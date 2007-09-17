Sci Fi Channel Strategic Opportunities - September 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT

ALICE (MINISERIES)

A new version of the Alice in Wonderland story from the team that created Tin Man.

Premiere Date: Slated for 4Q 2009. Produced by RHI.



ALIEN INVASION (1/2 HOUR ANIMATED SERIES)

Computer animated comedy from Dave Goetsch (EP, 3RD ROCK FROM THE SUN), the show follows two aliens as they try to take over the world from their home in Venice, California (where they aren't the weirdest beings in the neighborhood).

Premiere Date: TBA.

ALPHAS wt (ACTION/ADVENTURE)

A team of ordinary citizens who each possess their own unique and not always visible power, take the law into their own hands and uncover what the CIA, FBI and Pentagon have not been able or willing to solve. Written by Zak Penn and Michael Karnow,

Premiere Date: TBA. 90-minute pilot. Produced by Universal Cable Productions & BermanBraun Television.



AVERY HOUSE (DRAMA)

A New York family moves into a haunted house.

Premiere Date: TBA.Produced by Tagline Television, NBC U TV Studio, and Mark Burnett.

THE AWESOMES (ANIMATION)

Workplace comedy about superheroes.

Premiere Date: TBA.





BATTLESTAR GALACTICA: THE PLAN (2 HOUR DRAMA)

Sci Fi's cult hit series will end with a 2-hour stand-alone made-for-television movie. To be directed by Edward James Olmos, the film will begin production in Vancouver in 2008.

Premiere Date: TBA.





THE BISHOP (1 HOUR DRAMA)

When a young slacker finds out he has super powers, he sets out to find the truth behind who he is and where his powers come from. His adventures along the way reveal a secret past and the realization that he needs to embrace his new powers.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Brillstein-Grey.

BLINK (1 HOUR DRAMA)

A group of investigators figure out how to freeze time to prevent people from making wrong decisions that will change their lives forever.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Big Cattle.

BRAIN TRUST (ALTERNATIVE)

This series explores new ways and new technologies to perform every day tasks.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Idiot Box Productions.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT (1 HOUR DRAMA)

Series based on the 2004 feature film of the same name. THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT is about a man who discovers he has the ability to go back in time and change history.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by NBC Universal Television Studio with FilmEngine's Anthony Rhulen and AJ Dix, and Benderspink's Chris Bender and J.C. Spink serving as executive producers.

CAPRICA (1 HOUR DRAMA)

A spin-off of BATTLESTAR GALACTICA from writer Ronald D. Moore, CAPRICA follows the lives of two families, the Graystones and Adamas, half a century earlier.

Premiere Date: Friday, January 22, 2010 @ 9 PM, with a 2-hour premiere, will air regularly on subsequent Fridays @ 10 PM. Produced by Universal Cable Productions.

DEVIL'S ADVOCATE (1 HOUR THRILLER)

From Executive Producer Mark Burnett and DreamWorks Television, a theology professor who uncovers the secret world of hidden societies, religious espionage and genetic research.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by NBC Universal Television Studios.



DEPUTIZED (DRAMEDY)

An average guy suddenly has special powers and becomes part of the inter-galactic police force.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.



THE DIAMOND AGE (MINI-SERIES)

A prominent member of a conservative futuristic society grows concerned that the culture stifles creativity, and commissions a controversial interactive book for his daughter, which serves as her guide through a surreal alternate world. When the primer's provocative technology, which adapts to the reader's responses, falls into the hands of a young innocent, the girl's life is accidentally reprogrammed with dangerous results.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Smoke House.

EARTHLINGS (DRAMEDY)

Three aliens in human-form are stranded in present-day middle America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot in development. Written and Executive Produced by Dan Waters. Aaron Geller will executive produce and Darryl Porter will be co-executive producer, under their PorterGeller Entertainment first-look agreement with FOX Television Studios.

FRANCIS STOKES PROJECT (SERIES)

Scripted series to take place in the future.

Premiere Date: TBA.



GEORGE NOORY (ALTERNATIVE)

George Noory, host of popular overnight radio show featuring his paranormal explorations heard by millions of listeners.

Premiere Date: TBA.



GHOST HUNTERS: COLLEGE EDITION (REALITY)

This next installment of the GHOST HUNTERS franchise follows college students and a team of experienced investigators as they search for supernatural hot spots throughout the U.S. and the world.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television.

GHOST HUNTERS: NEW GENERATION (wt) (REALITY)

Latest spin-off series in the GHOST HUNTERS franchise.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television.

GOD, INC (COMEDY)

Comedy about the office of God.

Premiere Date: TBA.



GOING HOMER (ALTERNATIVE MINISERIES)

Imagines Greek gods alive in today's world.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GROUND CONTROL (ALTERNATIVE)

Irreverent, late-night news program focused on topics relating to science fiction and the world of the supernatural.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Carson Daly Productions.



