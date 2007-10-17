Oxygen Strategic Opportunities - October 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT

ADDICTED TO BEAUTY(REALITY)

A full service medi-spa where clients come for spray tans, Botox, tummy tucks, lip implants and other services. The series will be told through the eyes of the "quirky" staff.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2009 at 11pm. Remaining episodes airing in its regular timeslot, Tuesdays at 10pm beginning Tuesday, August 11th.8 x 60. Produced by RDF USA.



CELEB-U-MOMS(REALITY)

A docu-series that follows the action-packed, personal and professional lives of a group of Hollywood moms juggling life, love, family and friendship along with their glamorous careers

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE GIRLS (REALITY)

Follows three celebrity offspring - Jennifer Wayne, Tayla Lynn and Caroline Cutbirth - as they try to become country music stars.

Premiere Date: 2009. Produced by Mark Ford and Keving Lopez



GLAMAZON (REALITY)

Features four women who competed on America's Got Talent, while Meltdown reveals the inside story behind celebrity collapses.

Premiere Date: TBA. Executive Produced by David Broome.



HOGS AND HEIFERS (REALITY)

Follows the lives of business owner Michelle Dell and her saucy foul mouthed, fire blowing bartenders.

Premiere Date: TBA 2009. Produced by Michael Davies and Kim Martin.



INDENTICAL (DRAMEDY)

A half-hour scripted series about a woman named Jane and her twin sister Roxy who are identical twins, but couldn't be more different.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Tim Perrel.



KESHIA AND KASEEM (REALITY)

The series follows former Cosby kids Keshia Kngiht Pulliam and her entrepeneur boyfriend.

Premiere Date: TBA.



LADY AND THE CHAMP (REALITY)

Revolves around famed boxer "Sugar"Shane Mosley, his fast talking wife and their 4 young kids and extended family.

Premiere Date: TBA.Produced by Mike Fleiss.



MELTDOWN (wt) (REALITY)

Each episode peels black the glossy cover and reveals the story behind the celebrity collapse.

Premiere Date: TBA. Executive produced by Jupiter Entertainment.



MR. & MRS. MAKEOVER (REALITY)

In this pilot for series, developed by and starring Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott, couples will experience the ultimate in makeover magic: both in how they live and how they look. Part marriage counseling, part makeover, each couple will spend time with Tori and Dean who uncover what makes each partner tick; what works and what doesn't work about their relationship; and create a forum for opening the door to a stronger and more honest partnership.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE NAUGHTY KITCHEN WITH CHEF BLYTHE BECK (REALITY)

A 29-year old Texas native, who is plus-sized in stature and personality, is the naughty head chef at Central 214 - a top-rated Dallas restaurant. Oxygen will follow Beck's life running the kitchen and the colorful crew at Central 214, as they interact with the elite of Dallas and the local private university students in and out of the restaurant.

Premiere Date: September 22, 2009.

NICKY VELVET (DRAMA)

Nicky Velvet is a picky crook, who steals the seemingly valueless for a hefty fee of course. Based on the 88 mystery books by Edward Hoch.

Premiere Date: TBA.Produced by Escape Artists.



ONCE MORE WITH FEELING (ALTERNATIVE)

A half-hour reality show that takes someone with an announcement (i.e.: a pregnancy) and follows that person as they learn to sing, dance and ultimately surprise an unsuspecting person with a big announcement in a public place - just like a real life musical. Pilot ordered.

Premiere Date: TBA.



PRANKSTER (REALITY)

A one-hour competition series, showing amateur comics taking on various challenges to become the ultimate prankster.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Endemol Entertainment.



ROBIN HUDSON MYSTERIES (DRAMA)

A one-hour drama Robin Hudson a quirky, third-string reporter just can't seem to win. When she becomes involved in a New Year's Eve murder mystery she discovers her uncanny ability to solve crimes better than the police.

Premiere Date: TBA

RODEO GIRLS (DOCU-SOAP)

A half hour show focusing on a group of rodeo girls who love to ride the bulls.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Mess Media and Go-Go Lucky Productions.



SERIAL (DRAMA)

A one-hour drama about a small town Sheriff and her rebellious daughters life are turned upside down when they suddenly must protect the town from a serial killer.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Lionsgate.



SEXY JUSTICE (COMEDY)

Cagney and Lacey meets Austin Powers -- two smart and sexy LAPD detectives fight crime by any means necessary! Written by Johanna Stein. Produced by Kelly Kulcheck

Premiere Date: TBA. Half-hour.



ULTIMATE BODYGUARD (DOCU-SOAP)

A half-hour, docu-soap about Kim Maree Penn, female bodyguard for wealthy clients and dangerous situations. Produced by New Wave Entertainment.

Premiere Date: TBA.

