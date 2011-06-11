Oxygen Analysis - June 2011

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. THE GLEE PROJECT which aired on June 12th, stakes out Monday nights as another new night for original programming.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JUNE 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2011 vs. June 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to June 2010, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 17%, respectively. Saturday nights' movie block was up overall, however. Women 18-49 were up +21% in overall delivery. There was also some significant growth in delivery on Thursday and Friday nights as well from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were on par this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery decreased 11%, respectively. This month kicked off the much anticipated series THE GLEE PROJECT which premiered on June 12th at 9pm. THE GLEE PROJECT reached more than 4.5 million viewers during its premiere week and drew double digit increases across all demos. The Sunday night premiere kicked off with a GLEE casting special, followed by back-to-back episodes that increased +27% with Women 18-49 viewers. Viewers of this show were following it on every platform, on-air and off.

The second series premiere for the month was Paris Hilton's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO PARIS. The series premiered to underwhelming ratings, lower than anticipated by network executives and all the press that was released prior to launch. We'll keep an eye on this newcomer to see how it holds up in future weeks. This all access pass to Paris Hilton's life is supposed to be very revealing, and this is her second attempt to recapture the ratings success she previously had on FOX's A Simple Life. But can she, is the real question and is Oxygen the network to do it on?

THE BAD GIRLS CLUB was not on the schedule this month. But spin-off show LOVE GAMES: BAD GIRLS NEED LOVE TOO continued its run this month. This dating competition series was down in all key demos.

TORI & DEAN'S: sTORIBOOK WEDDINGS and LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT were not on the schedule. Signature show SNAPPED was up +25% share with Women 18-49 and up +7% in delivery overall this month. There were a handful of airings of off-network acquisitions, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT and AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL. TALENT did well, but MODEL fell. These types of scheduling strategies by airing off-network reality shows can prove to be a good lead-in choice for originals or movies, and can make a quick boost for the ratings and diversify the line-up.

At least half of the primetime schedule was dominated again this month with MOVIES. MOVIES were up +40% with Women 18-49 and was the backbone of much of the line-up this month. MOVIES were responsible for overall ratings success for the month, not the originals. Most of the titles were theatricals that have had multiple airings on the network, but nonetheless, were solid titles that have a common thread. All of these library movies contained "A" list celebrity Hollywood women. Some titles worthy of mentioning were: Pretty Woman, Erin Brockovich, Clueless, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Where the Heart Is.

Overall, not a stellar month in terms of overall ratings. GLEE's anticipated airings were a proven success while PARIS HILTON was a big disappointment. Oxygen keenly promotes and values the importance of its original series programming and have really made a connection with their viewers in doing so. Its strength lies in its solid acquisitions and commitment to new program development.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

At Oxygen's recent upfront presentation, the network said that it will increase its originals programming by 26% in 2011. With a few new originals, a handful of new projects in development along with several returning and new series, Oxygen is ready to take on the coming year.

Oxygen's programming slate is filled with high concept series that continue to help define the "Live Out Loud" brand and speak directly to their young female audience. They have taken shows that incorporate friendship, dating, pop culture and celebrity and are serving them up in unique ways to keep their audiences engaged and entertained. Make-over shows will be a priority for them in the coming year as will reality shows that take risks. Not unlike BAD GIRLS CLUB, they are looking for another utility series that can be a launching pad for another new original series.

According to programming SVP Amy Introcaso-Davis Oxygen is looking for content that is "noisy and fun, character-driven programming". Their tagline is 'Live out Loud', so they are looking for for loud, boisterous characters that targets women in the 18-34 demo, "who are living life on their own terms, and are unapologetic about the way they approach everything. Introcaso-Davis cites Oxygen's competition series Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean's Home Sweet Hollywood as good examples of the network's tone. As for whether or not tape is a must, "Tape is great, especially if you're pitching characters."

Oxygen is another network that has a lot of off-network presence. OxygenLive.com creates a live television experience with non-live programming. It has created real-time watercooler talk that has driven huge viewer engagement and extreme ratings growth for many of their shows. Oxygen's New Media department has been tracking social behaviors of their audience and have made efforts to incorporate it online in order to reshape the way the current generation of viewers watches TV. OxygenLive.com gives fans a real time interactive way to watch original series.

Oxygen is looking for projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series, variety, game show, and competition genres. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.