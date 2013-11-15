Schmooze: November 18, 2013
By Luke McCord
View photos from industry events such as the sneak peek screening of 'Alpha House' and 'Betas' at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 7 and Mariska Hargitay recieving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 8.
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.