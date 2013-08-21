Ratings Race: TBS Wins By Fractions

TBS was back on top of the cable primetime ratings ranker this week, in a race of fractions with A&E and USA. After being pushed out of the pool by Discovery's Shark Week last week. TBS pulled top ratings on adults 18-34 and 18-49, while A&E was the leader on adults 25-54. USA was the network with the biggest total audience, with an average primetime audience of 2.6 million people 2+.

DUCK DYNASTY helped push A&E's ratings to the top this week, while multiple runs of THE BIG BANG THEORY were the biggest help to TBS. USA has weekly favorite WWE and a long slate of original scripted dramas running this summer, and although ratings for those programs are not as high as they were in previous years, the deep bench of solid performers was enough to put USA at the top.

Use the sort features on the table to create your own ranks, and check here for last week's report.

All Ad-Supported Cable Networks Primetime Average