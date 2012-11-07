Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

October's primetime schedule for Science featured a wide variety of programs and not much in the way of theme nights or structured scheduling. While in the past there has been an extremely heavy reliance on acquisition HOW IT'S MADE, in recent months Science has reduced the amount of airings by a significant number, opening the schedule to more original series.

OCTOBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2012 vs. October 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

What used to be a network that relied nearly primarily on re-airings of HOW IT'S MADE has developed into a network with a full slate of original series in various genres and high-profile specials. This paid off well for the network in October, which was a solid month for Science, up 31% in overall HH viewers and similar increases in key younger demographics.

Monday nights in October featured a lineup of various original series and specials including THROUGH THE WORMHOLE, CURIOSITY (shared with sister network Discovery), and UNEARTHING ANCIENT SECRETS. Monday nights delivered just above-average for the network, and CURIOSITY: PLANE CRASH, which aired on Monday, 10/8, was the strongest program of the month.

Tuesdays in October also saw year-to-year growth in overall HH ratings, as well as in the key younger demographics. The night had somewhat of a bizarre schedule - everything from marathons of SURVIVORMAN and FACTORY MADE to THE PLANETS and HOW DO THEY DO IT. The night hovered just around average, and was the oldest of the week for Science.

More various program choices for Wednesday nights in October. Though the night saw extremely positive year-to-year growth compared to October 2011 (up 50% in overall HH demos), most of the series barely managed to hit average. Top performing was a marathon of HOW DO THEY DO IT.

Thursday nights continue to be strong for Science - this month, it was the second strongest night of the week, delivering above-average ratings in overall HH demos and among the key younger male demographics as well. Stacked episodes of HOW IT'S MADE and HOW DO THEY DO IT attract a solid viewership, and many of the telecasts throughout the month scored above-average numbers. The night was up 43% compared to October 2011 in overall HH demos.

Friday's numbers saw a year-to-year jump of 7%. The night was anchored with series and specials including DEEP SALVAGE, THROUGH THE WORMHOLE, and HOW IT'S MADE. Top performing for the night was HOW IT'S MADE (no surprise there.)

Saturdays in October were anchored by marathons of ODDITIES, ODDITIES: SAN FRANCISCO, AN IDIOT ABROAD, and HOW IT'S MADE. Overall, the night was down 7% compared to October 2011 in overall HH demos. Younger demographics saw similar losses, though HOW IT'S MADE did bring in above-average HH numbers.

Sunday night's primetime lineup was up 50% compared to October 2011. A variety of stacked episodes anchored the schedule for the month. Top performing for October on Sunday nights was PUNKIN CHUNKIN. Look for more PUNKIN to hit the schedule in November, as a new special is slated to debut on 11/22.