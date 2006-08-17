Oxygen Press Releases 2006

TUESDAY, DECEMBER, 26, 2006

OXYGEN AND GLAM.COM PARTNER FOR THE PREMIERE OF THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY

Glam.com Hosts Exclusive Digital Preview of Premiere Episode

New York - December 26, 2006 - Oxygen and Glam.com have partnered to give viewers a "sneak peak" at the premiere episode of the second season of THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY. Glam.com will stream the episode exclusively on its site two weeks prior to the linear premiere on January 10th. The "sneak peak" will be available for a limited time from December 25th - 29th.

In addition to streaming the episode, Glam.com will promote the second season with online banners on the homepage as well as celebrity and fashion webpages. Information on the show will be included in its weekly email newsletter and "glam alerts" that go out to over 200 bloggers. During the season, Glam.com will create a microsite dedicated to the series, which will include a Q&A with Janice, Janice's "fashion do's & don'ts", and a chance to vote for the hottest Janice Dickinson model. The Janice microsite will be up for the duration of the season.

THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, Oxygen's most successful original series ever, returns for a second season on Wednesday, January 10 at 10pm. The show's format has been expanded from half-hour to one-hour, giving Season Two twice the drama and outrageous antics of Janice and her business partners, models, and family. While the first season followed model-turned-mogul Janice through the highs and lows of starting her own Hollywood modeling agency, the second season will take a closer look at the lives of the models and explore whether the agency really has what it takes to succeed. From her volatile relationship with business partners to a showdown with disgruntled models from last season, Janice will face many challenges and personality clashes as the business grows.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 70 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, THE BAD GIRLS CLUB and CAMPUS LADIES. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like THE MENTOR'S WALK, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and WHO CARES ABOUT GIRLS, Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

AboutGlamMedia

Founded in September 2005, Glam Media is an interactive hub for fashion and lifestyle Web content. Glam Media currently has more than 8.6 million unique visitors a month and is a top 10 women's Web property, as measured by comScore Media Metrix. Glam Media allows people to easily browse content by channel (fashion, beauty, lifestyle) from leading magazines, indie blogs, designer profiles, and more. Glam Media is backed by the blue-chip venture capital firms leading the New Media wave: Accel Partners (Facebook, BrightCove,) Draper Fisher Jurvetson (Skype: eBay, Technorati), Walden Venture Capital, and Information Capital (Tickle/eMode: Monster).

###

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2006

OXYGEN'S BAD AND WE LOVE IT!

"The Bad Girls Club" Continues Its Momentum

Second Episode Scores a 0.61 HH

New York - December 14, 2007 - Oxygen's newest reality show THE BAD GIRLS CLUB continues its ratings momentum, scoring a 0.61 HH on Tuesday. Building off the success of the show, ratings were up +74% in HH and +120% with W18-49 respectively versus last year's time period average. Among W18-34 and W18-24, ratings were up +150% and +181%, respectively versus the time period average in December '05.

THE BAD GIRLS CLUB, which premiered at 10pm on Tuesday, December 5, finds out what happens when you put seven "bad" girls in a house together - the type of girls who lie, cheat and flirt their way out of trouble and have serious trust issues with other women. Face to face with a direct reflection of their own bad behavior, will they want to change? Or will they remain stuck in the same old patterns of self-defeat? The groundbreaking producers of THE REAL WORLD bring together a house filled with seven of these women in the new 22-episode, half-hour reality series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB, only on Oxygen.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 70 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, THE BAD GIRLS CLUB and CAMPUS LADIES. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like THE MENTOR'S WALK, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and WHO CARES ABOUT GIRLS, Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2006

OXYGEN'S PREMIERE OF "THE BAD GIRLS CLUB" DELIVERS HIGHEST RATED PREMIERE AMONG W18-24 AND W18-34 IN NETWORK HISTORY

Tuesday Becomes the Most Watched Night Ever for Oxygen Among W18-24 and W18-34

New York - December 7, 2006 - Successfully tapping into the coveted younger demo, Tuesday night's premiere of THE BAD GIRLS CLUB was the highest rated original series premiere among W18-24 and W18-34 in Oxygen history, garnering a 0.86 and 0.81 respectively. Building off the momentum of THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY and BREAKING UP WITH SHANNEN DOHERTY, both of which were a hit with the younger audience, BAD GIRLS positions Oxygen directly in their target audience moving into the 22-episode season.

CAMPUS LADIES, which premiered Tuesday at 11pm, achieved its highest ratings ever among W18-34 earning and 0.44.

In addition, the premiere of THE BAD GIRLS CLUB along with the primetime movie What A Girl Wants made Tuesday the most watched night ever for Oxygen among W18-24 and W18-34 for primetime with 96,000 W18-24 viewers and 169,000 W18-34 viewers.

