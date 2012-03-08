Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between. There is a fairly large spread among the average ages of the audience night to night.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

February proved to be an interesting month for Science. Numbers were up and down - in some cases, seeing triple-digit growth compared to last year. Overall, Science was up 13% in HH compared to February 2011, but down 11% in the key Adult 18-49 demo (and flat in Adults 25-54.) The network is also skewing 15% older than it did this time last year - an interesting turn from the network that recently added Ricky Gervais' AN IDIOT ABROAD. Big scientific and space-based docs are most likely the reason for the shift.

Monday nights were up 29% in viewers from last year, with the top-rated telecast of the month, SATURN: LORD OF THE RINGS nearly doubling the average. Stacked episodes of HOW IT'S MADE, WONDERS OF THE SOLAR SYSTEM, and BUILD IT BIGGER hovered just above average. Monday night was the strongest of the week for Science.

Tuesdays were down from last year (13%) and from last month as well (22%). MONSTER BUG WARS continue to struggle.

Wednesdays saw the most dramatic year-to-year growth of any night of the week, jumping 111% compared to February 2011. RADIOACTIVE PARADISE and UNEARTHING ANCIENT SECRETS delivered for the network; PROPHETS OF SCIENCE FICTION less so.

Thursdays were up as well from last year, but not much really hit above average numbers.

Fridays were down from last year 6% overall and 40% among younger adults. AMERICA'S LOST H-BOMB scored above-average.

Saturdays jumped 13% from a year ago. The lineup of ODDITIES and AN IDIOT ABROAD is, by far, the youngest-skewing night of the week for Science, but numbers hovered just around average throughout the month. ODDITIES is continuing its success from last year, and the show is up 89% compared to February 2011. Science might just need to get the word out a little more on these shows.

Sunday nights were fairly flat compared to last year. FIREFLY and SCI FI MASTERS struggle to hit average numbers and the night is one of the weakest of the week for Science.

This month showed a clear departure from the previously HOW IT'S MADE-heavy lineup for Science. The show only aired 24 times this month, compared to 42 in January, and 58 in December.