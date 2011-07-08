Oxygen Analysis - July 2011

JULY 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen has many projects in development, as they stake out new nights for more originals. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience. THE GLEE PROJECT which aired on June 12th, stakes out Monday nights as another new night for original programming.

Oxygen Media is a multi-platform lifestyle brand that delivers relevant and engaging content to young women who like to "live out loud." Through a vast array of unconventional and original content the channel has been able to find unique and groundbreaking unscripted programming.

JULY 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2011 vs. July 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Compared to July 2010, overall share was down 20% and delivery dropped 11%, respectively. Tuesday nights' were up +33% share. Overall, Women 18-49 fell 17% from one year ago. Individual series like Law & Order: Criminal Intent was up +15%, and signature show SNAPPED was up +9% in delivery overall from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were on par this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat and delivery increased +3%, respectively. Last month's much anticipated series THE GLEE PROJECT which drew double digit increases across all demos last month, continued its momentum this month. During both its original and encore airings THE GLEE PROJECT demonstrated weekly ratings growth. The series grew in double digits among total viewers and all key demos since its premiere. In addition, the series posted a 64% percent increase in total viewers, and +82% among Women 18-49. Viewers followed this show on every platform, on-air and off.

Paris Hilton's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO PARIS which premiered to underwhelming ratings, fell flat this month. This show has been a big disappointment on the network schedule this season. Despite having a movie as a lead-in on Wednesday nights, PARIS is not holding its own despite the premise of the show which gives viewers an all access pass to Paris Hilton's life.

LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT was one of the highest rated programs on the network this month. Signature show SNAPPED was up +25% overall and increased +20% with Women 18-49 share. Unlike last month's sampling of different off-network series, this month was more true to Oxygen's schedule with lots of primetime movie slots. Unfortunately, MOVIES dropped this month 14% with Women 18-49. And although the titles were mainstream theatricals, most have aired repeatedly on the channel. Oxygen's audience is fickle month to month. The same titles can either repeat really well or they fall flat. One scheduling mishap can be when titles do not have enough space between runs. One thing is for sure, July's success on Oxygen was mainly from originals like SNAPPED and THE GLEE PROJECT. Viewers were not tuned into the movie line-up this month. Oxygen has been very successful with promoting their originals series programming and values its importance on the network. In return, Oxygen has made a connection with their viewers. Oxygen's strength lies in its solid acquisitions and commitment to new program development.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

At Oxygen's recent upfront presentation, the network said that it will increase its originals programming by 26% in 2011. With a few new originals, a handful of new projects in development along with several returning and new series, Oxygen is ready to take on the coming year.

Oxygen's programming slate is filled with high concept series that continue to help define the "Live Out Loud" brand and speak directly to their young female audience. They have taken shows that incorporate friendship, dating, pop culture and celebrity and are serving them up in unique ways to keep their audiences engaged and entertained. Make-over shows will be a priority for them in the coming year as will reality shows that take risks. Not unlike BAD GIRLS CLUB, they are looking for another utility series that can be a launching pad for another new original series.

According to programming SVP Amy Introcaso-Davis Oxygen is looking for content that is "noisy and fun, character-driven programming". Their tagline is 'Live out Loud', so they are looking for for loud, boisterous characters that targets women in the 18-34 demo, "who are living life on their own terms, and are unapologetic about the way they approach everything. Introcaso-Davis cites Oxygen's competition series Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean's Home Sweet Hollywood as good examples of the network's tone. As for whether or not tape is a must, "Tape is great, especially if you're pitching characters."

Oxygen is another network that has a lot of off-network presence. OxygenLive.com creates a live television experience with non-live programming. It has created real-time watercooler talk that has driven huge viewer engagement and extreme ratings growth for many of their shows. Oxygen's New Media department has been tracking social behaviors of their audience and have made efforts to incorporate it online in order to reshape the way the current generation of viewers watches TV. OxygenLive.com gives fans a real time interactive way to watch original series.

Oxygen is looking for projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series, variety, game show, and competition genres. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.