ReelzChannel Press Releases 2009

MONDAY, JULY 27, 2009

REELZCHANNEL TV TO STREAM LIVE 360° CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM FIRST EVER "TWILIGHT" CONVENTION, TWICON

Network Puts Fans in Control With Innovative Approach to Video Content

Albuquerque, N.M., - July 27, 2009 - It's a weekend of firsts when REELZCHANNEL® - TV About Movies(TM) covers the inaugural TwiCon convention by streaming live 360° camera footage to fans on http://reelzchannel.com/twicon. The TwiCon coverage marks the first time REELZCHANNEL is using a 360° camera--further proof they're giving fans a fresh perspective on all things movies. Continuing its strong tradition as the go-to source for coverage of the Twilight saga, REELZCHANNEL is putting the fans first, giving them the ability to create their own unique view of the event from their own computers.

"The idea is to create an experience that's as good as being there so fans feel like they're actually at TwiCon," said Eric Paradis, REELZCHANNEL's web design and development director. "We're using technology to put fans in control."

After capturing the 360° footage, an innovative Flash player translates the data by texture mapping the live feed onto a three dimensional wire frame. That data will then be sent worldwide through the incorporation of the powerful content delivery network, giving Twilight fans who couldn't be at TwiCon the ability to still enjoy the sights and sounds of it all.

On July 30th through August 2nd a REELZCHANNEL crew armed with laptops and camera bags will descend on the Sheraton Dallas Hotel for everything TwiCon, covering events including the Volturi Masque Ball (possible live shot), autograph sessions with the Twilight cast, Jasper's relaxation room, and wildcard events like Cardio with Cullens.

