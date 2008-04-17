Oxygen Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 26, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

While targeting women 18 to 49, Oxygen is “hyper” focusing on women 18 to 34

APRIL 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BAD GIRLS CLUB, SNAPPED, CAPTURED, DEION & PILAR, and Movies

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

At its recent upfront, Oxygen described its 2008 programming plans, which include: original programming Tuesday night around the year – “Seamless Tuesdays”; renewing THE JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCYfor a fourth season, with the show returning in August; and a reality show in development called DANCE YOUR ASS OFF.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:



MARCH-APRIL:

PREMIERES:

**April 15th - DEION AND PILAR SANDERS: PRIME TIME LOVE at 10:30pm.

MAY AND BEYOND:

**Oxygen is introducing a new programming strategy targeted to Tuesday, with a new series or new episode premiereing every Tuesday at 10pm.

**May 20th - A reunion of THE BAD GIRLS CLUB hosted by Star Jones at 10pm

**June 10th - OXYGEN'S 25IEST: POWER COUPLES - a pop-culture themed special hosted by Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott at 10pm.

**June 17th - TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD at 10pm

**August 2008 - THE JANICE DICKENSON MODELING AGENCY season #4

**August 11th - NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Summer Olympicsrolls out on 8/8/08, and among the NBC networks carrying the Games will be the newly-acquired Oxygen with two hours of gymnastics and other sports beginning each evening from 6-8pm for a period of 10 days.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Compared to April 2007, one year ago – there has been a substantial growth in delivery and demos all around.Overall share and delivery was up +25% and +32%, respectively.Women 18-49 was up +20% share and +19% delivery overall as compared to last year.Sunday nights’ SNAPPED has seen unbelievable gains of +67% share and +86% in delivery.

APRIL 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

The primetime average for ratings, share and demos was up this month as compared to March.Overall share and delivery was up considerably by as much as +25% share and +6% delivery.Women 18-49 was up a modest +5%.Monday and Sunday nights in particular saw the largest growth in share and demo delivery.Monday was up +33 & +30%, and Sunday was up +50% and +46%, respectively.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights was the double feature Oxygen movie.Overall the Oxygen movie fell flat in all demos across the board this month.Not much to report, all were theatrical repeats, but some titles worthy of mentioning due to the Hollywood star factor: Two Weeks Notice, Brown Sugar, Catwoman, Must Love Dogs, Witches of Eastwick, and Oceans 12.

Tuesday nights were stacks of BAD GIRLS CLUB which made a nice platform for the premiere of DEION & PILAR on April 15th at 10:30pm.DEION & PILAR: PRIME TIME LOVE follows the home life of sports superstar DeionSanders, his wife Pilar and their five kids. The Sanders live in the small town of Prosper, TX – population 5,000 – in a 40,000 square feet house on a 112 acre ranch, complete with marble on the inside and cows on the outside. Everyday life for the Sanders is anything but ordinary. They may be dealing with the issues of raising kids, managing a household, and balancing careers, but the Sanders are doing it on a grand scale. Tuesday night’s debut scored the highest viewing audience ever for an Oxygen series premiere. The opening episode drew in viewers numbers such as 438,000 among A18-49; 334,000 with W18-49; and 579,000 total viewers. (Oxygen press)Already a winner out of the gate, it has all the potential of a signature show in the making.We’ll keep an eye on this one in the coming weeks.

Thursday and Sunday nights were stacks of CAPTURED and SNAPPED.SNAPPED was up +25% share and +28% in overall delivery. CAPTURED was also up this month by as much as +20% share and +15% delivery.Women 18-49 share was up by as much as +33%.Overall a very respectable month in terms of ratings on this Channel – especially in the original series arena.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Oxygen officials touted the network’s ratings gains in the first quarter. In primetime, Oxygen averaged a 0.4 household rating, a 33% gain from the prior year, according to a Disney-ABC Television Group analysis. (Multichannel News 4/26/08)

Female driven Oxygen rose to its highest rated quarter ever, with 355,000 total viewers, 137,000 women 18-49 and 195,000 adults 18-49 in primetime based on first quarter 2008. Comparably, this was the cable net's 11th consecutive quarter of year-to-year growth in the two demos, with gains of as much as 30 percent (among adults 18-49) from one year earlier. (Oxygen press)

ACQUISITIONS:

None announced.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

JANICE DICKINSON MODELING AGENCY



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

TALK SEX WITH SUE JOHANSON

ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

LIVING SINGLE, GRACE UNDER FIRE, A DIFFERENT WORLD, MAD ABOUT YOU, ELLEN, XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS, ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS, THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, INHALE