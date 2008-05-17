Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of June 24, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

While targeting women 18 to 49, Oxygen is “hyper” focusing on women 18 to 34

MAY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BAD GIRLS CLUB, SNAPPED, CAPTURED, DEION & PILAR, and Movies

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

At its recent upfront, Oxygen described its 2008 programming plans, which include: original programming Tuesday night around the year – “Seamless Tuesdays”; renewing THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCYfor a fourth season, with the show returning in August; and a reality show in development called DANCE YOUR ASS OFF.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



APRIL-MAY:

PREMIERES:

**April 15th - DEION AND PILAR SANDERS: PRIME TIME LOVE at 10:30pm.

**May 20th - A reunion of THE BAD GIRLS CLUB hosted by Star Jones at 10pm

JUNE AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**Oxygen is introducing a new programming strategy targeted to Tuesday, with a new series or new episode premiereing every Tuesday at 10pm.

**June 10th - OXYGEN'S 25IEST: POWER COUPLES - a pop-culture themed special hosted by Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at 10pm.

**June 17th - TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD at 10pm

**August 2008 - THE JANICE DICKENSON MODELING AGENCY season #4

**August 11th - NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympicsrolls out on 8/8/08, and among the NBC networks carrying the Games will be the newly-acquired Oxygen with two hours of gymnastics and other sports beginning each evening from 6-8pm for a period of 10 days.

FINALES:

**June 3rd - DEION & PILAR: PRIMETIME LOVE at 10:30pm

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to May 2007, one year ago – there has been a substantial growth in delivery and demos all around.Overall share and delivery was up +25% and +28%, respectively.Women 18-49 was up +75% share and +52% delivery overall.Sunday nights’ SNAPPED was up +18% in overall delivery, and BAD GIRLS CLUB was up +62% share and +41% delivery from one year ago.

MAY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The primetime average for ratings, share and demos was on par this month as compared to April. Overall share and delivery either fell flat or was down slightly.Women 18-49 was up a modest +17% share and +8% delivery.Tuesday nights in particular saw the largest growth in share and demo delivery.Tuesday was up +67 & +42%, respectively. Women 18-49 was up +80% share.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights was the double feature Oxygen movie.Overall the Oxygen movie fell flat in all demos across the board this month.Not much to report, all were theatrical repeats, but some titles worthy of mentioning due to the Hollywood star factor: Two Weeks Notice, When Harry Met Sally, Must Love Dogs, Bridget Jones Diary.All dated titles with a lot of exposure on this Channel.

Tuesday nights were stacks of BAD GIRLS CLUB which made a nice platform for the premiere of DEION & PILAR last month.DEION & PILAR: PRIME TIME LOVE which opening episode drew in huge amount of viewers last month, continues its success story this month.DEION & PILAR was up +50% Men 18-49 share, and +2-% Women 18-49 share. BAD GIRLS season finale made Oxygen the highest rated and most watched cable network among W18-34 for the 10pm half hour on May 13th. (Oxygen press 5/15/08) The finale also tied last week’s premiere episode as Oxygen’s most watched telecast ever among W18-49. Kudos to Oxygen!!

Thursday and Sunday nights were stacks of CAPTURED and SNAPPED.SNAPPED was down this month but up with Women 18-49 share by +14%.CAPTURED however was down all across the board in all demos this month.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

May 2008 was Oxygen’s most successful month ever in primetime. With 170,000 W18-49 (up 60% year-to-year) and 93,000 W18-34 (up 69%), the network will achieve new monthly highs in primetime among its target audience, Generation O. (Oxygen press 5/23/08)

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

TALK SEX WITH SUE JOHANSON

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

LIVING SINGLE, GRACE UNDER FIRE, A DIFFERENT WORLD, MAD ABOUT YOU, ELLEN, XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS, THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, INHALE