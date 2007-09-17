Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2007

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 30, 2007)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-49. They advertise to the young, upscale woman.



SEPTEMBER 2007 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

PASADENA, SNAPPED, TORI & DEAN: INN LOVE, Movies



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen’s programming, it tends to be a little bit edgier, a little bit funnier, and a little bit more young-skewing than cable.

Oxygen tends to stack originals nightly. These serve two purposes. It allows the viewer to get connected to a series by airing more than one episode say, and it also builds on the strength of the series and brings audience awareness. It allows their viewers an opportunity not to miss any episode from a previous week.

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, & Sunday nights is where Oxygen airs their originals. Typically they pair it with acquired movies to be used as their launch pad, to give it the best possible lead-in for the originals.

The unscripted competition craze shows no sign of stalling out on Oxygen.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



AUGUST - SEPTEMBER:

TORI & DEAN: INN LOVE season #2 premiered Tuesday, August 14th at 10pm



I AM MANDY MOORE – part docu-drama/part musical concert premiered Tuesday, August 14th at 10:30pm

AND BEYOND:

CAPTURED premiere Sunday, October 7th at 10:30pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:



Compared to September 2006, one year ago – overall ratings, share and delivery were on par. Thursday nights saw considerable growth with a +67% share and +69% in delivery. Women 18-49 saw a +83% increase in delivery and +74% in women 25-54. Once again, Sunday nights’ SNAPPED has seen substantial growth of +33% in adults 18-49 and 25-54 share. Overall delivery was up +40% this month compared to a year ago.



SEPTEMBER 2007 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The primetime average for ratings, share and demos was down slightly this month compared to August. Thursday night saw some modest gains in delivery for in women 18-49. Delivery was up +9% in women 18-49 and +5% in women 25-54. Top programs for the month were SNAPPED, TORI & DEAN, and movies.

Monday nights were primarily the double feature Oxygen movie; ratings and demos were down from last month. Overall, movies in general this month were down 12% in delivery. Tuesday nights was a stack of TORI & DEAN, coming out of a movie. TORI & DEAN still a top rated program for the Channel for the month was down overall in their demos which is interesting since season two opener last month was the highest rated for the series to-date. We’ll keep an eye out next month to see where its heading!



The Thursday and Sunday night block of SNAPPED which is always a success in the ratings, it too was down overall this month. Again, this series just last month “snapped” up the ratings - but we’ll wait until next month when season #6 premieres with 26 new half-hour episodes. Along with a new companion series CAPTURED will debut. True crime is certainly a very hot topic for this network and probably next month it will be a very different ratings story to tell! Perhaps with all the broadcast premiere competition this month, it was hard to compete.

Saturday nights again were movies. Oxygen has picked up their purchasing power with off-net theatricals, and some noteworthy titles were: Jerry Mcguire, Bridges of Madison County, 28 Days, and Love Affair.



ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Oxygen continued its ratings momentum in the third quarter, scoring its most watched quarter ever on a total day basis among households, total viewers and W18-49. The network averaged 308,000 viewers in primetime in the third quarter, a 4% increase from last year. (Oxygen press 10/2/07)



LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY (season #3 in December ’07, 10 eps), SNAPPED (season #6)



LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

50 FUNNIEST WOMEN ALIVE, GIRLS BEHAVING BADLY, CAMPUS LADIES, FIGHT GIRLS, TEASE, THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY, MO’NIQUES F.A.T. CHANCE, THE BAD GIRLS ROAD TRIP, LIVING SINGLE, GRACE UNDER FIRE, A DIFFERENT WORLD, MAD ABOUT YOU, ELLEN, ROSEANNE, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS, THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, INHALE, THE TYRA BANKS SHOW, XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS