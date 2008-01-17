Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - January 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of February 26, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Women 18-49. They advertise to the young, upscale woman.



JANUARY 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BAD GIRLS CLUB, SNAPPED, CAPTURED, JANCIE DICKINSON, and Movies

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen’s programming tends to be a little bit edgier, a little bit funnier, and a little bit more young-skewing than cable.

Oxygen tends to stack originals nightly. These serve two purposes. It allows the viewer to get connected to a series by airing more than one episode say, and it also builds on the strength of the series and brings audience awareness. It allows their viewers an opportunity not to miss any episode from a previous week.

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, & Sunday nights is where Oxygen airs their originals. Typically they pair it with acquired movies to be used as their launch pad, to give it the best possible lead-in for the originals.

The unscripted competition craze shows no sign of stalling out on Oxygen.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



DECEMBER-JANUARY:

BAD GIRLS CLUB SEASON #2 premiered Tuesday Dec 4th at 10pm

JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY #3 premiered Tuesday Dec 4th at 10:30pm

HUSBAND FOR HIRE original movie premiered January 19th at 8pm

AND BEYOND:

U.K. series JANICE & ABBEY will premiere Tuesday, February 19th at 11pm. The six-episode 30m series follows supermodel Janice Dickinson as she mentors Britain's Next Top Model runner-up Abbey Clancy. The show originally debuted last October on Oxygen's broadband channel as a web series.

DEION AND PILAR SANDERS: PRIME TIME LOVE slated to premiere February 2008

Cable net Oxygen will celebrate Black History Month with an airing of theatrical classic Guess Who's Coming to Dinner on Sunday, March 24th at 2pm.

NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympicsrolls out on 8/8/08, and among the NBC networks carrying the Games will be the newly-acquired Oxygenwith two hours of gymnastics and other sports beginning each evening from 6-8pm for a period of 10 days beginning August 11th.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to January 2007, one year ago – there has been a substantial growth in delivery and demos all around.Specific nights had the most gain in terms of share and delivery increases.Friday and Saturday nights share and delivery was up by +33% & +75% and delivery was up by +20% & +69%, respectively.Women 18-49 was also up by +25% in overall share.Once again, Sunday nights’ SNAPPED has seen unbelievable gains of +25% in delivery overall and in Men 18-49 was up by 100% share.

JANUARY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The primetime average for ratings, share and demos was up slightly as compared to last month December.Individual nights saw some significant growth.Friday and Saturday nights in particular saw a +33% & +40% increase in share and a +23% & +56% increase in delivery. Women 18-49 on these nights also was way up by as much as +25% & +50% share.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights this month was all about JANICE DICKINSON, BAD GIRLS CLUB, SNAPPED and a few theatricals thrown into the mix. JANICE DICKINSON whose season premiere debuted last month was one of the highest rated programs for the month, but was down slightly in the demos.BAD GIRLS which also premiered season #2 last month as well was up +8% in overall delivery.

Friday and Saturday nights were primarily the double feature Oxygen movie.On Saturday, January 19th at 8pm original movie HUSBAND FOR HIRE premiered. Back-to-back airings premiered to a record-breaking performance. This romantic comedy delivered strong numbers among key demos with 326,000 W18-49 and 397,000 P18-49 viewers, on average, tuning in. (Oxygen press).In fact it was the network's most successful original movie premiere ever.

Rounding out the month on Sunday nights was Oxygen’s own Sunday night original programming block which continues to flourish - SNAPPED and CAPTURED. SNAPPED was up +11% in delivery and +33% in Women 18-49 share.And CAPTURED was up significantly this month by as much as +25% share and +42% delivery.Women 18-49 was up by as much as +50%.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Tuesday's episode of THE BAD GIRLS CLUB ("Prank Wars Part 3: The Phat Lady Sings!") was the most-watched episode of an Oxygen original series ever, delivering 773,000 total viewers (P2+). The show also garnered season highs among key demos with W18-49 (384,000) and W18-34 (246,000). (Oxygen press 1/31/08)

LATEST ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

LATEST PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TORI & DEAN: STILL IN LOVE (season #3 - slated to debut summer ’08).



LATEST PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

LIVING SINGLE, GRACE UNDER FIRE, A DIFFERENT WORLD, MAD ABOUT YOU, ELLEN, XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS, THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, INHALE