be true in the future. This one idea is a revolution in the scientific world that threatens to undermine hundreds of years of ideas and research.

"As science continues to evolve, The Science Channel is the only network dedicated to following the latest developments across a wide spectrum of topics," said Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Science Channel Tom Cosgrove. "Joao will take viewers on a deep exploration of scientific theory that cannot be found anywhere else on television."

IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE is produced for The Science Channel by Tigress Productions. Graham Booth is executive producer for Tigress. Alan Eyres is executive producer for The Science Channel.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

###

FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2007

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL REVEALS SLATE OF NEW SERIES AND SPECIALS



(Los Angeles, Calif.) - The Science Channel is continuing to captivate, entertain and inform viewers with a wide range of programming, including an upcoming slate of series and specials investigating advances in fuel technology, the forces shaping our planet and creatures that call it home.

"To The Science Channel viewer, science is a way of life -not just a body of knowledge. The audience is passionate about science and they are turning to us to feed their hunger and curiosity," said Tom Cosgrove, senior vice president and general manager, The Science Channel.

The Science Channel 2007 Discovery Channel summer line-up includes (all times ET/PT):

HARD CORE WEEK

World Premiere, Monday, July 23, to Saturday, July 28, 9-11pm

HARD CORE WEEK peels back the layers of the earth's geologic system to tell the compelling story of how the world's titanic forces play a key role in just about every aspect of life around the globe -from the buildings people live in and what they eat to what they believe and the state of their health. Geoscientists note that by understanding earth's constantly shifting surface, we can prepare for changes such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and floods to perhaps make adjustments for what lies ahead.

COOL FUEL: FOOD AND VEGGIE OIL

Network Premiere, Sunday, July 29, at 9pm

Host Shaun Murphy visits New Orleans, where beignets are ground up and used to power his Hummer SUV. Shaun then heads to Texas in a vegetable oil-powered van for a visit with Miss Texas, Stephanie Guerrero.

COOL FUEL: SUGARCANE AND HEMPOLINE

Network Premiere, Sunday, August 5, at 9pm

Host Shaun Murphy heads to Florida in search of sugarcane for use in powering his motorcycle. He visits the Everglades to check out the local wildlife and picks up a solar-powered boat that he uses to cross Lake Okechobe. He then tests the latest in solar-powered vehicles. Next he heads to the deep Suth to learn about hempoline. As Shaun crosses Alabama and Mississippi, he checks out Civil War battlegrounds and takes part in a Civil War reenactment.

FACES OF EARTH: ASSEMBLING AMERICA

World Premiere, Thursday, August 2, at 10pm

This episode tells the story of what made the America we see today. By peeling back the layers of time and the parts of the earth system, we ride along with the geoscientists who are unraveling the story of our continent.

FACES OF EARTH: A HUMAN WORLD

World Premiere, Thursday, August 9, at 10pm

Earth has shaped human evolution and now humans are shaping Earth. This episode focuses on human interaction with the planet. Viewers see how geologic and climatic changes have shaped human development, even sparked human migration around the globe as ice ages retreated and advanced.

SURVIVORMAN

Season Two Network Premiere Wednesday, August 15, at 9pm

Series Airs Wednesdays at 9pm

Each episode of SURVIVORMAN finds filmmaker and naturalist Les Stroud in a remote wilderness location with little more than the clothes on his back. Armed with only his rugged determination, intuition and camera equipment, Les not only survives alone for seven days but also documents his journey. The Amazon jungle, the wilds of southern Africa, the rugged Alaskan coast and the Australian Outback are a few of the locations. Les brings the wilderness to life on film as he struggles to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles and explore the amazing and beautiful natural world around him.

HOW DO THEY DO IT?

Series Airs Thursdays at 10 and 10:30pm

Each story in this series takes viewers behind the scenes to reveal the hidden story behind familiar objects of our lives. We rarely consider many of the objects that make up the modern world -elevators, stockings, underground railways, football boots, ballistic missiles, carpets, helicopters, breast implants, streetlights, submarines, bricks, machine guns, supermarket trolleys. But simple things are often the products of the most extraordinary, highly scientific engineering processes.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER JELLYFISH

U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 19, at 9pm

Under its gelatinous guise, primitive yet graceful, the jellyfish conceals a complexity that has not yet ceased to amaze scientists. As they invade us in ever-increasing numbers, researchers are mobilizing themselves to better understand these fascinating creatures.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER WORM

U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 26, at 9pm

The worm, a living tube of flesh, inspires at the most indifference, at the worst, disgust. Yet, it has revealed itself to be a basic model in the understanding of living beings, a key to genetic research and a source for blood substitutes.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER COCKROACH

U.S. Premiere, September

Roaches are among the most hated of all insects. Their presence in our homes has traditionally been synonymous with a lack of hygiene. They contaminate food and leave behind unpleasant odors, and are also vectors of disease. Yet they are an exceptional source of inspiration to science, and are at the heart of research in robotics.

AMERICA'S LOST H-BOMB

A deadly threat lurks just a few miles off the coast of Savannah, Ga. On February 5, 1958 a thermonuclear weapon is ejected and lost during a war game between U.S. bombers and fighters. Declassified Department of Defense documents of secret testimony reveal that the bomb is loaded with enough plutonium to wipe out everyone from South Carolina to northern Florida. The Pentagon classifies the weapon as irretrievably lost, but after 9/11 a task force of independent military experts is not so sure. Now, after studying the flight path of the plane that dropped the bomb, sea-bottom radiation levels and tidal patterns over the last 40 years, the task force sets out to find where the danger lies.

About The Science Channel

The Science Channel is the only network dedicated to making science programming accessible, relevant, substantive and entertaining. Now reaching 49.5 million homes in the United States, The Science Channel explores science's past, present and future, from uncovering lost worlds to exploring the latest in scientific discoveries in today's headlines.

EXECUTIVES

Jane Root

President and General Manager

Discovery Channel and The Science Channel

Tom Cosgrove

Senior Vice President and General Manager

The Science Channel

PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md.

LAUNCH DATE: October 1996

SUBSCRIBERS: 49.5 million homes (Nielsen Universe Estimate, July 2007)

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

###