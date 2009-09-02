Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2009

NETWORK:

Oxygen

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"Live Out Loud"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

The women's network -- emphasizing its role as an entertainment destination for younger females, "Generation O" -- will roll out its new look across all its platforms, linear and digital, in June.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Comedy, Drama, Reality, Fitness, Sports, Talk, Music

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

While targeting women 18 to 49, Oxygen is "hyper" focusing on women 18 to 34

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

75 million

PARENT COMPANY:

NBC Universal Cable, owned by GE

SISTER NETWORKS:

NBC, CNBC, CNC World, MSNBC, Telemundo, Bravo, mun2TV, Syfy, USA, Universal HD, The Weather Channel, Sleuth, Chiller

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011

Main Phone: 212-651-2000

President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks: Lauren Zalaznick

GM, Oxygen Media: David Klarman

VP & COO: Cynthia Chu

SVP, Original Programming & Development: Amy Introcaso-Davis

SVP, Development & Production: Aaron Meyerson

SVP, Research & Strategic Insights: Tony Cardinale

Director, Development: Brie Miranda Bryant

VP, Original Programming: David Stefanou|

VP Programming, Planning & Scheduling: Scott Lewers

VP, Original Programming & Development: Bryan Hale

VP, Strategic Multiplatform Program Planning: Mai Kim Flournoy

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

The network does not accept unsolicited submissions. Must have representation from an agent, attorney or production company. They do no accept e-mail submissions.

COMPETITION:

Lifetime, WE

NETWORK URL

http://www.oxygen.com/

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

http://www.oxygen.com/schedule/