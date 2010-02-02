Oxygen Analysis - February 2010

FEBRUARY 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen, which announced a half-dozen projects in development, has staked out a new night for originals. Oxygen will add Monday to its Tuesday night of originals this spring by shifting reality series TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD. The fifth season will air on Mondays, backed by the sophomore run of DANCE YOUR ASS OFF this summer. The network's BAD GIRLS CLUB franchise continues its current season on Tuesdays at 10 pm., with all new installments. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen plans on expanding the TORI & DEAN franchise with a fourth season; the piloting of a couples makeover show; and the development of a made-for-television movie. Additionally, the network announced the addition of the NAUGHTY KITCHEN, and the development of two new series: KESHIA & KASEEM and CELEB-U-MOMS.

FEBRUARY 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2010 vs. February 2009 (% Change)

Compared to February 2009, one year ago, overall share fell flat, but delivery was up +9%. Tuesday and Wednesday night in particular were up substantially overall. Continuing its record-setting ratings success, Oxygen earned its best February viewership in the network's history in all key demos in prime. Across prime, Oxygen's viewership increased from February 2009 among all key demos, highlighted by its total viewers, up +12%. (Oxygen press) Driving February's record numbers was single-handedly original series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB. BAD GIRLS CLUB season four's recent episodes broke the two million mark, the most in the network's history. BAD GIRLS CLUB was up +85% in delivery overall from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were pretty much on par this month compared to last month. Overall share was down -17% and delivery was down -5%. Last month's return of signature series THE BAD GIRLS CLUB on Tuesday nights were up +13% share this month. It was another month of milestone episodes. Each week seems to build off the other, and BAD GIRLS became the network's first telecast to surpass the 2 million-viewer plateau. (Oxygen press)

AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL returned to the schedule as a stack on Monday nights. TOP MODEL however was down this month in key demos. MOVIES were down as well this month -16% in overall delivery. Even so, despite ratings decline this month, being part of the NBC Universal family and having access to shared programming inventory, has enabled Oxygen to also expand their strategy of airing big box office theatricals that have "A" list female talent attached to the films.

Rounding out the month, signature show SNAPPED was stacked as usual on Sunday nights this month. SNAPPED fell flat this month, but nonetheless continues to be one of the highest rated programs on the network.

Thursday nights (courtesy of sister network NBC) Oxygen once again aired a stack of LAW & ORDER:CRIMINAL INTENT this month in primetime. CRIMINAL INTENT was also down this month, but considering the fierce competition from the broadcast networks it washard to compete. FOX's American Idol and NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics gave a lot of niche networks a run for their money this month.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

At Oxygen's Upfront the nework described themselves as "bagel meets bling." Oxygen Media introduces four new original series as well as the approval of two new pilots. This represents an increase of +35% in programming for 2010 compared to the previous year.

Oxygen is another network that has a lot of off-network presence. OxygenLive.com creates a live television experience with non-live programming. It has created real-time watercooler talk that has driven huge viewer engagement and extreme ratings growth for many of their shows. Oxygen's New Media department has been tracking social behaviors of their audience and have incorporated it online that has reshaped the way their generation of viewers watch tv. OxygenLive.com allows fans with a real time interactive way to watch original series.

Oxygen announced a half-dozen projects in development, and has staked out a new night for originals.

The cabler will add Monday to its Tuesday night of originals this spring. "Originals are the building blocks of our brand and our business," said Jason Klarman, general manager for Oxygen Media. Oxygen has had a loyal following of dedicated fans who keep returning to their shows season after season, both on-air and online. In addition, on the development front Oxygen has a new slate of projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series variety, game show, and competition genre. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.

Oxygen is putting its money where its mouth is, as the "Live Out Loud"-branded network turns up the volume with several new reality series. They are going to continue to stick with the reality format for now. Oxygen will be expanding the roster of rowdy characters that rule with viewers. Such shows are part of a long-term programming strategy positioned to appeal to young, entertainment-loving female viewers between 18 and 34 years of age, whom Oxygen refers to as "Generation O.". Oxygen coins them as viewers who like to say they're spenders, trenders and recommenders; they're young and really interested in pop culture and entertainment. New shows like this are being created to differentiate the network from older-skewing competitors Lifetime, WE TV and even Bravo.

Oxygen's young, trend obsessed audience is incredibly valuable to its advertisers. They want the latest of everything, are willing to pay for it and they love to spread the word. Oxygen continues to leverage its hit series on every platform and in every location, reaching its target "Generation O" audience everywhere they are. Oxygen is experiencing exponential growth in the first full month since the network adopted a new look and attitude: "Live Out Loud." The multiplatform strategy, Oxygen Everywhere, delivered record-breaking increases on-air, online and on site.