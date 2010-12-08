Oxygen Analysis - December 2010

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Oxygen, which announced a half-dozen projects in development, has staked out a new night for originals. Oxygen added Monday to its Tuesday night of originals by shifting reality series TORI & DEAN: HOME SWEET HOLLYWOOD. The network's BAD GIRLS CLUB franchise continues its current season on Tuesdays at 10 pm, with all new installments. Oxygen has claimed that their originals are the building blocks of their brand and their business. Moving forward with another night of originals also underscores their long term strategy to appeal to a very valuable audience.

Oxygen plans on expanding the TORI & DEAN franchise; the piloting of a couples makeover show; and the development of a made-for-television movie. Additionally, the network announced the addition of the NAUGHTY KITCHEN, and the development of two new series: KESHIA & KASEEM and CELEB-U-MOMS.

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2010 vs. December 2009 (% Change)

Compared to November 2009, one year ago overall delivery was up +14%. Oxygen had its best November and its youngest month ever in primetime in its history. November was recorded with double-digit increases from November 2009 across all key demos in prime including W18-34 (+62%), A18-34 (+59%), W18-49 (+31%), A18-49 (+29%) and total viewers ( +21%) (Oxygen press). This month driving Oxygen's success was due to hit reality show BAD GIRLS CLUB MIAMI, now concluding its fifth season, as well as Oxygen's newest original hit series that premiered this month RUNNING RUSSELL SIMMONS. In addition, the Oxygen MOVIE was up +17% with Women 18-49 share from one year ago.

The primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up this month compared to last month. Overall share fell flat but delivery was up +11%, respectively. This month's focus was on hit reality shows BAD GIRLS CLUB MIAMI and RUNNING RUSSELL SIMMONS. BAD GIRLS CLUB was up +19% in delivery overall this month and set season highs among key demos. As a seperate programming note, BAD GIRLS CLUB MIAMI the reunion special which aired two consecutive weeks in a row, was hosted by gossip guy Perez Hilton who added to the ratings success of these powerfully bold and outrageously funny seven women who bring "bad girls" to a whole new level. A clever programming stunt for November sweeps. Proceeding BAD GIRLS was the premiere of RUNNING RUSSELL SIMMONS on Tuesday November 2nd at 10pm. In fact, SIMMONS third episode delivered more than one million total viewers and earned season highs among Adults 18-49, Women 18-49 & 18-34.

MOVIES were up +8% in delivery overall. All solid titles that include "A" list Hollywood celebrity women, that were for the most part were double pumped as part of Oxygen's programming strategy for the night. Some titles worthy of mentioning were Catwoman, Kiss the Girls, Barbershop, 50 First Dates, Titantic, and While You Were Sleeping. Signature show SNAPPED had a triple dose this month despite being down overall, aired on Mondays, on Thursday's proceeding off-network acquisition LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT, and in its usual night on Sundays. LAW & ORDER was up +33% share this month. And rounding out the month, there were a few episodes of AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL which was peppered into the primetime schedule and was up in all key demos. Overall, a stellar month for the channel with a new series premiere and franchises that continually pump out the ratings month after month. Oxygen keenly promotes and values the importance of its original series programming and have really made a connection with their viewers.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW

According to programming SVP Amy Introcaso-Davis Oxygen is looking for content that is "noisy and fun, character-driven programming". Their tagline is 'Live out Loud', so they are looking for for loud, boisterous characters that targets women in the 18-34 demo, "who are living life on their own terms, and are unapologetic about the way they approach everything. Introcaso-Davis cites Oxygen's competition series Dance Your Ass Off and Tori & Dean's Home Sweet Hollywood as good examples of the network's tone. As for whether or not tape is a must, "Tape is great, especially if you're pitching characters."

With an increase of +35% in programming in 2010 compared to last year, part of their long term programming strategy is to position themselves to appeal to young, entertainment loving female viewers.

Oxygen is another network that has a lot of off-network presence. OxygenLive.com creates a live television experience with non-live programming. It has created real-time watercooler talk that has driven huge viewer engagement and extreme ratings growth for many of their shows. Oxygen's New Media department has been tracking social behaviors of their audience and have made efforts to incorporate it online in order to reshape the way the current generation of viewers watches TV. OxygenLive.com gives fans a real time interactive way to watch original series.

Oxygen is looking for projects that include shows that are both aspirational and of the docu-series, variety, game show, and competition genres. These new shows will include content that will expand into a variety of genres and formats.