View photos from recent industry events, such as Paley Center's "General Hospital: Celebrating 50 Years and Looking Forward" and the premiere of the Lifetime original movie Call Me Crazy...

Image 1 of 5 img6.jpg Image 2 of 5 Schmooze Gallery April 29, 2013_1.jpg Image 3 of 5 Schmooze Gallery April 29, 2013_2.jpg Image 4 of 5 Schmooze Gallery April 29, 2013_3.jpg Image 5 of 5 Schmooze Gallery April 29, 2013_4.jpg