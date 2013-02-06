Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Stacked episodes and theme nights are the focus of the Science Channel primetime schedule in 2013. The schedule is anchored by several off-network acquisitions, and titles shared with sister network Discovery, paired with Science Channel original series. While HOW IT'S MADE remains the heaviest rotated show in the primetime lineup, there has been less reliance on the series as more originals debut.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

What used to be a network that relied nearly primarily on re-airings of HOW IT'S MADE has developed into a network with a full slate of original series in various genres and high-profile specials, and off network acquisitions. This paid off well for the network as 2012, and as 2013 begins, there is a clear upward trend in overall viewers, as well as in the key male demographics. Nearly every night of the week experienced year-to-year growth, and almost all returning series were improved from last year in overall ratings.

Staples of the primetime schedule, HOW IT'S MADE and HOW DO THEY DO IT continue to pull in viewers, and both shows were up in overall viewers 15% and 4%, respectively, compared to last year. Both series cycle through the schedule, mostly appearing in stacked episodes, with numbers that score above average, and grow throughout the night. Both series contributed to Sunday night's above-average delivery in both overall viewers and in the male demographics. The night was the strongest night of the week for Science.

HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS was also a big ratings draw in January, and helped boost Monday nights up 25% in overall viewers compared to last year.

January saw the premiere of STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, the Science original series based on a podcast. The series bowed on Saturday, 1/19, leading out of comedy series AN IDIOT ABROAD. While year-to-year numbers for Saturday night were positive, numbers were down across the board from December. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW didn't hold onto the lead-in audience, and lost viewers throughout the month.

In 2013, look for more male-skewing character-driven shows, as well as more comedy (provided the performance of STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW doesn't scare the network execs away from this.) February is slated to have a few more premieres, including the high-profile CGI series STRIP THE CITY.