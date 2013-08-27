Ratings Race: Live Programming Puts MTV and ESPN on Top

The primetime ratings race between TBS and USA was interrupted this week by live programming from MTV and ESPN. MTV's annual VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS and its fanfare pushed MTV up to a number one finish among ad-supported cable networks on the adult 18-34 and adult 18-49 demos for the week. ESPN's NFL Pre-Season coverage gave the sports net a win on the adult 25-54 demo. The network with the biggest total average (2+) primetime audience for the week was Nickelodeon.

After missing first place by fractions last week, A&E remained in the top 10, but dropped a few places as audiences for DUCK DYNASTY settled down in the second week of season four. AMC's average primetime ratings fell vs. last week, even though its star program, BREAKING BAD, held ratings.

Use the sort features on the table to create your own ranks, and check here for last week's report.

All Ad-Supported Cable Networks Primetime Average