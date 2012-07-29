Oxygen Network Need

After a meeting with the network one executive there described what they are looking for succinctly: Pitch me young, fun and sexy. Oxygen is looking for women who embody the Live out Loud tagline.

They want humor, authenticity, "real people going for it."

*Budgets can start in the US$300,000 range, and go upwards of $500,000.

*With the tagline “Live out loud”, the network is looking for formatted series, docusoaps with large story arcs, and characters that are big, bold and unapologetic. They aim to capture a female audience within the 25-35 age span experiencing major, transitional life moments such as marriage, starting a family and beginning a career.

"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"