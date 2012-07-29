Planet Green Network Need

While most programming has a nature and/or environmental twist, the network has branched out to lifestyle, food and even fashion. They look for real people (and great characters) doing real things to help the world, just make sure you avoid being too preachy; 60% male.

UPDATE: Lifestyle, Food, Travel, Americana ... the network is still finding it's identity and they're very open to ideas. Looking for male-skewed travel and adventure in the U.S., but not a couple guys on a road trip. No Brit stuff. Originals up to $200k budget/hour.

UPDATE 2: For the upcoming Destination America rebranding, "subcultures should be welcome."