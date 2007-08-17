Sci Fi Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - August 2007
PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:
SOLEIL MOON FRYE(REALITY)
Former child star of Punky Brewster and now a celebrity mom on the web will share her green parenting ideas via her environmentally-friendly children's specialty boutique in Los Angeles.
Premiere Date: TBA.
PLASTIC MAKES PERFECT (REALITY)
This half-hour makeover series puts the beauty myths about physical perfection to the test.
Premiere Date: November 13th at 3pm.
