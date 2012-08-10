Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between. There is a fairly large spread among the average ages of the audience night to night. While there use to be an extremely heavy reliance on acquisition HOW IT'S MADE, in recent month, Science has reduced the amount of airings by a significant number, opening the schedule to more original series.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

What used to be a network that relied nearly primarily on re-airings of HOW IT'S MADE has developed into a network with a full slate of original series in various genres and high-profile specials. This paid off well for the network in July, which was a solid month for Science, up 13% in overall HH viewers and saw similar increases in key younger demographics.

Monday nights in July saw a variety of programming that stayed mostly in the space genre, with programs like HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS and WONDERS OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM appearing on the schedule. The night was up 6% in overall viewers, and although the night was one of the weakest among the week, many programs saw average to above-average numbers. Top performing was THE PLANETS.

Tuesday nights, again featuring a variety of programming, saw a 23% increase in overall HH viewers compared to July 2011 and even more among the key younger demos. UNEARTHING ANCIENT SECRETS brought in solid numbers, as did the off-network acquisition SURVIVORMAN, but a haphazard schedule the rest of the month lead to a decreased audience.

THROUGH THE WORMHOLE and HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS anchored Wednesday nights in July for Science, and drove the night up 10% compared to last year. The night is one of the highest rated of the week and THROUGH THE WORMHOLE doubled average for the net. It's clear that the die-hard knowledge-seeker audience is responding well to these kinds of programs.

Thursday nights are anchored by stacked episodes of HOW IT'S MADE and HOW DO THEY DO IT, which continue to score big numbers for Science. The night is up 77% compared to July of last year and nearly every airing of both shows scored above-average throughout the month.

Friday's numbers were flat year-to-year in July with a variety of programming choices and not much of a schedule to discern.

Saturdays in July were anchored by ODDITIES and spin-off ODDITIES: SAN FRANCISCO. Overall, the night was up 7% and up even more among adults 18-34 (25% growth compared to last year.) While ODDITIES pulled in average to above-average numbers, lead out DARK MATTERS: TWISTED BUT TRUE couldn't hold the lead-in numbers.

Sunday night's primetime lineup saw a small decrease in overall viewers, but a solid jump in the key younger demographics. HOW IT'S MADE - REMIX and THROUGH THE WORMHOLE both pulled in big numbers, contributing to the success of the night.