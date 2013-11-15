Schmooze: November 18, 2013

View photos from industry events such as the sneak peek screening of 'Alpha House' and 'Betas' at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 7 and Mariska Hargitay recieving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.

Image 1 of 9 10751036765_f6635f24fa_h copy_1.jpg Image 2 of 9 Garry Trudeau%2c Roy Price%2c Josh Stoddard%2c Evan Endicott copy.jpg Image 3 of 9 VanguardAwards_FS_076 2 copy.JPG Image 4 of 9 NUP_159061_0118 copy.JPG Image 5 of 9 1109-02-Vampire Diaries.jpg Image 6 of 9 0711-07-The Voice.png Image 7 of 9 1111-08-Mathew Blank.JPG Image 8 of 9 0811-10-Real Housewives.jpg Image 9 of 9 0711-09-NY Comedy Fest.JPG