THE BAD GIRLS CLUB, which premiered at 10pm on Tuesday, December 5, finds out what happens when you put seven "bad" girls in a house together - the type of girls who lie, cheat and flirt their way out of trouble and have serious trust issues with other women. Face to face with a direct reflection of their own bad behavior, will they want to change? Or will they remain stuck in the same old patterns of self-defeat? The groundbreaking producers of THE REAL WORLD bring together a house filled with seven of these women in the new 22-episode, half-hour reality series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB, only on Oxygen.

CAMPUS LADIES follows Joan (Carrie Aizley) & Barri (Christen Sussin), two middle-aged housewives (one a widow, the other a divorcee), who decide it's better to be a freshman at 40 than unhappy housewives forever and enroll in school in search for the wild college years they missed the first time around. The series premiered at 11pm on Tuesday December 5.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 70 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, THE BAD GIRLS CLUB and CAMPUS LADIES. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like THE MENTOR'S WALK, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and WHO CARES ABOUT GIRLS, Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2006

OXYGEN REACHES SUBSCRIBER MILESTONE

Network Now Available in 70 Million Homes

New York - Monday, December 4, 2006 - Ending the year on a high note, Oxygen, the only network owned and operated by women, has reached a subscriber milestone - the network is now available in over 70 million homes across the country. Since its launch in 2000, Oxygen is the only independent network to gain widespread distribution over the past ten years. The network has gained momentum with its unique brand appeal with young, bold, assertive women and its successful original programming such as THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, BREAKING UP WITH SHANNEN DOUGHTERY, and MO'NIQUE'S F.A.T CHANCE.

"Oxygen's dedication to being a good business partner is why we've been so successful. We had to show our affiliates that Oxygen was a network that would help them grow their business," said Mary Murano, Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales at Oxygen. "Brand really means something in the business world, and Oxygen offers operators something truly unique that appeals to young women -- a very powerful audience. We have used our knowledge of women and how to market to them to help our affiliates grow their video, high speed and VOD models. That strategy has been instrumental in helping us gain momentum over the past seven years."

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 69 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, MO'NIQUE'S FAT CHANCE and CAMPUS LADIES. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like THE MENTOR'S WALK, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and "Who Cares About Girls," Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2006

RIVALRY, REVELATIONS AND REALITY RULE IN NEW SERIES FROM GROUNDBREADKIN PRODUCERS OF THE REAL WORLD

Oxygen and Bunim-Murray Productions Team Up For The Bad Girls Club, Premiering Tuesday, December 5, at 10pm (ET/PT)

New York, NY - November 13, 2006 - What happens when you put seven "bad" girls in a house together - the type of girls who lie, cheat and flirt their way out of trouble and have serious trust issues with other women? Face to face with a direct reflection of their own bad behavior, will they want to change? Or will they remain stuck in the same old patterns of self-defeat? The groundbreaking producers of The Real World bring together a house filled with seven of these women in the new 22-episode, half-hour reality series The Bad Girls Club, only on Oxygen.

Bunim-Murray's latest show premieres with a one-hour special on Tuesday, December 5, at 10pm (all times ET/PT) and will settle into its regular Tuesday at 10 p.m. timeslot beginning the next week.

The seven girls, who range in age from 22 to 32, are unapologetic, independent women who recognize that their "bad girl" ways have hindered their relationships, careers and lives. The housemates are:

Aimee: an abrasive, aggressive girl with a mistrust of anyone other than her own family.

Jodie: a contradiction in the true sense of the word... conservative office worker by day turned sexy social butterfly by night.

Kerry: a country singer recently dropped by her record label and management for her irresponsible behavior.

Leslie: an adult entertainer who wants to change the path she's on.

Ripsi: a judgmental, rich, spoiled "daddy's girl" with anger issues.

Ty: a "hustler" who aspires to be a positive influence to girls who have struggled with rough childhoods like her own.

Zara: a small-town beauty and "wild child" who has a lot to learn about herself and the world.

"Jon Murray came to us with an idea - as the executive producer of The Real World he cast one so-called 'bad' character every season," said Debby Beece, President of Programming and Marketing for Oxygen. "Usually those characters turned out to be the audience favorite and the center of attention. So he wanted to know what would happen if we put seven of these girls in a house together."

"We've found that by putting these girls in a house together and on-camera 24-7, we're, in effect, holding a mirror up to them - now they can't deny their behavior or pretend they didn't mean it," said Jon Murray of Bunim-Murray Productions. "During their time in the house, the girls exhibit just about every kind of immature, spoiled, backstabbing behavior you can imagine. You love them - and when they're at their most outrageous, you love to hate them. Finally, you root for them to cut through their defense mechanisms and make real friends."

