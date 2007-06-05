The Science Channel Press Releases 2007

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2,2007

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS EMERGING NETWORKS CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE TRIPLE AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH



The Science Channel, Discovery Times and Military Channel Post Significant Year-Over-Year Primetime and Total Day Increases in All Key Demos in 3Q07

Discovery Channel and TLC Post Primetime and Total Day Total Viewership Gains

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL

In 3Q07, The Science Channel delivered double-digit increases in primetime and total day in households (HH), total viewers (P2+) and the key demo (P25-54) versus 3Q06.

Primetime

HH 15% (113k vs. 98k)

P2+ 20% (149k vs. 124k)

P25-54 23% (81k vs. 66k)

Total Day

HH 23% (76k vs. 62k)

P2+ 35% (93k vs. 69k)

P25-54 39% (53k vs. 38k)

DISCOVERY TIMES

In 3Q07, Discovery Times experienced triple-digit growth in HH's, P2+ and P25-54 in primetime and total day versus 3Q06. Also in 3Q07, the network set an all-time quarterly high in HH, P2+ and P25-54 in both primetime and total day.

Primetime

HH 124% (112k vs. 50k)

P2+ 125% (144k vs. 64k)

P25-54 134% (75k vs. 32k)

Total Day

HH 156% (92k vs. 36k)

P2+ 149% (112k vs.45k)

P25-54 136% (59k vs. 25k)

In addition, Discovery Times is currently the largest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks to-date in 2007, up 145% for P2+ delivery in total day versus the same time period last year.

MILITARY CHANNEL

In 3Q07, the Military Channel posted strong double-digit gains in primetime and total day in HH's, P2+ and P25-54 versus 3Q06.

Primetime

HH 64% (82k vs. 50k)

P2+ 62% (99k vs. 61k)

P25-54 48% (46k vs. 31k)

Total Day

HH 63% (65k vs. 40k)

P2+ 56% (75k vs. 48k)

P25-54 46% (35k vs. 24k)

DISCOVERY CHANNEL AND TLC

In total viewers, the Discovery Channel is up 5% (1239k vs.1182k) in primetime and up 6% (745k vs. 701k) in total day and TLC experienced a 13% increase (911k vs. 809k) in primetime and 8% increase (520k vs. 482k) in total day versus 3Q06.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2007

DISCOVERY CHANNEL AND THE SCIENCE CHANNEL NAMES TOM COSGROVE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

(Silver Spring, MD.) - Discovery Communications announced today that Tom Cosgrove has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for Discovery Channel and The Science Channel, reporting to President and General Manager Jane Root. He will manage the overall network strategy for Discovery Channel and The Science Channel.

He succeeds Doug Coblens, who now serves as executive vice president, business strategy and new media for Discovery Communications.

Cosgrove previously served as senior vice president and general manager of The Science Channel, where he directed the day-to-day operations of the network, including planning and executing the programming and development, business, and brand-enhancing strategies. He continues as acting general manager while The Science Channel seeks a successor.

"Tom is a tremendous asset to our networks. He understands both the business needs and realities of our industry, while being completely plugged into the creative, development process. This will ensure balance and focus as we grow and innovate," said Root.

Prior to joining Discovery Networks, Cosgrove served as General Manager for TV Guide Channel, where he led direct day-to-day oversight of programming, production, marketing, business affairs, brand strategy, research and operations. He was responsible for year-over-year ratings growth for the first time in TV Guide Channel history. Cosgrove also has held senior management positions at ABC Family, Fox Family, Fox Kids, Fox Broadcasting, and Leo Burnett, in addition to running his own Consultancy.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Discovery HD. Discovery Networks International distributes 15 international brands, reaching 781 million cumulative subscribers with programming available in 35 languages. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discoverycommunications.com.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28, 2007

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS EMERGING NETWORKS EXPERIENCE TRIPLE AND DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH

Discovery Times, The Science Channel and Military Channel Post Significant Year-Over-Year Primetime and Total Day Increases In All Key Demos

DISCOVERY TIMES

In August, Discovery Times experienced triple digit growth in households (HH), total viewers (P2+) and P25-54 in primetime and total day versus August 06, and is currently the fastest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks to-date in 2007;

In primetime, Discovery Times increased its HH delivery by 131% (111k vs. 48k), P2+ by 129% (144k vs. 63k) and P25-54 by 131% (32k vs. 74k) versus August '06;

In total day, Discovery Times increased its HH delivery by 160% (91k vs. 35k), P2+ by 152% (111k vs. 44k) and P25-54 by 140% (60k vs. 25k) versus August 06;

Discovery Times set an all-time monthly record of P2+ delivery in both primetime (144k) and total day (111k) in August, and it was the fourth consecutive month in which all-time highs were set for P2+ delivery in both dayparts;

Year-to-date, Discovery Times is the fastest growing network among all ad-supported cable networks, up 143% for P2+ delivery in total day versus same time period last year.

