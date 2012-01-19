Science Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Several years after launch, the schedule grid still provides very little consistency week to week. Themed nights are the order of the day, filled with short series, long series, and single hours in between.

DECEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Science Channel closed out 2011 with a solid December. Discovery’s little sister was up 6% from November 2011, and 13% from a year ago. However, these numbers don't quite tell the entire story - some of the staples are showing signs of wear, and the success of December's numbers can be almost entirely attributed to one show.

HOW IT’S MADE aired 58 times in the month of December, and just about every telecast scored average or higher numbers. All 20 of the top 20 telecasts for December were HOW IT’S MADE episodes. Amazingly, the show is up 22% compared to last year’s numbers, so it’s clear the audience isn’t tiring of it – yet.

Most every other program on Science Channel’s December lineup hovered around average. Monday night's newcomer METEORITE MEN brought in numbers just below average, and the show was down 18% from last year.

ODDITIES also hovered around average for its December telecasts. It’s down 21% from last month, and 8% from last year. The premiere of the new season on December 17th, didn't hit averages either.

TREK NATION, the documentary about Star Trek fans, aired on 11/30 to above-average numbers.

We have high hopes for what 2012 will bring for Science Channel – hopefully more mainstream titles will help to build out their audience and allow HOW IT’S MADE just a bit of resting time.