The co-executive producers of The Bad Girls Club are Laura Korkoian and Dana DeMars. Executive producers are Jon Murray and Joey Carson.

About Bunim-Murray Productions

Bunim-Murray Productions is the leading independent producer of innovative entertainment content. The company is widely credited with creating the reality television genre with its hit series The Real World (premiering its 18th season on MTV). Bunim-Murray's other current programming includes Road Rules (with its return on MTV slated for January 2007), Real World Road Rules Challenge (MTV), The Simple Life (renewed for its fifth season on E!) and The Bad Girls Club (premiering on Oxygen in December). Bunim-Murray recently launched M Theory Entertainment, a spin-off entity focusing on new media initiatives, to better reach the Digital Generation. Bunim-Murray Productions is based in Van Nuys, CA. It was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 69 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape - creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Mo'Nique's Fat Chance and Campus Ladies. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like The Mentor's Walk, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and Who Cares About Girls, Oxygen's new documentary series - Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network

###

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2006

SILENT NIGHT? NOT ON OXYGEN!

Celebrate the Season With Over-The-Top Supermodel Janice Dickinson in One-Hour Special Christmas With The Dickinsons Merry Mayhem Begins On Wednesday, December 13, at 10 p.m. (ET/PT)

Season Two of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency Premieres in January

New York, NY - November 13, 2006 - Oxygen is bringing the holidays and hot models together for a celebration that only model-turned-mogul Janice Dickinson can throw with the premiere of the one-hour special Christmas With The Dickinsons, airing on Wednesday, December 13, at 10pm (ET/PT). From the Hollywood Holiday parade to Janice's own take on The Twelve Days of Christmas, "the most wonderful time of the year" has never looked so fabulous!

In the special, Janice will lend her one-of-a-kind creative flair to alternative clothing line Ed Hardy as she headlines their float in the famous Hollywood Holiday parade. Meanwhile, her fledgling modeling agency is approached to audition male models for the yearly Beverly Hills "Hunky Santa" promotion. Janice's holiday season continues with an over-the-top Christmas party, complete with an outrageous guest list and her own unique attempt to prepare a traditional meal. Christmas With The Dickinsons will culminate with Janice's hilarious music video The Twelve Days of Christmas - featuring lyrics she's made all her own.

"We took the traditional Christmas special and gave it a Janice-twist - instead of cozy sweaters and gathering in front of the fire, it will be haute couture and the Hollywood Holiday parade," said Debby Beece, President of Programming and Marketing for Oxygen. "Our audience has never seen the season look like this!"

The second season of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency will kick off with new, one-hour episodes in January. The show, Oxygen's most successful original series ever, follows over-the-top supermodel Janice Dickinson as she runs her own Hollywood modeling agency.

The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency is executive produced by Stuart Krasnow for Krasnow Productions, Kevin Williams and Janice Dickinson.

Janice Dickinson, credited as "one of the world's first supermodels," is a model and photographer who has been featured on the covers of every major fashion magazine from Vogue and Elle to Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan. She is well-known for her appearances on America's Next Top Model and is the author of two books No Lifeguard On Duty and Everything About Me Is Fake... And I'm Perfect.

Stuart Krasnow is a seasoned reality television producer who has served as executive producer for such programming as Average Joe, Dog Eat Dog and The Weakest Link. In conjunction with FremantleMedia North America, Krasnow founded Krasnow Productions in 2005.

The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency is managed by Aaron Meyerson, Oxygen's Senior Vice President of Development and Production and Alice Dickens, Oxygen's Manager of Development West Coast.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 69 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape - creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Mo'Nique's Fat Chance and Campus Ladies. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like The Mentor's Walk, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and Who Cares About Girls, Oxygen's new documentary series - Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2006

OXYGEN'S CAMPUS LADIES ENROLL FOR ITS SOPHOMORE YEAR

Hollywood's Top Stars Including Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Jason Alexander, Penny Marshall, Beverly D'Angelo, Janeane Garofalo, Mo'Nique and Others Join as Guest Stars for the Second Season, premiering Tuesday, December 5th at 11pm*

NEW YORK, November 13, 2006 - It's back to school for Oxygen's Campus Ladies. The critically-acclaimed improv comedy series is set to return to Oxygen for its second season Tuesday, December 5 at 11pm* with ten half-hour episodes. The series follows Joan (Carrie Aizley) & Barri (Christen Sussin), two middle-aged housewives (one a widow, the other a divorcee), who decide it's better to be a freshman at 40 than unhappy housewives forever and enroll in school in search for the wild college years they missed the first time around.

