Sci Fi Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - Oct. 2006

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: Syfy (formerly Sci FI Channel)

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Imagine Greater"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: Syfy programs original series and events, blockbuster movies and classic science fiction and fantasy programming.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Science Fiction, Entertainment, Investigative, Movies, Reality, Comedy, Drama

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 25-54, primarily men. ("Alternative Programming" skews younger - Adults 18-49.)

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 93.1 Million

PARENT COMPANY: NBC Universal

SISTER NETWORKS:



Domestic: Syfy HD, Bravo, CNBC, CNBC World, MSNBC, mun2, USA, Sleuth, Universal HD

International: Sci Fi Channel (UK), 13eme Rue (France), SciFi (France), SciFi Channel (Germany), Das Vierte (Germany), 13th Street (Germany), GIGA (Germany), Studio Universal (Italy), Universal Channel (Latin America), Calle 13 (Spain), SciFi (Spain)

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112

Main Phone: 212-664-4444

President, Cable Entertainment and Cable Studio, NBC Universal + oversight of USA Network, Syfy and NBC Universal's Emerging Networks Group: Bonnie Hammer

President, Syfy: David Howe

Co-Head of Original Content, Universal Cable Productions; Executive Vice President, Syfy: Mark Stern

EVP, Programming & Original Movies: Thomas Vitale

SVP, Scripted Programming: Erik Storey

SVP, Original Programming: Andrew Plotkin, NEW

VP, Scripted Programming: Chris Sanagustin

VP, Alternative Programming: Tim Krubsack

Director, Alternative Programming: Damona Resnick-Hoffman

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: Agents should contact the executive in the department in which they are trying to submit (ex., reality, scripted). All e-mail addresses at Syfy follow the format of firstname_lastname@nbcuni.com. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots; you need JavaScript enabled to view it.

COMPETITION: Spike, A&E, Discovery, USA, TNT, TBS, ESPN, Comedy Central, History



NETWORK URL:www.syfy.com

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.syfy.com/schedule/index.php?_source=Syfy_Global_Nav