MILITARY CHANNEL

In August, the Military Channel posted strong double-digit gains in primetime and total day in HH's and all key demos versus August 06.

In primetime, the Military Channel increased its HH delivery by 54% (80k vs. 52k), P2+ by 56% (100k vs. 64k) and P25-54 by 47% (47k vs.32k) versus August 06;

In total day, the Military Channel increased its HH delivery by 48% (62k vs. 42k), P2+ by 47% (72k vs. 49k) and P25-54 by 28% (32k vs. 25k) versus August 06;

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL

In August, The Science Channel delivered double-digit increases in primetime and total day in P2+ and the key demo versus August 06.

In primetime, The Science Channel delivered 148k P2+ and 81k P25-54 up 12% and 13%, respectively versus August 06;

In total day, The Science Channel delivered 101k P2+ and 57k P25-54 up 28% and 33%, respectively versus August 06.

Also, in addition to strong year-over-year ratings growth, both The Science Channel and Military Channel now reach more than 50 million U.S. households, according to Nielsen Universe Estimates for September 2007.





FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2007

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL DEBUTS ALL-NEW SERIES IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE THIS FALL; HOST CHALLENGES ACCEPTED THEORIES ON GRAVITY, ENERGY AND MORE



-- Respected Cosmologist and Theoretical Physics Lecturer Joao Magueijo to Host --

(Los Angeles, Calif.) - A new series debuting on The Science Channel this fall -IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE -will investigate whether existing theories on gravity, energy and more still hold true today given advanced research and technology. Scientist and host Joao Magueijo will explore mind-bending questions in the hopes of unlocking the secrets of the universe. What if light traveled faster than 186,000 miles per second? What effect would it have on gravity, on time, on energy and on the concepts governing our universe?

In the world of science, Magueijo is viewed as a renegade. His central idea is that the fundamental building blocks of life are changing. Magueijo believes our concepts of gravity, light, time and energy -while viewed as true today in physics -were not necessarily true millions of years ago, nor will those views be true in the future. This one idea is a revolution in the scientific world that threatens to undermine hundreds of years of ideas and research.

"As science continues to evolve, The Science Channel is the only network dedicated to following the latest developments across a wide spectrum of topics," said Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Science Channel Tom Cosgrove. "Joao will take viewers on a deep exploration of scientific theory that cannot be found anywhere else on television."

IT'S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE is produced for The Science Channel by Tigress Productions. Graham Booth is executive producer for Tigress. Alan Eyres is executive producer for The Science Channel.



Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2007

THE SCIENCE CHANNEL REVEALS SLATE OF NEW SERIES AND SPECIALS



(Los Angeles, Calif.) - The Science Channel is continuing to captivate, entertain and inform viewers with a wide range of programming, including an upcoming slate of series and specials investigating advances in fuel technology, the forces shaping our planet and creatures that call it home.

"To The Science Channel viewer, science is a way of life -not just a body of knowledge. The audience is passionate about science and they are turning to us to feed their hunger and curiosity," said Tom Cosgrove, senior vice president and general manager, The Science Channel.

The Science Channel 2007 Discovery Channel summer line-up includes (all times ET/PT):

HARD CORE WEEK

World Premiere, Monday, July 23, to Saturday, July 28, 9-11pm

HARD CORE WEEK peels back the layers of the earth's geologic system to tell the compelling story of how the world's titanic forces play a key role in just about every aspect of life around the globe -from the buildings people live in and what they eat to what they believe and the state of their health. Geoscientists note that by understanding earth's constantly shifting surface, we can prepare for changes such as volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and floods to perhaps make adjustments for what lies ahead.

COOL FUEL: FOOD AND VEGGIE OIL

Network Premiere, Sunday, July 29, at 9pm

Host Shaun Murphy visits New Orleans, where beignets are ground up and used to power his Hummer SUV. Shaun then heads to Texas in a vegetable oil-powered van for a visit with Miss Texas, Stephanie Guerrero.

