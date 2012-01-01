Oxygen Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs. November 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to November 2010, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 16%, respectively. Most nights were down overall with the exception of Monday nights. Monday nights were up considerably, +200% with Women 18-49 share. Overall delivery for the night grew +133% due to Monday night's solid line-up of BAD GIRLS CLUB, followed by newcomer series BACHELORETTE PARTY: LAS VEGAS. SNAPPED was up +5% in overall delivery from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery increased +6%, respectively. BAD GIRLS CLUB season #7 continued this month, and lead the ratings on Monday night. The BAD GIRLS CLUB REUNION SPECIAL on November 7th scored a season high among W18-49 and total viewers. This special episode hosted by gossip guru Perez Hilton also posted double digit growth within this demo, in addition to BACHELORETTE PARTY: LAS VEGAS which aired following the reunion special. BACHELORETTE PARTY premiered last month and was reported as the network’s best freshman docu-series premiere ever.

Tuesday night's SING OFF was up significantly this month in all key demos. LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was up +13% in overall delivery but fell flat with Women 18-49 share. SNAPPED fell flat this month. Nevertheless, SNAPPED continues to be a signature program for the network.

MOVIES were up +20% with Women 18-49 share this month. Solid titles with lots of "A" list women celebrity talent. Even though most of the titles have had multiple airdates over the past few months, a good portion of the primetime line-up relies on movies. Overall, the network was down this month with the exception of Monday nights, largely due to BAD GIRLS CLUB. And even thought it was a sweeps month, Oxygen continues to focus on promoting their original series.