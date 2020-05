View photos from recent industry events, including the College Television Awards and the Oxygen upfront...

Image 1 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_1.jpg Image 2 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_2.jpg Image 3 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_3.jpg Image 4 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_4.jpg Image 5 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_5.jpg Image 6 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_6.jpg Image 7 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_7.jpg Image 8 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_8.jpg Image 9 of 9 Schmooze Gallery April 18, 2011_9.jpg