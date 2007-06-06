ReelzChannel Press Releases 2007

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2007

ROD PERTH, PRESIDENT OF REELZCHANNEL TELEVISION, RESIGNS POSITION AT NETWORK

Veteran Television Executive to Remain with Network in Advisory Role Gary Thorne, ReelzChannel President and COO, To Absorb Responsibilities

Minneapolis/Saint Paul, MN and Los Angeles, CA (August 14, 2007) - ReelzChannel(Tm) (www.reelzchannel.com), the only cable and satellite TV network and broadband Web site dedicated to "Everything about Movies - 24/7," announced today that Rod Perth, President of ReelzChannel Television, has resigned from day-to-day operating responsibility for the network. Perth has served in the role for the past seven years during which he was one of the key architects of the development, the September 2006 launch, and the continued successful growth of the network. Perth will transition to his new role as consultant/advisor to ReelzChannel between now and early September.

Gary Thorne, President and COO of ReelzChannel, will absorb Perth's responsibilities effective immediately. Announcement of the management change was made jointly today by Perth and Stan E. Hubbard, Chairman and CEO, ReelzChannel.

"Everyone has milestones in life and I have accomplished what I set out to do," said Perth. "I am very proud of bringing ReelzChannel through its critical launch phase, and building the foundation for the business that is on its way to being a great business. This is about rebalancing my life both personally and professionally, and it is an ideal transition point for everyone."

He added, "I have devoted seven rewarding years developing and managing the launch of ReelzChannel. While my decision is both difficult and exciting, by stepping back from these everyday demands I'll now have more time to develop both business and personal opportunities. The potential of ReelzChannel is unlimited and the transition will be seamless because we have a great team in place. Programming is off to a great start, distribution continues to grow at a rapid rate, and advertisers increasingly understand the enormous value of this network and web site that is everything about movies 24/7. Most importantly, I feel very fortunate that I will remain involved with ReelzChannel in this new role."

Hubbard said: "As an important member of the founding management team, Rod Perth's contributions to ReelzChannel, have been nothing short of invaluable. He provided much of the creative vision and leadership behind the incredibly successful launch of ReelzChannel and the brand that it is becoming. We are delighted that Rod will continue to add tremendous value to our development and long-term objectives as advisor/consultant to ReelzChannel. My family and I are proud of what has been accomplished with ReelzChannel and, with our early success, we are more confident and committed to building this young business than ever before."

Thorne added: "The network has benefited immeasurably from Rod's creative, management, and organizational abilities. As the most successful launch in cable/satellite history, ReelzChannel continues to grow its subscriber base and develop an important and valuable audience for our advertisers. I am confident that our strong management team will continue the growth, momentum and success we have established as a brand."

About ReelzChannel

ReelzChannel(Tm) is a multi-media brand with the only cable/satellite TV network and broadband Web site dedicated to "Everything about Movies - 24/7." Both the television network and the broadband Web site launched September, 2006. The television network premiered to a national audience of 28 million homes -- the largest premier in cable/satellite history. In addition to its cable carriage in markets across the country, ReelzChannel is carried on DIRECTV (Channel 238) and DISH Network (Channel 299). The network features original movie industry news and entertainment programming focusing on the content and behind-the-scenes production of movies in all windows of release - in theaters, on DVD, VOD, and premium television platforms and being televised on broadcast and cable television each week. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, headquartered in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, ReelzChannel has offices in Los Angeles, Minneapolis/ St. Paul and New York. For more information about ReelzChannel, visit www.ReelzChannel.com.

