Oxygen Analysis - October 2011

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

OCTOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to October 2010, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 12%, respectively. Most nights were down overall with the exception of Monday nights. Monday nights were up +250% with Women 18-49 share. Overall delivery for the night grew +205% due to Monday night's solid line-up of BAD GIRLS CLUB, followed by newcomer series BACHELORETTE PARTY: LAS VEGAS. LAW & ORDER: CI was up +6% in overall delivery from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were down this month compared to last month. Overall share fell 20% and delivery declined 12%, respectively. BAD GIRLS CLUB season #7 continued this month, but decreased 15% with Women 18-49 share. None-the-less, BAD GIRLS CLUB continues to be one of the highest rated shows on the network and has been leading the ratings in primetime for most of the schedule in the Women 18-34 demos. HAIR BATTLE SPECTACULAR was replaced this month on Monday nights with BACHELORETTE PARTY: LAS VEGAS. BACHELORETTE PARTY opened as the network’s best freshman docu-series premiere ever.

Tuesday night's SING OFF was down significantly this month in all key demos. LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT fell flat with key female demos. SNAPPED was down 19% in overall delivery. Since launching in 2004 and across 150 episodes, SNAPPED celebrated its 150th episode this month on Sunday, October 2nd. A staple, that has become a signature program for the network.

MOVIES were flat again this month, as most of the titles have had multiple airdates over the past few months. Viewers clearly were not tuned into the movie line-up this month at all. And despite the fact that a good portion of the primetime line-up relies on movies, Oxygen has been very successful with their movies in prime. However, more of the network's focus has been on promoting their originals series. Oxygen also had to compete this month with new and returning fall series premieres; within a television landscape that is competitive and extremely saturated.