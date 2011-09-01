Science Channel Analysis - September 2011

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between.

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /September 2011 vs. September 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

An inconsistent schedule, off-network replays, and a fairly wide variety of science programming make Science Channel a tough nut to crack – but one that can be extremely appealing to producers right now. Numbers are a tad down from August (to be expected) but year-to-year numbers show some solid growth for the Discovery offspring. A few interesting programming and acquisitions choices coming down the pipeline, and we are excited to see what lies in store.

Again this month, replay off of Discovery RISING: REBUILDING GROUND ZERO was a top performer on Science (as it was in August, too.) CURIOUSITY, another replay from parent net Discovery, broke the top ten. Deep space and dinosaurs (as in DEEP SPACE MARVELS and DINOSAURS: RETURN TO LIFE and DINOSAUR Revolution) also earned top spots for September.

Other strong performances from the month include HOW IT’S MADE (this show seems to pull in decent numbers no matter where and when it it’s scheduled) and DARK MATTERS. DARK MATTERS in the 10pm slot on Tuesdays consistently hit above-average. Look for Science Channel to continue this kind of programming.

JUNKIES, on Friday nights, struggled this again this month following its premiere in August, though improvements in the key male demos are encouraging. And STUCK WITH HACKETT has continued to struggle to find its footing with Science’s audience and Friday’s numbers were down from last month and last year.

It seems that Science Channel is still trying to figure out the right tone for their didactic programming lineup. It will be interesting to see how AN IDIOT ABROAD fares in the next few weeks. Stay tuned…