View photos from industry events such as Crackle’s Chosen season two premiere screening at The Grove in Los Angeles Dec. 3 and ABC Family’s 25 Days of Christmas “Winter Wonderland” event at the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center in New York on Dec. 8.

