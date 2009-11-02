Oxygen Analysis - November 2009

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen Media will raise the volume on its successful "Live Out Loud" campaign with the launch of a second night of original programming this summer. At its recent upfront presentation the network revelead some of thier programming initiatives for 2009-2010. They plan to expand the TORI & DEAN franchise with a fourth season; the piloting of a couples makeover show; and the development of a made-for-television movie. Additionally, the network announced the addition of the NAUGHTY KITCHEN, and the development of two new series: KESHIA & KASEEM and CELEB-U-MOMS. Oxygen has decided to move forward with another night of originals and underscore thier long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

In addition, Tuesday night "Seamless Tuesdays"; continue with original programming all year long. This long-term programming strategy positioned to appeal to young, entertainment-loving female viewers between 18 and 34 years of age, whom Oxygen refers to as "Generation O."

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2009 vs. November 2008 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to November 2008, one year ago, overall share was up +25% and delivery was up +16%. Thursday, Friday and Sunday nights in particular were up from last year. Overall share and delivery on these nights were up substantially. Share was up +25% +25%, and +50%. Delivery was up +43%, +30% and +46%, respectively. The success of DANCE YOUR ASS OFF fueled Oxygen's successes in 2009. Combining the weight loss and dance competition genres, the hybrid series became Oxygen's most-watched freshman show in network history among women 18 to 49. SNAPPED was up +50% share and +38% delivery overall from one year ago.

The primetime average for ratings, share and delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share was up +25% and delivery was up +6%. Women 18-49 was up +7% in overall delivery.

There were no new series or season premieres this month. In fact with the exception of THE NAUGHTY KITCHEN and SNAPPED, the primetime lineup consisted mainly of movies this month. MOVIES were up a modest +3% in overall delivery this month. Most of the key demos fell flat. Even with their strategy of airing big box office theatricals that have "A" list female talent attached to the films, these titles have been repeated consistently month after month on the channel and it has taken its toll on the ratings: Two Weeks Notice, Panic Room, Legally Blonde, and Monster-in-Law, just to name a few.

Tuesday nights THE NAUGHTY KITCHEN WITH CHEF BLYTHE BECK was up +2% in overall delivery. Once again this month NAUGHTY KITCHEN was hammocked in between Oxygen MOVIES, yet it still couldn't retain the women 18-49 demos.

Rounding out the month, signature show SNAPPED was stacked as usual on Thursday nights and Sunday nights this month. Overall share was up +20% this month. SNAPPED continues to be one of the highest rated programs on the network, and this month was no exception.

