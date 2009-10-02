Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
Oxygen
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"Live Out Loud"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
The women's network -- emphasizing its role as an entertainment destination for younger females, "Generation O" -- will roll out its new look across all its platforms, linear and digital, in June.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Comedy, Drama, Reality, Fitness, Sports, Talk, Music
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
While targeting women 18 to 49, Oxygen is "hyper" focusing on women 18 to 34
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
75 million
PARENT COMPANY:
NBC Universal Cable, owned by GE
SISTER NETWORKS:
NBC, CNBC, CNC World, MSNBC, Telemundo, Bravo, mun2TV, Syfy, USA, Universal HD, The Weather Channel, Sleuth, Chiller
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Main Phone: 212-651-2000
President, NBC Universal Women & Lifestyle Entertainment Networks: Lauren Zalaznick
GM, Oxygen Media: David Klarman
VP & COO: Cynthia Chu
SVP, Original Programming & Development: Amy Introcaso-Davis
SVP, Development & Production: Aaron Meyerson
SVP, Research & Strategic Insights: Tony Cardinale
Director, Development: Brie Miranda Bryant
VP, Original Programming: David Stefanou|
VP Programming, Planning & Scheduling: Scott Lewers
VP, Original Programming & Development: Bryan Hale
VP, Strategic Multiplatform Program Planning: Mai Kim Flournoy
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
The network does not accept unsolicited submissions. Must have representation from an agent, attorney or production company. They do no accept e-mail submissions.
COMPETITION:
Lifetime, WE
NETWORK URL
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.