Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between. There is a fairly large spread among the average ages of the audience night to night. Re-airings of HOW DO THEY DO IT and HOW IT’S MADE anchor several nights of the week.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs. May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After several months of solid year-to-year growth, May is no exception for Science. Overall viewers increased 14% compared to May 2011, and all the key younger demographics saw an increase in year-to-year numbers. The network is skewing 2% younger than a year ago as well.

Monday night’s primetime lineup features an explore the universe themes, one that obviously resonates well with Science’s viewers. The night hits just above average and key younger demographics saw significant year-to-year growth. Top performing out of Science’s lineup of Monday night shows is HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS.

More growth was on the agenda for Tuesday nights for Science, with increases in overall viewers as well as in the key younger demographics. HOW DO THEY DO IT, a staple in the Science lineup, continues to deliver above-average numbers, though ODDITIES and CHEAT SHEET failed to bring in the same audience.

Wednesday, the only night to see a moderate loss in the overall viewer category, featured original series BRAVE NEW WORLD, PROPHETS OF SCIENCE FICTION, and off-Discovery CURIOUSITY. BRAVE NEW WORLD delivered just about average numbers.

Big growth across the board for Science on Thursday nights. Staples HOW IT’S MADE and HOW DO THEY DO IT anchor the night, and numbers easily reach average – and above. It seems no matter where Science schedules either of these programs, it performs well. The night is the strongest of the week for the network.

Ancient Earth is the overall theme for Friday nights, with originals UNEARTHING ANCIENT SECRETS and WHAT THE ANCIENTS KNEW anchoring the evening. These shows pull in above-average numbers, though the night is, by several years, the oldest-skewing of the week for Science.

Weekends on Science feature a mix of programming that ranges from CURIOUSITY to ODDITIES to HOW ITS MADE. HOW IT’S MADE continues to pull in an audience throughout the weekend, while ODDITIES struggled to hit average.