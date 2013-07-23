Saturday, July 20: Top 50 Programs

Saturday, July 20

Variety was not the key word for Saturday, July 20th as the top six programs were all THE BIG BANG THEORY running on TBS. A repeat of CBS' 48 HOURS placed seventh, and the best-rated new and original program was Univision's SABADO GIGANTE tying for the ninth place rating among the 18-49 demo. Next up was Nick's SAM & CAT at 14th. Other notable originals of the night included Nick's HAUNTED HATHAWAYS, History's COUNTING CARS, and Hallmark's CEDAR COVE.

Top 50 Nightly Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD A18-49 ratings)