COOL FUEL: SUGARCANE AND HEMPOLINE

Network Premiere, Sunday, August 5, at 9pm

Host Shaun Murphy heads to Florida in search of sugarcane for use in powering his motorcycle. He visits the Everglades to check out the local wildlife and picks up a solar-powered boat that he uses to cross Lake Okechobe. He then tests the latest in solar-powered vehicles. Next he heads to the deep Suth to learn about hempoline. As Shaun crosses Alabama and Mississippi, he checks out Civil War battlegrounds and takes part in a Civil War reenactment.

FACES OF EARTH: ASSEMBLING AMERICA

World Premiere, Thursday, August 2, at 10pm

This episode tells the story of what made the America we see today. By peeling back the layers of time and the parts of the earth system, we ride along with the geoscientists who are unraveling the story of our continent.

FACES OF EARTH: A HUMAN WORLD

World Premiere, Thursday, August 9, at 10pm

Earth has shaped human evolution and now humans are shaping Earth. This episode focuses on human interaction with the planet. Viewers see how geologic and climatic changes have shaped human development, even sparked human migration around the globe as ice ages retreated and advanced.

SURVIVORMAN

Season Two Network Premiere Wednesday, August 15, at 9pm

Series Airs Wednesdays at 9pm

Each episode of SURVIVORMAN finds filmmaker and naturalist Les Stroud in a remote wilderness location with little more than the clothes on his back. Armed with only his rugged determination, intuition and camera equipment, Les not only survives alone for seven days but also documents his journey. The Amazon jungle, the wilds of southern Africa, the rugged Alaskan coast and the Australian Outback are a few of the locations. Les brings the wilderness to life on film as he struggles to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles and explore the amazing and beautiful natural world around him.

HOW DO THEY DO IT?

Series Airs Thursdays at 10 and 10:30pm

Each story in this series takes viewers behind the scenes to reveal the hidden story behind familiar objects of our lives. We rarely consider many of the objects that make up the modern world -elevators, stockings, underground railways, football boots, ballistic missiles, carpets, helicopters, breast implants, streetlights, submarines, bricks, machine guns, supermarket trolleys. But simple things are often the products of the most extraordinary, highly scientific engineering processes.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER JELLYFISH

U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 19, at 9pm

Under its gelatinous guise, primitive yet graceful, the jellyfish conceals a complexity that has not yet ceased to amaze scientists. As they invade us in ever-increasing numbers, researchers are mobilizing themselves to better understand these fascinating creatures.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER WORM

U.S. Premiere, Sunday, August 26, at 9pm

The worm, a living tube of flesh, inspires at the most indifference, at the worst, disgust. Yet, it has revealed itself to be a basic model in the understanding of living beings, a key to genetic research and a source for blood substitutes.

SUPER ANIMALS: SUPER COCKROACH

U.S. Premiere, September

Roaches are among the most hated of all insects. Their presence in our homes has traditionally been synonymous with a lack of hygiene. They contaminate food and leave behind unpleasant odors, and are also vectors of disease. Yet they are an exceptional source of inspiration to science, and are at the heart of research in robotics.

AMERICA'S LOST H-BOMB

A deadly threat lurks just a few miles off the coast of Savannah, Ga. On February 5, 1958 a thermonuclear weapon is ejected and lost during a war game between U.S. bombers and fighters. Declassified Department of Defense documents of secret testimony reveal that the bomb is loaded with enough plutonium to wipe out everyone from South Carolina to northern Florida. The Pentagon classifies the weapon as irretrievably lost, but after 9/11 a task force of independent military experts is not so sure. Now, after studying the flight path of the plane that dropped the bomb, sea-bottom radiation levels and tidal patterns over the last 40 years, the task force sets out to find where the danger lies.

About The Science Channel

The Science Channel is the only network dedicated to making science programming accessible, relevant, substantive and entertaining. Now reaching 49.5 million homes in the United States, The Science Channel explores science's past, present and future, from uncovering lost worlds to exploring the latest in scientific discoveries in today's headlines.

EXECUTIVES

Jane Root

President and General Manager

Discovery Channel and The Science Channel

Tom Cosgrove

Senior Vice President and General Manager

The Science Channel

PARENT COMPANY: Discovery Communications, Silver Spring, Md.

LAUNCH DATE: October 1996

SUBSCRIBERS: 49.5 million homes (Nielsen Universe Estimate, July 2007)



Discovery Communications is the number-one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in over 170 countries. Through TV and digital media, Discovery's 100-plus worldwide networks include Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, The Science Channel, Discovery Health and Discovery HD Theater. Discovery Communications is owned by Discovery Holding Co. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, Discovery's founder and chairman. For more information please visit www.discovery.com.