New this season is the addition of some of Hollywood's top actors and comedians joining as guest stars, including Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Penny Marshall, Beverly D'Angelo (Entourage), Janeane Garofalo (Reality Bites) Mo'Nique (Mo'Nique's Fat Chance), Rob Corddry (The Daily Show), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Rob Riggle (The Daily Show). Campus Ladies also will feature guest spots behind the camera when Jason Alexander and executive producer Cheryl Hines direct episodes.

"These ladies created quite a stir last season," says Debby Beece, President, Oxygen Programming & Marketing. "Campus Ladies proved itself as a new brand of comedy for women. We're looking forward to hilarious new episodes this season with a great line-up of today's hottest actors and comedians as guest stars."

The series is executive produced by Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), comediennes Aizley and Sussin, Paul Young, Peter Principato and co-executive producer E. Brian Dobbins of Principato-Young Entertainment (Reno 911!). Aizley and Sussin developed Campus Ladies while performing with the famous improv comedy troupe, The Groundlings.

Principato-Young Entertainment (PYE) is an entertainment management company founded by Paul Young and Peter Principato in June, 2000 -- representing the best in the next generation of comedic voices. With eight managers, PYE has an overall TV deal at 20th Television, in addition to having a feature producing deal at Fox. PYE produced Let's Go to Prison, a feature comedy starring Will Arnett and Dax Shepard which is being released by Universal Pictures in November 2006.

In addition to co-executive producing the Comedy Central hit RENO 911!, Principato-Young executive produced the feature version, RENO 911!: MIAMI, set for release in February 2007.

Campus Ladies is managed by Oxygen's Senior Vice President of Development, Aaron Meyerson, and Kristen Connolly Vadas, the network's Vice President of Development West Coast, who serves as the Executive in Charge of the series and brought the project to Oxygen.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 68 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Mo'Nique's Fat Chance and Campus Ladies. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like The Mentor's Walk, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and "Who Cares About Girls," Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###

FRIDAY, JULY, 20, 2006

DOUBLE RATINGS SUCCESS! OXYGEN'S MO'NIQUE'S F.A.T. CHANCE AND PRESTON BAILEY: MR. FABULOUS ARE THE NETWORK'S HIGHEST RATED ORIGINALS THIS YEAR

------

Mo'Nique And Preston Bailey Both Deliver 0.85

------

F.A.T. Chance Encore, Premiere and Preston Bailey Premiere Are Oxygen's Highest Rated Originals This Year-To-Date

New York, July XX, 2006 - Oxygen scored a double ratings success on Saturday, July 15th with Mo'Nique's F.A.T. Chance and Preston Bailey: Mr. Fabulous, making the telecasts Oxygen's highest-rated originals among HH and W18-49 for the year-to-date. Bigger proved better when it came to ratings for television's only full-figured beauty competition Mo'Nique's F.A.T. Chance, as Oxygen joined once more with plus-size icon Mo'Nique (The Parkers, Phat Girlz). Event planner to the stars Preston Bailey (Donald and Melania Trump nuptials, Oprah Winfrey's 50th birthday party) proved to be an Oxygen ratings star himself with the premiere of Preston Bailey: Mr. Fabulous. Both F.A.T. Chance and Preston Bailey garnered a 0.85 HH rating, while the 8P showing of F.A.T. Chance delivered a 0.76 HH rating, making Saturday, July 15th Oxygen's most watched day ever (p2+).

More Highlights:

- 8.6 Million viewers (P2+) watched the Mo'Nique's F.A.T. Chance premiere and encores over the weekend

- The Preston Bailey: Mr. Fabulous premiere telecast is Oxygen's highest rated original among W18-49 this year-to-date

F.A.T. Chance and Preston Bailey mark the latest in a summer packed with new originals on Oxygen. The network kicked of a new round of summer programming with the June premieres of the reality series The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency and the Oxygen original movie Banshee. In August, Oxygen launches new reality series Breaking Up with Shannen Doherty and Fight Girls, a reality movie that features the country's best female fighters as they train to compete with the toughest women on earth in a battle for the Muay Thai World Championship.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen, the only cable network owned and operated by women, is currently available in over 68 million homes. The network was launched in 2000 to fill a void in the television landscape -- creating a network targeted to younger women. Oxygen is rewriting the rulebook for women's television, with vast array of unconventional and original programming including The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, Mo'Nique's Fat Chance and Campus Ladies. Geraldine Laybourne, the network's founder, Chairman and CEO, has led the company to be a strong advocate for women. Through programs like The Mentor's Walk, Oxygen's national program for bringing along the next generation, and "Who Cares About Girls," Oxygen's new documentary series -- Oxygen is creating The New Girls Network.

###