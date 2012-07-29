The Science Channel

Science still needs smart and credible people to front programs. They prefer US hosts but diversity helps. Space is working well for them, but space exploration, hardware, labs and the future are even better. A few programs are in development dealing with the science of science fiction.

*Looking for smart, lean-forward entertainment.

*General manager, Debbie Myers is looking for programs that are “ personal to the viewer and, most of all, passionate in their storytelling.” She’s most interested in “something that investigates further the heart of the unknown or the mysteries of what is around us. Also appreciate having a sense of humor!”

