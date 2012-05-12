Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between. There is a fairly large spread among the average ages of the audience night to night.

APRIL 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Another solid month is in the books for Science Channel. After a successful March, April continues the trend of improving steadily on its year-to-year numbers. As was the case last month, ratings don't vary too widely across the nights of the week, though there is a fairly significant age spread.

Mondays in March saw nice year-to-year improvement in overall viewers (up 14% from April 2011.) The night is down significantly in younger men, however, and is skewing 10% older than it was a year ago. Younger women are tuning in, contributing to the solid year-to-year growth. Stacked episodes of HOW DID THEY DO THAT? and NASA'S UNEXPLAINED FILES are the top performers for the night.

Tuesday nights also saw significant year-to-year growth, up 20% over last year, and had improvement across all the key demographics. (It is also skewing older than it was a year ago.) Again, top performer, more than doubling the average rating is NASA'S UNEXPLAINED FILES (this program was the highest rated for the month on Science.)

Continuing the pattern of growth, Wednesday nights were up 33% in overall viewers, and the night was the strongest of the week for Science. Solid gains across all key demos. With no set schedule for the night, the lineup in April featured a mix of specials and stacked series. Top performing were ALIEN ENCOUNTERS and GREAT LAKES SHIPWRECKS.

Thursday's 31% improvement in overall viewers from last year was also reflected in gains across the key demos. A strict schedule of series (COLD DIGGERS, HOW IT'S MADE, and INSIDE THE DESIGN) gave way halfway through the month to stacked episodes of HOW IT'S MADE. While COLD DIGGERS struggles to hit average, HOW IT'S MADE always seems to deliver for the network, especially when scheduled back-t0-back, and numbers for theses mini-marathons exceeded average.

More overall improvement on Friday night, but there were some losses among younger men. The night is one of the weakest of the week for Science. THE HAWKING PARADOX and CHEAT SHEET were top performers.

Saturday was the only night of the week to see a loss among overall viewers, but younger viewers are up, and the night is, by far, the youngest-skewing of the week - due almost entirely to stacked episodes of HOW IT'S MADE.

Sundays were up nicely across the board. HOW IT'S MADE delivers again, as does SURVIVORMAN and WHEN EARTH ERUPTS.