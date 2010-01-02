Oxygen Analysis - January 2010

JANUARY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen, which announced a half-dozen projects in development, has staked out a new night for originals. Oxygen will add Monday to its Tuesday night of originals this spring by shifting reality series TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD. The fifth season will air on Mondays, backed by the sophomore run of DANCE YOUR ASS OFF this summer. The network's BAD GIRLS CLUB franchise continues its current season on Tuesdays at 10 pm., with all new installments. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen plans on expanding the TORI & DEAN franchise with a fourth season; the piloting of a couples makeover show; and the development of a made-for-television movie. Additionally, the network announced the addition of the NAUGHTY KITCHEN, and the development of two new series: KESHIA & KASEEM and CELEB-U-MOMS.

JANUARY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2010 vs. January 2009 (% Change)

Compared to January 2009, one year ago, overall share was up +20% and delivery was up +17%. In fact, most nights were up substantially overall. Continuing its record breaking ratings streak, Oxygen earned its best month in the network's history in all key demos. In primetime the network posted double digit increases among all key demos. Adults 18-49 was up +18%, Women 18-49 was up +16%, Women 18-34 was up +18%, Adults 18-34 was up +19%, and total viewers were up +23% from one year ago, January 2009. (Oxygen press) Original series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB was up +60% share and SNAPPED was up +4% in delivery. Off-network AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL was up +50% and the Oxygen MOVIE was up +20% share from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were pretty much on par this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +7%, as was Women 18-49 share overall.

Last month's return of signature series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB on Tuesday nights were up +19% in delivery overall this month. Oxygen kicked off 2010 with a network milestone as February 5th's episode of season four delivered the network's most watched telecast ever among all key demos. This was the fifth consecutive episode for BAD GIRLS CLUB that has hit record-breaking numbers. Each week seems to build off the other, and BAD GIRLS became the network's first telecast to surpass the 2 million-viewer plateau. (Oxygen press)

MOVIES were up +11% in overall delivery this month. Adults 18-49 share was up +20%. Being part of the NBC Universal family and having access to shared programming inventory, Oxygen has been able to also expand their strategy of airing big box office theatricals that have "A" list female talent attached to the films. Titles worthy of mentioning this month were A Cinderella Story, Love Don't Cost a Thing, The Notebook, Monster-In-Law, The First Wives Club, and Bruce Almighty, just to name a few.

Rounding out the month, signature show SNAPPED was stacked as usual on Thursday and Sunday nights this month. SNAPPED was up +3% in overall delivery this month, and still continues to be one of the highest rated programs on the network.

One additional note of programming for the month was the addition of airing LAW & ORDER:CRIMINAL INTENT which was stacked on a few different nights this month in primetime. CRIMINAL INTENT was up +7% in overall delivery and creates a little extra boost for ratings, courtesy of NBC/USA, Oxygen's sister network's off-network acquisition. Overall a solid month of programming, both equally balanced by originals and acquired programs.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

Oxygen announced a half-dozen projects in development, and has staked out a new night for originals.

The cabler will add Monday to its Tuesday night of originals this spring. "Originals are the building blocks of our brand and our business," said Jason Klarman, general manager for Oxygen Media. Oxygen has had a loyal following of dedicated fans who keep returning to their shows season after season, both on-air and online. In addition, on the development front Oxygen has a new slate of projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series variety, game show, and competition genre. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.

Oxygen is putting its money where its mouth is, as the "Live Out Loud"-branded network turns up the volume with several new reality series. They are going to continue to stick with the reality format for now. Oxygen will be expanding the roster of rowdy characters that rule with viewers. Such shows are part of a long-term programming strategy positioned to appeal to young, entertainment-loving female viewers between 18 and 34 years of age, whom Oxygen refers to as "Generation O.". Oxygen coins them as viewers who like to say they're spenders, trenders and recommenders; they're young and really interested in pop culture and entertainment. New shows like this are being created to differentiate the network from older-skewing competitors Lifetime, WE TV and even Bravo.

Oxygen's young, trend obsessed audience is incredibly valuable to its advertisers. They want the latest of everything, are willing to pay for it and they love to spread the word. Oxygen continues to leverage its hit series on every platform and in every location, reaching its target "Generation O" audience everywhere they are. Oxygen is experiencing exponential growth in the first full month since the network adopted a new look and attitude: "Live Out Loud." The multiplatform strategy, Oxygen Everywhere, delivered record-breaking increases on-air, online and on site.