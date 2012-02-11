Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Coming off of a solid close to 2011, Science Channel remained steady to kick off the year in 2012. Numbers have stayed just about the same compared to December 2011, but January was up 13% compared to year ago. The schedule in January showed little sign of continuity; most of the nights were comprised of stacked episodes and mini-marathons throughout the month.

January saw two premieres for Science - AN IDIOT ABROAD, which debuted Saturday, January 21, and MONSTER BUG WARS, which hit the air on on Tuesday, January 24. AN IDIOT ABROAD shined for the network - numbers were well above average. The show took the top spot in the list of top telecasts for the month as well.

MONSTER BUG WARS faired less well in its premiere. Ratings didn't hit average in its premiere night where it aired in a mini-marathon on Tuesday the 24th, but we are looking to February to see if the series can gain traction.

Informational doc series HOW DO THEY DO IT and HOW IT'S MADE continue to dominate the rest of the lineup for Science. Both shows pull in above-average numbers and are growing an audience - the programs were up 18% and 38%, respectively. There a little less reliance on these shows than there was in December - HOW IT'S MADE aired only 42 times this month, compared to 58 in December. 17 of the top 20 telecasts was one of the two shows.

We have high hopes for what the rest of 2012 will bring for Science Channel – hopefully more mainstream titles will help to build out their audience and allow HOW IT’S MADE just a bit of resting time.