JOHNNY MIDNIGHT (DRAMEDY)

A slacker finds out he has superpowers.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MIDDLETOWN (ACTION/ADVENTURES)

Aliens invade Middletown, a small town in the middle America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox TV Studios.



THE MINISTRY OF UNKNOWN SCIENCE (COMEDY - IMPROV/SKETCH)

A half-hour sketch comedy show featuring THE MINISTRY OF UNKNOWN SCIENCE sketch comics Jason Berlin, Tim Walker, Rico Gagliano and Eric Truheart.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MIRABILIS (MINISERIES)

Miniseries revolving around four knights that must save the land of Mirabilis.

Premiere Date: TBA. 4 x 60. Produced by Reunion Pictures, in collaboration with RHI Entertainment and Industry Entertainment.



PERSONS UNKNOWN (1 HOUR DRAMA)

Drama centering on a group of strangers who wake up in a deserted town with no memory of how they arrived.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Fox Television Studios.



PHANTOM (DRAMA)

Focuses on the purple-costumed crime fighter who operates from the African jungle.

Premiere Date: Slated for 2010. Backdoor Pilot. Produced by RHI.

PHENOMENON

A group seeks the truth about unexplained phenomena.

Premiere Date: TBA. Script ordered.



PROVE IT (ALTERNATIVE)

Hosted by Mark DeCarlo (CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM) - A show based around a panel discussion attempting to verify or negate bizarre sci-fi stories.

Premiere Date: TBA.

RELENTLESS (GAME / REALITY)

A game show in which contestants are questioned and challenged over a 48-hour time frame.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Sci-Fi Channel Productions / Zig Zag.

RELICQUEST (wt) (INVESTIGATIVE)

A host travels the globe looking for historic relics.

Premiere Date: Slated for Early 2009. 6 episodes. Produced by Bluebook Films.



REVOLUTION (DRAMA)

Set in the American Revolution 200 years in the future, on a planet called New America.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot Production begins 2008. Produced by CBS Paramount Network TV and written by writers Ed Redlich and John Bellucci.

RIVERWORLD(DRAMA)

Based on a series of fantasy books, RIVERWORLD centers on a photojournalist transported to a world occupied by everyone who has ever lived on Earth.

Premiere Date: Slated for 2010. Backdoor Pilot. Produced by RHI.

STARCROSSED (COMEDY)

A behind-the-scenes look at a long-running sci-fi space soap opera.

Premiere Date: TBA.



STARGATE UNIVERSE (DRAMA)

The third series in the STARGATE franchise.

Premiere Date: TBA. Executive Produced by Brad Wright and Robert Cooper.

STARGATE TV MOVIE (MOVIE)

This two-hour movie will succeed the fifth and final season of STARGATE ATLANTIS, set to conclude in January.

Premiere Date: TBA.

STONER

From Jeff Kline, about a slacker in L.A. who is mistaken for a superhero and must either cover up his lack of powers or reveal the truth.

Premiere Date: TBA.





THE STRANDED (DRAMEDY)

Based on the comic book co-created by SCI FI and Virgin Comic, the story is about five ordinary people who realize their life, family and memories are a lie and that they are from another planet.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.



TRUE BELIEVER (DRAMEDY)

A two-hour backdoor pilot about a 20-something avid comic book reader who hires a has-been superhero to be his partner and together they try to save the world.

Premiere Date: TBA. 2-hour pilot.



UNFINISHED BUSINESS(DRAMA)

An ex-cop finds himself suddenly burdened with flashback memories of those who are recently deceased, which compel him to help them resolve their unfinished business.

Premiere Date: TBA. Back Door Pilot. Produced by Overbrook Entertainment and Universal Cable Productions.



UNTITLED PROJECT(REALITY)

Untitled project from the producers of GHOST HUNTERS.

Premiere Date: Slated for 2010. Produced by Pilgrim Films and Television.

UNTITLED PROJECT(MINISERIES)

Untitled project from Darren Star and writer Mike Werb (Face/Off), this show follows four convicts who are given technologically advance bodies and wind up working for the US Government.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Darren Star Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

UNTITLED PROJECT(MINISERIES)

Six-hour limited series from director / producer Bryan singer is an action/adventure story that meshes scientific fact and legend surrounding the Mayan Calendar and what it predicts for mankind.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Bad Hat Harry Productions and Industry Entertainment.





UNTITLED PROJECT(ALTERNATIVE MINISERIES)

Untitled project from actor Thomas Jane and graphic novel author Steve Niles. Set in the future.

Premiere Date: TBA.



UNTITLED TELEVISION SHOW/ONLINE MULTIPLAYER GAME(ALTERNATIVE/INTERACTIVE)

Untitled project that will tie in a new television series with an online multiplayer video game.

Premiere Date: Targeted launch in 2010. Produced with Trion World Network.

WHAT CAN'T IT DO? (ALTERNATIVE)

This series examines whether or not everyday products deliver on what they're supposed to do.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Tiger Aspect USA, Extra Credit Productions and Nicole Perry.

